What’s Open Across Australia During the Christmas Holidays This Year?

The holidays are almost here, and while that is mostly a great thing, it also means some odd Christmas trading hours are coming our way. To help with the planning, we thought we’d put together a list (as exhaustive as we can achieve right now) of what is open and, more importantly, what is not over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s break.

Here we go.

Supermarket holiday trading hours

Coles

Coles (including Coles Liquor stores) are usually closed on Christmas Day. We can assume this year’s holiday trading hours will be similar to last year’s, which were:

Coles Christmas trading hours:

Christmas Eve (December 24): All stores open.

All stores open. Christmas Day (December 25): All stores closed.

All stores closed. Boxing Day (December 26): All stores open in Northern Territory, NSW, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania. In South Australia, regional stores are open while metropolitan stores are closed. In QLD and NT most stores are open with varying trading hours. In WA all metro stores are open from 8:00 – 6:00 pm.

All stores open in Northern Territory, NSW, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania. In South Australia, regional stores are open while metropolitan stores are closed. In QLD and NT most stores are open with varying trading hours. In WA all metro stores are open from 8:00 – 6:00 pm. New Year’s Eve (December 31): All stores open with varying hours.

All stores open with varying hours. New Year’s Day (January 1): All stores open with varying holiday trading hours.

All stores open with varying holiday trading hours. Whilst you’re here — it’s also worth stopping by our Coles coupon page to nab up savings on your Christmas groceries

Woolworths

Similar to Coles, we can expect that Woollies’ trading hours across Christmas will be similar to last year’s.

Woolworths Christmas trading hours:

Christmas Eve (December 24): All stores open

All stores open Christmas Day (December 25): All stores closed.

All stores closed. Boxing Day (December 26): All stores open in Northern Territory, QLD, NSW, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania. All metropolitan stores are open in South Australia except Millicent. In Western Australia all stores are open except for Esperance.

All stores open in Northern Territory, QLD, NSW, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania. All metropolitan stores are open in South Australia except Millicent. In Western Australia all stores are open except for Esperance. New Year’s Eve (December 31): All stores open

All stores open New Year’s Day (January 1): All stores open in Northern Territory, QLD, NSW, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania. All metropolitan stores are open in South Australia except Millicent. In Western Australia all stores are open except for Esperance, Katanning and Northam.

All stores open in Northern Territory, QLD, NSW, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania. All metropolitan stores are open in South Australia except Millicent. In Western Australia all stores are open except for Esperance, Katanning and Northam. Find more details on your specific Woolies store’s hours here. For discounts on your Christmas groceries, make sure you stop by our Woolworths promo codes page.

ALDI

ALDI’s trading hours from 2022 were as follows:

ALDI Christmas trading hours:

Christmas Eve (December 24): All stores open

All stores open Christmas Day (December 25): All stores closed.

All stores closed. Boxing Day (December 26): Stores open with varying trading hours

Stores open with varying trading hours New Year’s Eve (December 31): All stores open with reduced trading hours

All stores open with reduced trading hours New Year’s Day (January 1): Stores open with reduced trading hours. Some SA stores closed.

Mail services over the holidays

Australia Post Offices are generally closed on all public holidays. However, they are delivering on weekends leading up to Christmas, and you can see a list of cut-off dates here.

What cinemas are open on Christmas Day?

Some cinemas are open over the holiday period. This varies greatly from venue to venue, however, and it’s best to check with your local cinema if you’re planning a Christmas session.

Event Cinemas

Events Cinemas are usually open nationally on Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Most venues are closed on Christmas Day, but you can usually find certain venues that are open for afternoon screenings. Check your local listing at Event Cinemas to be sure.

Hoyts Cinemas

The same goes for Hoyts cinemas, which has had certain venues open on Christmas Day in past years – but it’s worth double-checking before heading in. Contact Hoyts for specific details.

What bottle shops are open on Christmas Day?

BWS

We’re still awaiting full details of which liquor stores will be open on Christmas Day, but here are BWS’ trading hours from previous years.

Christmas Eve (24 December): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December): All stores closed , apart from a few open in selected states.

, apart from a few open in selected states. Boxing Day (26 December): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January): All stores open

Dan Murphys

Christmas Eve, December 24 – all stores open

Christmas Day, December 25 – most stores closed – apart from a few selected that are open in NSW, VIC, ACT and SA.

Boxing Day, December 26 – all stores open

New Year’s Eve, December 31 – all stores open

New Year’s Day, January 1 – all stores open

Shopping centre trading hours

Most shopping centres are closed on Christmas Day, with holiday hours in place over the rest of the holiday period. Check out Westfield’s hours here.

In terms of stores specifically: Retailers like Kmart, Big W and Target are all expected to be open for extended hours in the lead-up to the holidays, but will likely be closed on Christmas Day.

