All the New Star Wars Series Hyperspeeding Onto Disney+

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Disney+ is home to a number of iconic brands but Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the service’s biggest drawcards. The Mandalorian‘s premiere launched Disney+ into hyperspace five years ago and the minds at Lucasfilm haven’t slowed down preparing new content for the streaming service.

Here’s every Star Wars series we have to look forward to on Disney+.

Every Star Wars TV series coming to Disney+

The Bad Batch – Season 3

Clone Force 99 will sadly retire after season 3 of their hit animated series The Bad Batch. The group of special-skilled clone troopers have been through a lot in their time, but season 3 will really push them to their limits as they risk everything to reunite with their genetic sister, Omega.

Release date: February 21

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney

Announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2022 was a new series from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

Jude Law stars in the lead role of Skeleton Crew along with a crop of up-and-coming kids who make a discovery on their home planet and get lost on an adventure in a dangerous galaxy. It’s said to mimic the vibes of Stranger Things and 80s Amblin movies.

Release date: 2024

The Acolyte

Image: Lucasfilm

The Acolyte is one of the most mysterious and exciting new projects on the Star Wars slate. Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is behind the series and it promises to take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the High Republic era. Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) are just a few of the cast members on board.

Release date: 2024

Andor – Season 2

Image: Disney+

Andor’s first season turned out to be one of the most unexpected surprises from the galaxy far far away. The gritty spy thriller about the origins of the rebellion and one of its greatest fighters, Cassian Andor, went darker and more mature than any Star Wars series to date, and it was all the better for it.

In the second and final season, we’ll see the events that lead up to Rogue One.

Release date: 2025

Lando

Image: Lucasfilm

We haven’t heard much about Lando Calrissian’s solo series since it was announced at Disney Investor Day a couple of years ago.

While Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was once on board as showrunner, the latest update is that Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen, will now be lead writers.

Apparently, the series will follow Lando in his younger years, with Glover returning to helm the part.

Release date: TBA

The Mandalorian Season 4

Image: Disney+

Following mixed reactions to The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s unclear if the hit Star Wars series will be renewed for Season 4. However, creator Jon Favreau mentioned that he wrote a fourth season of the show during post-production on Season 3. All we’re waiting for now is an official announcement from Disney.

Even if Mando doesn’t get a fourth season there are plans for the character to return in a movie titled The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Release date: TBC

Ahsoka Season 2

Image: Disney+

Following a well-received first season, legendary Jedi Ahsoka will continue her journey in the second season of her titular series. Disney announced that the new season is officially in development but is still years away from release.

The first season left Ahsoka and her apprentice Sabine trapped on the remote planet of Peridea, while Ezra managed to escape in disguise and reunite with Hera. We’ll have to wait and see how they escape when season 2 eventually makes its way to Disney+.

If only we could make the jump to hyperspace and speed our way to a time when all these Star Wars series are on our screens.

In the meantime, you can catch plenty of other Star Wars content over on Disney+ right now.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+