3 Sweet Recipes That Will Help You Nail Honey Carrots at Christmas

When it comes to Christmas lunch or dinner traditions, there are plenty of different meals on the table. However, one favourite that many festive tables include is honey-roasted carrots.

I, for one, know that honey carrots have been a staple at my family’s Christmas lunch since before I can remember, although the recipe is a closely guarded secret. That being said, there are plenty of glazed carrot recipes out there that aren’t under lock and key, and we’ve pulled together some tips and tricks on them for you below.

Honey carrots recipes

If you have a family dinner coming up or just need a quick way to use up some extra carrots, glazing them with something sweet is a delicious way to go.

There are countless recipes out there for honey carrots, but we’ve pulled a couple of favourites for you below.

Poppy O’Toole’s video on TikTok shows an easy way to make honey-glazed carrots in your air fryer. It’s super easy and only involves three ingredients – carrots, honey and butter!

Chef Thom Bateman’s glazed carrots recipe is slightly more involved but comes with the added flavours of cumin, chilli and fennel. You can also choose whether or not to peel your carrots for this one.

Christmas food ideas.

Glazed carrots recipe a la Jamie Oliver

When it comes to finding a top-notch glazed carrots recipe, Jamie Oliver’s is one of the favourites.

They only take 35 minutes to make and consist of six ingredients: carrots, butter, garlic, thyme, clementines and honey.

You can find the full recipe on Jamie Oliver’s website.

What are substitutes for honey on glazed carrots?

While honey-roasted carrots are a popular recipe, honey isn’t the only item you can use to sweeten your side dish.

Simply Delicious recommends using maple or golden syrup and brown sugar to help sweeten and thicken your glaze.

For the vegan members of your party, you can also choose to use something like agave syrup instead of honey, which will still provide that similar sweet taste.

How to reheat leftover honey carrots

Now, if you’re lucky enough to have some leftover honey carrots, there are a few things you should know.

Culinary Hill recommends you store your cooked carrots in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Advice on reheating your carrots varies, but most cooks tend to agree that you can blast them quickly in the microwave or air fryer, or reheat them in a pan in the oven for 5-10 minutes to warm them up again.

Now, while these carrots are great and all, you might be looking to add a savoury side to your dinner table. If so, we recommend checking out these parmesan carrots instead.

Lead Image Credit: iStock