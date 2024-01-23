Here Are the 2024 Oscar Nominations and the Snubs We’re Reeling Over

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The awards ceremony to end all awards ceremonies is approaching. Yes, it’s the 2024 Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 2024 Oscar nominations today (January 24), and there are a number of surprises and snubs across the board. If you’re keen to tune in to the Oscars this year, we have a full list of the nominees for you so you can start predicting the winners.

Oscar Nominations 2024: Full list of nominees

To perhaps no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer is leading the pack this year with 13 nominations. Barbie was less lucky, with both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig getting overlooked in their respective categories (we’re still shook), but the film managed to land 8 nominations, making it a Barbenheimer Best Picture race.

We’re also sad to see our teen idols Charles Melton (May December) and Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) get passed over, but we love seeing America Ferrera and Emily Blunt get their first noms!

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director:

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actress:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor:

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay:

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best International Feature:

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher’s Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Animated Feature:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Cinematography:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Editing:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Hair and Makeup:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Production Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song:

“What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

“The Fire Inside,” Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot

“It Never Went Away,” Jon Batiste, American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Osage Tribal Singers, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Score:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Live Action Short:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Documentary Short:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Where to watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees

Image: Sony Pictures

If you’re itching to catch up on all the films that were highlighted in the 2024 Oscar nominations, here’s where you can find them in Australia:

Netflix: Maestro, Rustin, Nyad, Society of the Snow, Nimona, American Symphony

Binge: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Apple TV+: Killers of the Flower Moon

Disney+: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Elemental, Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Creator, Flamin Hot, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Digital Rental services: Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Barbie, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1,

Cinemas/Coming soon: The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, Poor Things, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December, The Colour Purple, The Boy and the Heron, The Zone of Interest, Napoleon, Godzilla Minus One

Get binging because the 2024 Academy Awards are coming up on March 11.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Searchlight/Paramount