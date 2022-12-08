These Are the Top Food Trends We Saw in 2022

It’s more than likely that whenever you have a food query you turn to the internet for help. Whether it’s looking up a recipe, searching for a restaurant menu or learning how to cook an egg, the internet has seen plenty of food trends in 2022. Which ones rose to the top? Let’s dig in.
Top food trends 2022
To find out what food everyone was feasting on this year, we consulted two parables of the internet: Google and TikTok.
In Google’s annual Year in Search report we learned the top ten searches for recipes and ‘how to cook’ queries. The results were pretty varied across the board, with people looking for easy recipes like mashed potato and jaffles as well as more complex feeds like cooking tomahawk steaks and squid.
Here are the top food search trends on Google in 2022:
Top recipe search queries
- Dahl recipe
- Ezy sauce recipe
- Drunken chicken recipe
- Mash potato recipe
- Salmon patties recipe
- Jaffle recipes
- Fish tacos recipe
- Egg salad recipe
- Butter cream icing recipe
- Lamb stew recipe
Top ‘How to cook’ search queries
- How to cook tripe
- How to cook corn on the cob
- How to cook bunya nuts
- How to cook bok choy
- How to cook broccoli
- How to cook pearl couscous
- How to cook dumplings
- How to cook tomahawk steak
- How to cook chicken schnitzel
- How to cook squid
TikTok has also become a provider of all things good and food-like over the past couple of years and the FoodTok trend continued in 2022. As outlined in TikTok’s yearly report, these videos of delicious make-at-home meals and easy cooking hacks surged in popularity.
Here are the top food-related TikToks in Australia this year:
Sushi in less than 30 seconds – @effectivespaces
@effectivespaces
Let’s make sushi #food #sushi #momlife♬ original sound – Effective Spaces
Honey fresh off the combs – @musclehoney
@musclehoney
Honey from the Sutherland Shire #musclehoney #rawhoney #honey #nsw #satisfying♬ original sound – Muscle Honey
Eggs and avocado, a match made in heaven – @daenskitchen
@daenskitchen
Egg salad on avocado toast #eggsalad #avocadotoast♬ original sound – Daen Lia
DIY fish & chips – @andy_cooks
@andy_cooks
Babe wanted fish and chips for dinner #food #dinnerideas #cooking #viral♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) – CKay
How to live off the land, Bear Grylls eat your heart out! – @lukefalzon
@lukefalzon
Surviving of the land #survivalskill#coconuts♬ original sound – Luke Falzon
TikTok has certainly taught us our share of food tricks from crispy potato recipes to an easier way to spread butter.
Do you have any food tips or tricks the internet has taught you this year? Let us know in the comments.
