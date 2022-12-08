These Are the Top Food Trends We Saw in 2022

It’s more than likely that whenever you have a food query you turn to the internet for help. Whether it’s looking up a recipe, searching for a restaurant menu or learning how to cook an egg, the internet has seen plenty of food trends in 2022. Which ones rose to the top? Let’s dig in.

Top food trends 2022

To find out what food everyone was feasting on this year, we consulted two parables of the internet: Google and TikTok.

In Google’s annual Year in Search report we learned the top ten searches for recipes and ‘how to cook’ queries. The results were pretty varied across the board, with people looking for easy recipes like mashed potato and jaffles as well as more complex feeds like cooking tomahawk steaks and squid.

Here are the top food search trends on Google in 2022:

Top recipe search queries

Dahl recipe

Ezy sauce recipe

Drunken chicken recipe

Mash potato recipe

Salmon patties recipe

Jaffle recipes

Fish tacos recipe

Egg salad recipe

Butter cream icing recipe

Lamb stew recipe

Top ‘How to cook’ search queries

How to cook tripe

How to cook corn on the cob

How to cook bunya nuts

How to cook bok choy

How to cook broccoli

How to cook pearl couscous

How to cook dumplings

How to cook tomahawk steak

How to cook chicken schnitzel

How to cook squid

TikTok has also become a provider of all things good and food-like over the past couple of years and the FoodTok trend continued in 2022. As outlined in TikTok’s yearly report, these videos of delicious make-at-home meals and easy cooking hacks surged in popularity.

Here are the top food-related TikToks in Australia this year:

Sushi in less than 30 seconds – @effectivespaces

Honey fresh off the combs – @musclehoney

Eggs and avocado, a match made in heaven – @daenskitchen

DIY fish & chips – @andy_cooks

How to live off the land, Bear Grylls eat your heart out! – @lukefalzon

TikTok has certainly taught us our share of food tricks from crispy potato recipes to an easier way to spread butter.

Do you have any food tips or tricks the internet has taught you this year? Let us know in the comments.