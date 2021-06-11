How to Watch All the Superman Movies and TV Shows in Australia

For a lot of us, the 12th of June usually means it’s time for the long weekend. But what you may not realise is it also signals another important date – National Superman Day.

Yes, the iconic DC comics character gets his own day of celebration (Batman does too, it’s in September). If you are a fan of the man of steel then National Superman Day is the day to celebrate, and what better way to do that than with a movie marathon?

There have been many iterations of Superman in films and TV shows over the years and finding ways to watch them all isn’t exactly easy. So, we’ve compiled a list of where you can find all the live-action Superman movies and TV shows online in Australia.

Where to stream Superman movies

Three actors have portrayed the man of steel in the movies – Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill. Here’s your guide to each of their films.

Superman (1978) – digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store.

– digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store. Superman II (1980) – stream on Quickflix or rent digitally for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store.

– stream on Quickflix or rent digitally for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store. Superman III (1983) – digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store.

– digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store. Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) – digital rental for $4.99 via Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store.

– digital rental for $4.99 via Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store. Superman Returns (2006) – digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store or Fetch.

– digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store or Fetch. Man of Steel (2013) – digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store or Fetch.

– digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store or Fetch. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store or Fetch.

– digital rental for $4.99 via YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime or the Microsoft Store or Fetch. Justice League (2017) – stream on Binge.

stream on Binge. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) – stream on Binge.

It really is a tragedy that the Superman movies are so hard to find on streaming services in Australia, but nevertheless, they’ll cost you less than $5 to rent or you can pick up a DVD (believe me, they still exist).

Where to stream Superman TV shows

When it comes to Superman on TV, three notable series come to mind: Smallville, Lois & Clark and Superman and Lois.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman – unfortunately, these four seasons are only available to buy on the Apple or Google Play stores.

– unfortunately, these four seasons are only available to buy on the Apple or Google Play stores. Smallville – stream all 10 seasons for free on 7plus.

– stream all 10 seasons for free on 7plus. Superman and Lois – stream on Binge.

There are plenty of heroic options to entertain you on National Superman Day, now the problem is deciding which one to watch!