ALDI’s Three-Course Christmas Menus Will Have You Feeling Fancy For Cheap

Christmas is now just 5 days away and if you’re still figuring out what to serve your loved ones for your festive lunch or dinner, look no further because ALDI has got you sorted.

To add a little flair to your Christmas meals, the good people at ALDI have cooked up some delicious three-course menus, each with their own accompanying seasonal wine pairings. How fancy.

We haven’t even mentioned the best part yet. Each menu costs just $11 per person!

It doesn’t matter if your family prefers a classic Christmas ham, stuffed turkey or fresh Aussie seafood because ALDI has covered all three bases.

All your Christmas favourites are included, from 100% Australian Half Leg Ham to a chocolate oozing pudding. There are even new twists on Aussie classics with Maple Glazed Pancetta Wrapped Prawns and Butter Scallops.

Check out these three premium menus that are certain to impress both you and your guests without breaking your budget.

Christmas ham menu

Under $11 per head for six people – $61.11 total

Nothing screams an Aussie Christmas more than a glazed leg ham and an iconic Pavlova.

This is the perfect menu for those looking for all the classic festive feasting favourites without the usual hefty price tag. ALDI is taking the stress out of Christmas cooking with this menu. All ham options are 100% Australian pork that has been cured and/or glazed, whilst the salmon wellington is already prepared for you, all you need to do is pop it in the oven. Accompany this tasty menu with a glass of Yellowglen Pink Pinot Grigio which will compliment all three courses. Entrée: Salmon Ocean Royal Salmon Wellington with Cheese and Dill Sauce 700g – $12.99

Main: Glazed Ham with Potato Bake and Salad Berg Deli Australian Half Leg Ham – $8.49 per kg, $16.98 serves 6 Glaze – $4.99 Potato Bake 800g – $4.99 Leafy Greens – $3.99

Dessert: Mini Pavlova with Whipped Cream and Blueberries Mini Pavlova 9pk – $4.69 Farmdale Whipped Cream 250g – $3.49 Australian Blueberries 125g – $2.99

Wine pairing: Pinot Grigio Yellowglen Pink Pinot Grigio 2021 – $6.99

Alternatives above the budget: Premium scallops with herbs de Provence butter – $12.99

Christmas turkey menu

Under $11 per head for six people – $62.94 total

For some people, it’s a Christmas ham and for others, it’s a Christmas turkey. Either way, ALDI’s classic Christmas roast turkey is for those who simply cannot go past a stuffed bird this year.

Made from turkey tenderloin and duck breast, wrapped in a de-boned whole chicken complete with cranberry and apple stuffing, this festive roast is fit for the whole family. Not to mention the pairing with the colourful So French Rose 2020 which will go down a treat with turkey and roast veggies. Entrée: Turkey Kiev Balls Turkey Kiev Balls – $5.99



Main: Turducken with Vegetable Bake of your choice and Salad Turducken 1.5kg – $29.99 Market Fare Cauliflower or Broccoli Bake 800g – $4.99 each Salad greens – $3.99



Dessert: Sponge Pudding Sponge Bombe Pudding 500g – $7.99



Wine pairing: Rose So French Rose 2020 – $9.99

