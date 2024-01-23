Here Are the 2024 Oscar Nominations and the Snubs We’re Reeling Over

The awards ceremony to end all awards ceremonies is approaching. Yes, it’s the 2024 Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 2024 Oscar nominations today (January 24), and there are a number of surprises and snubs across the board. If you’re keen to tune in to the Oscars this year, we have a full list of the nominees for you so you can start predicting the winners.
Oscar Nominations 2024: Full list of nominees
To perhaps no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer is leading the pack this year with 13 nominations. Barbie was less lucky, with both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig getting overlooked in their respective categories (we’re still shook), but the film managed to land 8 nominations, making it a Barbenheimer Best Picture race.
We’re also sad to see our teen idols Charles Melton (May December) and Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) get passed over, but we love seeing America Ferrera and Emily Blunt get their first noms!
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Best Picture:
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director:
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Actress:
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor:
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress:
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor:
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay:
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
- David Hemingson, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
- Samy Burch, May December
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best International Feature:
- Io Capitano, Italy
- Perfect Days, Japan
- Society of the Snow, Spain
- The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany
- The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Best Animated Feature:
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary Feature:
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Cinematography:
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Editing:
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Costume Design:
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Hair and Makeup:
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Sound:
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects:
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best Production Design:
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Song:
- “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
- “The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot
- “It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste, American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Score:
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Live Action Short:
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short:
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Documentary Short:
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wai Po
Where to watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees
If you’re itching to catch up on all the films that were highlighted in the 2024 Oscar nominations, here’s where you can find them in Australia:
Netflix: Maestro, Rustin, Nyad, Society of the Snow, Nimona, American Symphony
Binge: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Apple TV+: Killers of the Flower Moon
Disney+: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Elemental, Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Creator, Flamin Hot, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Digital Rental services: Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Barbie, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1,
Cinemas/Coming soon: The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, Poor Things, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December, The Colour Purple, The Boy and the Heron, The Zone of Interest, Napoleon, Godzilla Minus One
Get binging because the 2024 Academy Awards are coming up on March 11.
