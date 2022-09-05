Queen of the Aussie Kitchen, Donna Hay, Is Coming to Disney+

Well, I guess the year is basically over, folks because Christmas content is officially being announced. First, it was early advent calendars and now it’s Christmas cooking specials. And not just any cooking specials. Donna Hay cooking specials.

Disney+ has announced that the queen of the Aussie kitchen, Donna Hay, is returning to tellies with Donna Hay Christmas. Here is everything you need to know about the show, and the treats that will come with it.

Donna Hay Christmas is coming

Donna Hay Christmas is set to be a four-part special, hitting Disney+ on November 2 (mark your cals). The food stylist and cookbook author will be sharing her favourite tips and recipes ahead of the festive season so all you home cooks can feel prepared to put on a show this year.

From glazed ham to pavlova and edible gifts, the show is set to walk audiences through some of the most popular Christmas dishes, and share advice on how to pull them together quickly.

On the new program, Hay said: “Christmas at my house usually consists of my three favourite things – family, laughter and super-delicious food. It’s these things we all treasure, and it’s what I’ve learnt to focus on when preparing and planning for the big day”.

“This year, through my new series Donna Hay Christmas premiering on Disney+, I’ll be bringing you into my world for a Christmas special like no other. I’ll share all of my best tips and tricks, creating show-stopping recipes and beautiful food styling ideas that will make for the most delicious, stress-free Christmas yet. Edible gifts are made with love and the planet in mind, and I’ll up the deliciousness and reduce the fuss on all your Christmas favourites, including show-stopping desserts that will put the ‘wow’ in your Christmas celebrations,” she added.

A breakdown of what each episode will cover

If you’re wondering how Donna Hay Christmas is set to play out, Disney has shared a synopsis of each episode and the food it will cover. Check that out below.

Episode 1 – ‘Deliciously Simple Starters’ ​​Welcome to Donna Hay Christmas! In this episode, Donna shares her favourite solutions for fuss-free entertaining throughout the festive season. Watch along as she creates the most delicious lobster sliders with a twist, refreshing drinks that make beautiful gifts, and spectacular edible centrepieces destined to impress. Episode 2 – ‘The Main Event’ In this episode, Donna pulls out all the stops to deliver a menu of the most spectacular Christmas mains. She’ll show you her signature cheat for the ultimate glazed ham, veg-forward sides that steal the show, and her best tips for the perfect roast turkey. Episode 3 – ‘Show Stopping Desserts’ In this episode, Donna creates some of her most show-stopping desserts. Classic favourites like trifle are reimagined with incredible flavour combinations, a tiered cake turns into a miniature Christmas wonderland, and pavlova is given a spectacular makeover into a stunning centrepiece. Prepare to take your festive celebrations to the next level! Episode 4 – ‘Sweet Treats and Festive Favours’ In the final episode of the series, Donna will show you how to turn your favourite sweet treats into beautifully decorated gifts your family and friends will love. Watch as she bakes her easiest, most delicious chocolate chip cookies, a twist on carrot cake like you’ve never seen before, and some of the most irresistible chocolate treats you’ll ever eat. With the help of her friendly neighbourhood elves, no detail is spared for the big day.

Sounds delicious, no? We certainly can’t wait to tune in to this one.