Where to Watch All the 2024 Golden Globe Winners [Updated]

It’s awards season yet again, that time of year when we find out if the films and TV shows we’ve been enjoying all year have merit according to Hollywood’s elite. This time we’re here to talk about the 2024 Golden Globes winners.
This year’s nominees were a popular crowd with Barbie and Oppenheimer scoring multiple nods. It was even tougher on the TV side with favourites like Pedro Pascal, Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox, and Elizabeth Olsen, Riley Keough and Brie Larson all going head to head. But now we officially have our winners and they could not be more deserving.
For Aussies, we have all the details on how you can catch up on the event on Stan. If you’d rather skip to the good part you can check out all the 2024 Golden Globe winners below.
Who are the 2024 Golden Globe Winners?
Golden Globe 2024 Film winners
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
- WINNER: Oppenheimer
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Barbie
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
- WINNER: Poor Things
Best Director, Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song — Past Lives
- WINNER: Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives — Celine Song
- WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
- WINNER: Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
- WINNER: Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- WINNER: Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
- Matt Damon — Air
- Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
- WINNER: Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
- WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
- Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
- WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
- Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
- WINNER: Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Best Picture, Non-English Language
- Fallen Leaves — Finland
- Io Capitano — Italy
- Past Lives — United States
- Society of the Snow — Spain
- The Zone of Interest — United Kingdom
- WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall — France
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
- WINNER: Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
- WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
- Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
- WINNER: Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- WINNER: Barbie
Golden Globe 2024 TV Nominees
Best Television Series, Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- WINNER: Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
- WINNER: The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong — Succession
- Brian Cox — Succession
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Dominic West — The Crown
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin — Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Helen Mirren — 1923
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
- Imelda Staunton — The Crown
- Emma Stone — The Curse
- WINNER: Sarah Snook — Succession
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- WINNER: Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel — Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Supporting Actor, Television
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- James Marsden — Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
- Alan Ruck — Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
- WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
Best Supporting Actress, Television
- Abby Elliott — The Bear
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
- Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
- WINNER: Beef
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm — Fargo
- Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- WINNER: Steven Yeun — Beef
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
- Juno Temple — Fargo
- Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
- WINNER: Ali Wong — Beef
Where to watch the winning and nominated titles in Australia
Now that you’ve seen which films and TV shows are hot in Hollywood right now, you may want to give them a watch.
Here’s where you can watch the work of the 2024 Golden Globe nominees and winners in Australia.
Netflix: Maestro, Rustin, Nyad, The Crown, The Diplomat, Beef, All the Light We Cannot See
Stan: Poker Face, The Great
Prime Video: Air, Saltburn, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Daisy Jones & The Six, Dead Ringers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, John Wick Chapter 4
Binge: The Last of Us, Succession, Barry, White House Plumbers, Love and Death, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros Movie
Apple TV+: The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, Shrinking, Lessons in Chemistry
Disney+: The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Paramount+: 1923, The Curse, Yellowjackets, Fellow Travellers, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
SBS On Demand: Fargo
Digital Rental services: Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, Barbie, No Hard Feelings, Beau is Afraid, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Cinemas/Coming soon: The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, Poor Things, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December, All of Us Strangers, Priscilla, The Colour Purple, Dream Scenario, Wonka, The Boy and the Heron, She Came to Me, Wish
This article on the Golden Globe nominees and winners has been updated since its original publish date.
Lead Image Credits: Disney+/Universal/Searchlight Pictures
