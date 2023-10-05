The NYT Has Shared Its Version of ‘Marry Me Chicken’

If you’ve been on the internet this week, you might have noticed a New York Times article titled ‘The Chicken Recipe That Might Put a Ring on It’ floating around. I mean, who doesn’t want to click on a headline like that?

The piece, which centres on claims that those who whip up this dish might just end up receiving a proposal afterwards, certainly makes for a head-turning read, but the recipe has caught the attention of the masses before. A while back, the recipe went viral on TikTok, garnering comments from cooks all over. So, what the hell is Marry Me Chicken, and why is it so popular?

Marry Me Chicken recipe: What’s in the dish?

The original recipe can be found on TikTok here, but the more recent NYT version differs very slightly. The New York Times wrote alongside its Marry Me Chicken recipe that “In this version, the addition of tomato paste adds a bright acidity to the rich cream sauce and complements the sun-dried tomatoes”.

In a nutshell, though, the recipe takes chicken breasts and cooks them in a thick, cream-based sauce. Yum.

We’ve included the full list of ingredients for you below.

What you’ll need:

3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, or 6 chicken cutlets, patted dry

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Red-pepper flakes, to taste

1 cup low-sodium chicken stock

½ to ¾ cup heavy cream

½ cup grated Parmesan

⅓ cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil

Fresh basil, for serving

Directions can be found on the NYT Cooking website here, or you can follow @Gimme.Delicious’ TikTok recipe, too. In that version, the method looks like this.

Directions:

Season your chicken with salt and pepper, then coat in flour (both sides) Coat a pan or skillet in oil and cook chicken on the stove top until golden on both sides. Remove chicken from pan, then add butter to pan. Toss in diced onion – cook until brown. Add garlic cream, chicken stock, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan and dried herbs. Mix together. Bring chicken back into the pan. Cook until golden. Top with fresh basil and serve!

To enjoy this dish, the NYT recommends pairing your chicken with “crusty bread to sop up all the juices as well as tangy green salad to balance out the sauce’s richness. Or, try it over pasta, rice or polenta“. Whether or not it will get you a marriage proposal, we can’t say. But we’re pretty confident you’ll have guests licking their plates afterwards.

Lead Image Credit: TikTok