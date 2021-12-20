ALDI’s Three-Course Christmas Menus Will Have You Feeling Fancy For Cheap

Christmas is now just 5 days away and if you’re still figuring out what to serve your loved ones for your festive lunch or dinner, look no further because ALDI has got you sorted.
To add a little flair to your Christmas meals, the good people at ALDI have cooked up some delicious three-course menus, each with their own accompanying seasonal wine pairings. How fancy.
We haven’t even mentioned the best part yet. Each menu costs just $11 per person!
It doesn’t matter if your family prefers a classic Christmas ham, stuffed turkey or fresh Aussie seafood because ALDI has covered all three bases.
All your Christmas favourites are included, from 100% Australian Half Leg Ham to a chocolate oozing pudding. There are even new twists on Aussie classics with Maple Glazed Pancetta Wrapped Prawns and Butter Scallops.
Check out these three premium menus that are certain to impress both you and your guests without breaking your budget.
Table of Contents
Christmas ham menu
Under $11 per head for six people – $61.11 total
Nothing screams an Aussie Christmas more than a glazed leg ham and an iconic Pavlova.
This is the perfect menu for those looking for all the classic festive feasting favourites without the usual hefty price tag.
ALDI is taking the stress out of Christmas cooking with this menu. All ham options are 100% Australian pork that has been cured and/or glazed, whilst the salmon wellington is already prepared for you, all you need to do is pop it in the oven.
Accompany this tasty menu with a glass of Yellowglen Pink Pinot Grigio which will compliment all three courses.
- Entrée: Salmon
- Ocean Royal Salmon Wellington with Cheese and Dill Sauce 700g – $12.99
- Main: Glazed Ham with Potato Bake and Salad
- Berg Deli Australian Half Leg Ham – $8.49 per kg, $16.98 serves 6
- Glaze – $4.99
- Potato Bake 800g – $4.99
- Leafy Greens – $3.99
- Dessert: Mini Pavlova with Whipped Cream and Blueberries
- Mini Pavlova 9pk – $4.69
- Farmdale Whipped Cream 250g – $3.49
- Australian Blueberries 125g – $2.99
- Wine pairing: Pinot Grigio
- Yellowglen Pink Pinot Grigio 2021 – $6.99
- Alternatives above the budget:
- Premium scallops with herbs de Provence butter – $12.99
Christmas turkey menu
Under $11 per head for six people – $62.94 total
For some people, it’s a Christmas ham and for others, it’s a Christmas turkey. Either way, ALDI’s classic Christmas roast turkey is for those who simply cannot go past a stuffed bird this year.
Made from turkey tenderloin and duck breast, wrapped in a de-boned whole chicken complete with cranberry and apple stuffing, this festive roast is fit for the whole family.
Not to mention the pairing with the colourful So French Rose 2020 which will go down a treat with turkey and roast veggies.
- Entrée: Turkey Kiev Balls
- Turkey Kiev Balls – $5.99
- Main: Turducken with Vegetable Bake of your choice and Salad
- Turducken 1.5kg – $29.99
- Market Fare Cauliflower or Broccoli Bake 800g – $4.99 each
- Salad greens – $3.99
- Dessert: Sponge Pudding
- Sponge Bombe Pudding 500g – $7.99
- Wine pairing: Rose
- So French Rose 2020 – $9.99
- Alternatives above the budget:
- Stuffed turkey breast roast 1kg – $17.99
- Turkey parcel – $24.99
Seafood menu
Under $11 per head for six people – $64.64 total
To us Aussies, Christmas isn’t complete without some fresh seafood. With ALDI’s Christmas seafood menu, your guests will be spoilt for choice with salmon and prawn dishes. Especially with the hero items, prawns in maple flavoured bacon or large tiger prawns.
This menu goes perfectly with a bottle of El Toro Macho Organico Superior Viura Sauvignon Blanc.
- Entrée: Maple Glazed Pancetta Wrapped Prawns
- Ocean Royale Maple Glazed Pancetta Wrapped Prawns 360g – $19.99
- Main: Salmon with Avocado and Mango Salad and Honey-glazed Parsnips
- Ocean Royale Whole Salmon Side with Toscana Style Herb Crust 700g – $19.99
- Avocado and mango salad – Approx. $8
- Prepared potato salad 850g – $5.49
- Dessert: Fruit Mince Pies and Plum Pudding
- Kringle and Co mince pies – $1.79
- Kringle and Co plum pudding – $3.39
- Wine pairing: Sauvignon Blanc
- El Toro Macho Organico Superior Viura Sauvignon Blanc – $5.99
- Alternatives above the budget:
- Frozen Tiger Prawns 1kg – $24.99 per kg
- Fresh Australian Cooked Black Tiger Prawns 1kg – $24.99
While you’re at it, have a look at these last-minute Christmas gifts at ALDI.
Editors Note: Some of the items are based on NSW prices which are correct as of 13/12. Prices are subject to change depending on location.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in