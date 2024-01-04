15 Highly-Anticipated TV Shows to Watch Out for in 2024

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

2023 was a big year for TV, with many old favourites (The Bear, OMITB) and new favourites (The Last of Us, The Fall of the House of Usher) gracing our screens. But amidst the uncertainty that the guild strikes have left on Hollywood, what new TV shows are in store for us in 2024?

As it turns out, there are still quite a few, and we’ve picked some of the top series we’re looking forward to next year.

Top TV shows to look forward to in 2024

Echo

Release date: January 10

Marvel is starting 2024 with its first Marvel Spotlight series, Echo. The series is much darker and bloodier than we’ve seen from a Disney+ Marvel show before and will apparently be the first show that exists outside the larger MCU continuity.

The story will follow Echo, an antihero who was first introduced in Hawkeye, played by Alaqua Cox. After her ruthless behaviour throughout New York catches up with her, Echo must face her past, which includes Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Boy Swallows Universe

Release Date: January 11

Netflix’s latest Australian original series is based on the hit novel, Boy Swallows Universe. The series takes place in the suburbs of Brisbane in the 1980s and follows a young boy as he tries to figure out what it means to be a good man amongst a backdrop of crime and violence.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Ted

Release date: January 11

Over a decade after the original movie, Seth MacFarlane’s profane teddy bear is back in an original new series. Ted (the TV show) is a prequel to the movie, following the bear in 1993, where he finds his star fallen, and he’s resorted to returning to Massachusetts to live with his bestie, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder).

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

True Detective: Night Country

Release date: January 15

The gritty crime drama series True Detective is back for a fourth round, following yet another new set of detectives. Season 4 puts Jodie Foster and Kali Reis together as detectives in Ennis, Alaska, who are investigating the disappearance of eight men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

Prosper

Release date: January 18

Prosper is Stan’s next Australian original series, starring Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney. The series follows a fictional megachurch in Sydney that is on the verge of a loft expansion into the USA, but dark family secrets may threaten its success. Succession fans should definitely tune in to this one.

Where to watch in Australia: Stan

Mr & Mrs Smith

Release date: February 2

A new take on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s classic spy movie is coming thanks to Prime Video’s Mr & Mrs Smith TV show. The premise is a little different from the movie version, this time seeing two strangers (played by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane) land jobs at a spy agency who must pretend to be married for their cover story, which becomes increasingly complex as they realise they may have real feelings for each other.

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

Halo – Season 2

Release date: February 8

The TV adaptation of the massively successful video game franchise, Halo, returns this year. Season 1 proved that the Halo TV show wasn’t afraid to go in its own direction and that will likely continue in season 2 as Master Chief John-117 risks everything to expose the Covenant’s nefarious plans.

Where to watch in Australia: Paramount+

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Release date: February 22

The world has already seen one lacklustre attempt at bringing the classic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender to life, but the new Netflix take seems promising.

The series has cast age and culturally-appropriate actors to tell the tale of Aang, the young Avatar who must learn to master all four elements (water, earth, fire and air) to save the world from the invasion of the Fire Nation.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Shōgun

Release date: February 27

Shogun is a new period drama series set in 1600s Japan, following Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who faces threats from all sides after his enemies on the council unite against him. Toranaga is assisted by an English Pilot, John Blackthorne, and their translator, Toda Mariko, whose fates all become inextricably tied.

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

3 Body Problem

Release date: March 21

The next project for Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem. The story takes place on a version of Earth where a decision made in 1960s China goes on to impact a group of scientists in the present, who must work together to protect humanity from its greatest threat.

The series includes some familiar faces from GoT too, including John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Fallout

Release date: April 12, 2024

Continuing the video game adaptation renaissance, Prime Video is taking a stab at Bethesda’s famous apocalyptic RPG, Fallout.

The series comes from Westworld creatives, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with a stacked cast that includes Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell and Kyle MacLachlan.

The series will take place in future post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, with an original story that is still canon within the world of the games.

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

Bridgerton – Season 3

Release date: May 16 (Part 1), June 13 (Part 2)

The hotly anticipated romance period series Bridgerton returns in May. The third season will be based on the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s series which focuses on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

House of the Dragon – Season 2

Release date: Winter 2024

Everyone who had been burned by the Game of Thrones finale found redemption in House of the Dragon, the prequel series about the Targaryen dynasty that breathed new fire on the franchise.

Season 1 explored the friendship and fallout between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, who took their families to war over the Iron Throne, both believing their blood to be the rightful ruler. The first season only scratched the surface of the events in George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, and Season 2 will continue the brutal fight between the Greens and Blacks of the Targaryen family.

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

Arcane – Season 2

Release date: November 2024

After far too long, one of the best video game adaptations of all time will grace our screens again in 2024.

Arcane defied all expectations with its awe-inspiring animation style, incredible voice cast and its fantastic story, telling the tale of two sisters in the steampunk-fantasy land of Runeterra (aka the home of League of Legends). With season one ending on a sizeable cliffhanger, everyone is waiting to see where season 2 of Arcane will take things.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The Boys – Season 4

Release date: 2024

Finally, The Boys are back in town. Rolling right out of spin-off series, Gen V, Season 4 of The Boys sees the world on the brink of collapse. Homelander is on a rampage, Victoria Neumann is nearing the Oval Office, and Butcher has only months to live – therefore, only having months to stop them.

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

This is by no means all the TV shows coming our way, but we’ll keep you posted with more new series as we continue through the year. You can also get a preview of the movies coming out in 2024 here.

