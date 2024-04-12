The Jinx Season 2 Release Date: When Aussies Can See the Rest of the Chilling Robert Durst Story

The Jinx is undeniably one of those true crime documentaries that will stay with you long after the credits roll. The story of serial killer Robert Durst left millions with chills when the docuseries released back in 2015 and now, as real-world updates in Durst’s case continue, we’re getting Season 2 of The Jinx.

It’s been almost ten years since The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst was released but in that time, there has been a lot of movement in the story of Robert Durst.

The Jinx – Part Two will include six brand new episodes and has a confirmed release date of April 22, with episodes released weekly. The Jinx Season 2 episode schedule is as follows:

Chapter 7 – April 22

Chapter 8 – April 29

Chapter 9 – May 6

Chapter 10 – May 13

Chapter 11 – May 20

Chapter 12 – May 27

Where to watch The Jinx Part 2 in Australia

New episodes of The Jinx will be available each week for streaming on BINGE. If you want to catch up on Season 1, you’ll also find all episodes streaming now on BINGE.

What will Season 2 of The Jinx be about?

(Note: skip this section if you’d like to remain spoiler-free for The Jinx – Part Two)

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, Robert Durst was an American real estate heir and eventually a convicted murderer. Durst had actually been acquitted of murdering his neighbour, Morris Black, until he participated in interviews for the first part of The Jinx, which led to him being charged with the murder of his friend, Susan Berman.

As the synopsis for the documentary series explains:

The 2015 global sensation The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst unravelled one of the most notorious unsolved criminal cases, exposing long-buried information discovered during the filmmaker’s decades-long investigation of real estate billionaire Robert Durst and culminated in a stunning finale. Just hours before that last episode aired, Durst was arrested for the murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman in Los Angeles. Part Two meticulously chronicles the continued investigation over the next eight years as Durst awaited and sat trial, uncovering new information and following the prosecutor’s case as it unfolded.

Some of the events that The Jinx – Part Two will explore include how Durst went on the run after the airing of The Jinx in 2015 and was captured in New Orleans, Durst’s court case and murder trial in 2020 and his decision to take the stand. Durst died at the age of 78 in January 2022, but it’s unclear if the documentary will cover these events.

Is there a trailer for The Jinx – Part Two?

There certainly is. The trailer reveals that there will be new footage, including snippets from Durst’s real phone calls in prison, in the new season as well as plenty more interviews with witnesses close to the source.

The Jinx – Part 2 is directed by Andrew Jarecki (who also helmed Part One) and is produced by Charlotte Kaufman, Sam Neave; co-produced by Richard Hankin, Susan Lazarus and executive produced by Zac Stuart-Pontier, Andrew Jarecki, Kyle Martin.

Tune in to Binge to see the wild true story continue on April 11.

Lead Image Credit: BINGE