Kmart

Kmart’s Christmas trading hours from last year are below, which we assume will be similar in 2023:

Christmas Eve (24 December): All stores open with various closing times.

Christmas Day (25 December): All stores closed.

Boxing Day (26 December): All stores open (excluding Esperance WA)

New Year’s Eve (31 December): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January): All stores open

Big W

Big W is yet to provide its 2023 holiday trading hours, but we expect them to be similar to Kmart’s:

Christmas Eve (24 December): All stores open with various closing times.

Christmas Day (25 December): All stores closed.

Boxing Day (26 December): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January): All stores open

Target

Expect similar trading hours from Target this year as well

Christmas Eve (24 December): All stores open with various closing times.

Christmas Day (25 December): All stores closed.

Boxing Day (26 December): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January): All stores open

Banking hours over the holidays:

Banks will be closed on Christmas Day, and payment will not be processed on this date. However, beyond that, there are varying hours for different branches and specific banks.

Here are some holiday guides for ANZ, CommBank, Westpac, and Reserve Bank of Australia as a start.

Are restaurants and cafes open over Christmas?

Independent restaurants and cafes will all have their own individual trading hours over Christmas, so check with the local staff or call your favourite restaurant to find out when they’re open during the break.

What about fast food over Christmas?

Typically, fast food outlets like McDonald’s are open during Christmas. You’ll need to check your local McDonald’s store for their specific Christmas trading hours.

KFC

Most KFC stores will be closed on December 25, but 9Honey confirmed these stores were trading last year:

New South Wales: Punchbowl, North Ryde, Rockdale, Miranda, St Leonards, Chatswood Interchange, Mascot, Artarmon, Chinderah, Green Square, George Street, Campsie and Lakemba.

Victoria: Traralgon East, Crown Casino and Lakes Entrance.

South Australia: Kilburn, Hillcrest, Prospect, Seafood Rise and Everard Park.

Stores in Queensland, Tasmania, Western Australia, Northern Territory, Australian Capital Territory will be closed on Christmas Day.

Hungry Jacks

As for Hungry Jacks, only certain stores were trading in 2022, including:

New South Wales: Auburn, Bass Hill, Bligh Park, Glendenning, Kingswood, Minchinbury, Penrith GreyGum, Bankstown Christies, Cabramatta, Casula, Edmondson Park, Gregory Hills, Milperra, Smithfield NSW, Warwick Farm, Parklea, Rouse Hill F, Seven Hills, Sydney Airport and Sydney International Airport.

Victoria: Rowville, Roxburgh Park, Stawell, Sunbury, Traralgon, Bulla, CA One Melbourne (Domestic), Chadstone, Clyde North, Craigieburn, Knox F/C, Melbourne Airside, Mernda, Moe, Moorabbin and Pakenham.

Queensland: Cairns Airport and Coolangatta.

South Australia: Aberfoyle Park, Aldinga, Angle Park, Ceduna, Dry Creek, Gepps Cross OTR, Glen Osmond, Kadina, Motorsport, Mount Barker, Murray Bridge, Naracoorte, Nuriootpa, Port Augusta East, Port Lincoln and Renmark.

Western Australia: Belmont, Lathlain Park, Claremont, Bunbury, Perth Int. Airport and Perth Virgin.

Northern Territory: Darwin Airport.

Northern Territory: Darwin Airport. Australian Capital Territory & Tasmania: All stores closed.

For other fast food restaurants, you’ll want to check your local outlet’s individual trading hours.

Is public transport running as normal over the Christmas break?

New South Wales

You can find the summer transport summary for NSW buses, ferries, trains and the light rail here.

Victoria

Victorian Transport ran free public transport on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve in 2022. Stay tuned for whether that incentive will return in 2023.

Queensland:

Here are TransLink Queensland’s timetables for the Christmas holidays.

ACT:

Canberra has released a special public holiday timetable for the Christmas period.

South Australia:

Adelaide Metro has shared an update on its festive season services, with reduced services additionally occurring on December 28-30.

Tasmania:

Tassie has not yet shared a holiday public transport service guide, but you can find the latest updates here.

Northern Territory:

The NT usually runs a special event bus service for dates like New Year’s Eve and Christmas Day services will be altered. Please check with your local transport provider for more information.

Western Australia:

TransPerth services will be operating on reduced timetables this festive season, which you can read an update on here.

How about the bins?

Your local waste collection services may be impacted due to Christmas and other public holiday dates – many services will not run on Christmas Day. Please check if there are any changes for your suburb over the break.

Okay, that’s everything we’ve got for you so far! Remember to plan your shopping and travel accordingly and have a safe and happy holiday season.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect 2023 Christmas trading hours.

Lead Image Credit: iStock