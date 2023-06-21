Bake off at Home: Here’s a 3-Ingredient Dessert Recipe That’ll Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth

If you haven’t noticed, The Great Australian Bake Off is currently serving up a storm on TV each week. As part of our Bake Off at Home series, we’ve been asking the contestants on the show for their favourite recipes and baking hacks. This week we’ve got a dessert recipe from Guillermo Urra, who was sadly eliminated recently. Here’s how to make his take on Cocadas.

Urra’s recipe forms part of our series, Bake Off at Home, where we ask contestants of The Great Australian Bake Off for tips and recipes, much like we do with the MasterChef Australia contestants.

Bake Off at Home: Guillermo Urra’s Cocadas dessert recipe

Urra’s recipe for Cocadas is a family favourite and one that was passed down from his Abuela.

“She used to make them every year at Christmas and I thought they were the most delicious sweet that I could not get enough of. Turns out, years later, I found out there was no baking involved at all.” “I’ve made them for many an event and have always received glowing reviews. Little did they know how easy they truly are. So if you need something quick, delicious, and impressive for a tea party, pot luck or just a Tuesday night in front of the TV, here’s my Abuela’s recipes for Cocadas.”

What you’ll need for your dessert recipe:

1 250 g package of plain biscuits like scotch fingers

1 can of sweetened condensed Milk

500 g of sweetened shredded coconut

Directions to make Cocadas:

Quickly blitz the biscuits into a fine crumb in the food processor or bash them by hand in a plastic covered in a tea towel if you’ve got a lot of feelings to process. Highly recommend. Pour the crumbs into a bowl and pour half of the condensed milk on top and stir. Continue to add the milk until you get a sticky consistency that is easy enough to manage without being runny. You may not need the whole can depending on the dryness of the biscuit. Roll into tablespoon size balls in your hand and then coat them in coconut that you’ve poured onto a plate for ease of rolling. Set aside to set slightly and then eat. Or wait until guests arrive. Whichever you prefer. Or both. You do you.

Extra tips for your Cocada dessert:

If you want to be fancy, change it up by using a chocolate biscuit like a digestive or hobnob.

Add some blitzed walnuts, pecans or macadamias.

Add a sprinkle of cinnamon or cardamom.

Pop them into shiny individual cupcake holders to display because you’re bougie way. The world is your oyster. Then sit back and take compliments.

The Great Australian Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8.30 pm from June 13 on FOXTEL.