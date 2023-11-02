Leg Ham, Mince Pies & More: Which Supermarkets to Buy Christmas Food From This Year

With Halloween out of the way, we are well and truly on the highway to Christmas. Supermarkets have already started dropping their lineup of Christmas decorations and food. If you’re planning ahead and are looking for which supermarket in Australia offers the best Christmas fare, there are awards for that.

Yes, Canstar Blue, a major comparison website in Australia, crunches the numbers every year to figure out the winners of its Supermarket Christmas Awards. While we’ll have to wait until early 2024 to find out which supermarket is the winner based on its offerings this year, we do have a list of the winners from 2022 to help guide us toward the best products this year.

To get these results, Canstar surveys 3000 Australians on the supermarket-branded Christmas foods they’ve purchased and eaten over the Christmas months. This research was conducted over Christmas 2022, with research finalised in January 2023. Respondents are asked about their satisfaction with taste, value for money, freshness and packaging convenience.

Note that this survey pertains to supermarket home-branded products only, not items from a local butcher or deli etc.

The winners of the Canstar Supermarket Christmas Awards in 2022 spanned a number of stores including Woolworths, ALDI and Coles. Here’s which supermarkets were considered the best for their Christmas offerings in the 2022 list:

Leg Ham Award Winner – Woolworths (5 stars for taste, freshness and overall satisfaction)

(5 stars for taste, freshness and overall satisfaction) Turkey Award Winner – ALDI (5 stars for value for money, taste and overall satisfaction)

(5 stars for value for money, taste and overall satisfaction) Christmas Pudding Award Winning – ALDI (5 stars for value for money, taste, freshness, packaging and overall satisfaction)

(5 stars for value for money, taste, freshness, packaging and overall satisfaction) Pavlova Base Award Winner – Coles AND Woolworth s [shared win] (5 stars for value for money, taste, freshness, packaging and overall satisfaction)

s [shared win] (5 stars for value for money, taste, freshness, packaging and overall satisfaction) Fruit Mince Pies Award Winner – ALDI (5 stars for money, taste, freshness, packaging and overall satisfaction)

Hopefully, this helps you pre-plan your Christmas shop this year. The good news is that many supermarkets, including Woollies and ALDI have unveiled their lineup of Christmas food this year, so you can buy ahead of time where possible.

With food ticked off the list, the next thing to consider is the weather on Christmas which could impact any outdoor meal plans.