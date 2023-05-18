Behold, the Only Garlic Bread Recipe You’ll Ever Need

Any time of the year is a good time for garlic bread, but now is a particularly good time for the savoury treat as we head into the cooler weather. Nothing quite beats a warm piece of garlic bread with soup while it’s cold outside, am I right? And sure, pre-packaged garlic bread can do the job just fine, but you can easily make an even tastier and more epic garlic bread at home, particularly with this viral recipe.

The recipe in question, from @butt.erhand has run absolutely rampant online, with 157 million views and counting. It also has 16.7 million likes, so you know it’s going to be a winner. How could all those people be wrong?

How to make TikTok’s viral shallot garlic bread recipe

What we’re looking at here is shallot and garlic bread, with a crunchy cheesy herb-infused crust. Please, contain yourselves.

Here’s your guide to making this garlic bread at home.

What you’ll need:

1 loaf of bread

3 shallots

2 garlic bulbs

125g softened butter

1 tbsp miso

1/2 tbsp chilli flakes

Grated cheese (mozzarella or parmesan recommended)

Parsley, chopped

1-2 tbsp honey

From there, you can follow the method as laid out in the TikTok video below, or you can find the full directions over on butt.erhand.

Butt.erhand warns that this isn’t your typical garlic bread recipe saying, “It’s definitely a different flavour profile, so don’t expect the strong garlicky flavours from your traditional garlic bread!”

Still, we love a bit of innovation in the kitchen. And if this garlic bread doesn’t do the job for you and you’d prefer a more traditional flavour, we’ve found another recipe from the TikTok mines for perfect crunchy garlic bread you can easily make at home.

If you’re after a main to go with your bread, or perhaps a side to go with your main of bread, may we point you to some of our favourite winter soup recipes.