These Were Our 5 Most Popular Recipes of 2023

Another year is in the rearview and with it came 12 months of popular recipes. On Lifehacker Australia we’re often pulling cooking inspiration from far and wide whether it be viral TikTok food hacks or verified recipes from top cooks. In 2023, we saw plenty of interest for different food-related tips, tricks and recipes and we thought we’d share some of our most popular recipes from 2023 with you here.

Our most popular recipes from 2023

Best garlic bread recipe

Image: TikTok/@butt.erhand

Let’s start off this list with an appetiser and what better way to start a meal than with some delicious garlic bread? In 2023 we found what is possibly the best garlic bread recipe ever.

The recipe in question comes from TikTok user @butt.erhand. Basically the trick involves using two whole heads of roasted garlic, plus a selection of herbs and spices (plus cheese) for a melted, crispy bake.

Read the recipe here.

Air Fryer Corn

Canva

Let’s move on to another surprisingly popular snack recipe on Lifehacker this year. Our U.S. team found much joy in air frying their frozen corn and the method really couldn’t be simpler – grab some sweet corn kernels, a bit of oil and some seasoning and the perfect party snack is yours.

Read up on it here.

Marry Me Chicken

TikTok

For the main meal, our top recipe this year was for the New York Times’ ‘Marry Me Chicken’.

If you’re unfamiliar, this recipe comes from the popular NYT article titled ‘The Chicken Recipe That Might Put a Ring on It’. In a nutshell the recipe takes chicken breasts and cooks them in a thick, cream-based sauce. Delicious. Delightful. Some might even say proposal-worthy.

Find the recipe here.

Top roast potato recipe

Image: iStock

If you’ve followed Lifehacker at all for the past 12 months you’ll know we’re partial to a potato recipe. We published dozens of different potato methods, recipes and hacks in 2023, but one rose to the top: Nat’s What I Reckon’s roast potatoes.

The YouTube cooking legend has been an Aussie fan favourite ever since his lockdown recipes started going viral, but with four books under his belt now, Nat’s roast potato recipe is considered one of the best.

Here’s how to make the side dish.

Cocadas recipe

Image: iStock/Foxtel (Supplied)

Let’s round this list out with a dessert. Our most-clicked dessert recipe in 2023 came from a collaboration with local cooking series, The Great Australian Bake Off.

Guillermo Urra, one of the contestants on the show, shared his family recipe for the sweet biscuit treats known as Cocadas, which he makes using only three ingredients.

Read the recipe here.

There you have Lifehacker Australia’s most popular recipes from 2023, according to you, our readers. Hopefully these cooking tips and tricks inspire you to try something new in the kitchen, or to perfect a dish you love.

Stay tuned to Lifehacker as we continue to bring your more recipes throughout 2024.

Lead Image Credit: iStock