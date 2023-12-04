ALDI’s Christmas Ham Starts at $7.99 per kg: Here’s How to Cook It Right

The festival season hath arrived, people. For some, that means girding your loins as you anticipate difficult conversations with family; for others, it means stress-purchasing last-minute gifts for everyone, but for many people, it simply represents a chance to dig into some damn good Christmas food. If you’re looking for ways to elevate your Christmas spread this year, allow us to help with these ALDI-recommended recipes for a festive ham.

ALDI Christmas ham recipes

ALDI introduced its Christmas protein selection back in November, with an Australian half-leg of ham at $7.99/kg, a specially selected premium triple-smoked half-leg of ham at $13.99/kg and a Farmwood frozen turducken roast with cranberry and apple stuffing at $29.99.

Below, we’ve selected three of our favourite recipes from the supermarket giant, using the classic ham.

Marmalade glazed Christmas ham recipe

Serves 10 | Prep and cook time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

What you’ll need:

3.5kg Half Leg Of Ham

Stonemill whole cloves, to decorate

1 tsp Stonemill minced garlic

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

200g Grandessa breakfast marmalade

¼ cup (55g) firmly packed Merryfield brown sugar

2 tbsp Westcliff Lemon Juice

2 tbsp Baroque brandy

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced). Cut through rind of ham 10cm from the shank. To remove rind, run thumb around edge of rind just under the skin. Start pulling rind from widest edge of the ham and continue to pull rind carefully away from the fat up to the shank end. Remove rind completely. Score across the fat at about 3cm intervals, cutting lightly through the surface of the fat (not the meat) in a diamond pattern. Stud the centre of each diamond with a clove. Stir garlic, ginger, marmalade, sugar and brandy in a small saucepan over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Simmer, uncovered, for 3 minutes or until thickened slightly. Stir in lemon juice. Line a large baking dish with overlapping sheets of baking paper. Place ham on wire rack in baking dish. Brush ham well with marmalade glaze; cover shank end and cut surface of ham with foil. Bake ham for 40 minutes, brushing frequently with marmalade glaze during cooking. Remove foil from cut surface of ham and brush with glaze. Bake for a further 10 minutes.

Pomegranate and maple glazed recipe

Serves 6 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 150 minutes

What you’ll need:

1.3kg ham

160g pomegranate seeds

125ml Brookdale maple syrup

1 tsp Colway dijon mustard

½ tsp Stonemill ground ginger

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced). Remove the ham from its packaging and place in a baking dish. Cover loosely with foil and bake for 120 minutes. Meanwhile, put the pomegranate seeds and the syrup in a small saucepan and slowly bring to the boil. Cook for approximately 7 minutes, until thickened. Take the pan off the heat and stir in the mustard and ginger. Once the ham is cooked, remove from the oven and spoon the pomegranate glaze over the top. Cook for a further 30 minutes, continually basting. Serve hot or allow to cool.

Beer, mustard and brown sugar glazed ham recipe

Serves 6 | Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 1 hour 20 minutes | Recipe: Courtesy of Australian Pork

What you’ll need:

1 x 8-10kg Berg ham leg, rind removed (not the fat)

Stonemill whole cloves, for studding (about 50)

330ml Bottle Roaring Days Brewing Iron Rails Pacific Ale

½ cup Merryfield brown sugar

2 tbsp Colway Dijon mustard

1 tbs Brookdale golden syrup

Assorted mustards to serve

You will need aluminium foil to wrap the ham hock end, for this recipe.

Directions:

Make the ham glaze first. Combine ale, sugar, mustard and golden syrup into a medium-sized saucepan. Bring to the boil, stirring, over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until reduced by a half. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 180˚C (160˚C fan-forced). Using a sharp knife, score the ham fat (not the flesh) in a diamond pattern at 2cm intervals. Wrap the ham hock in foil (this prevents it from burning). Place ham on a greased rack in a large baking pan lined with foil (or you can use a disposable baking tray). Brush the ham fat a few times, to evenly coat with the glaze. Place ham in oven and roast. Brush with remaining glaze occasionally, for 1 hour or until ham is golden and caramelised. Set aside to cool for 30 minutes. Slice and serve warm or cold with a selection of mustards.

Tip: If the glaze thickens on standing, warm the glaze over low heat, so it spreads easily over the ham.

If you’d like more Christmas food ideas, you can find loads on the ALDI website here. Additionally, take a peek at this recipe for honey carrots next.