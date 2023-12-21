You Can Get NBN 1000 for Under $100 per Month Thanks to Superloop

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Nothing is more frustrating than having internet that doesn’t fit in with your lifestyle. Maybe it’s too slow and you’re having issues with streaming, or maybe you’re paying too much for internet that you don’t use as much. Either way, it’s a problem, and users are encouraged to switch (or at least reassess) their NBN plans every six months to make sure they’re getting the most out of what they’re paying for.

If you are looking to switch, Superloop has discounted its NBN plans across all speed tiers, and to make the deal even sweeter, the provider will also throw in a free Wi-Fi modem.

What plans does Superloop have available?

No matter what speed tier you’re going for, all of Superloop’s plans are great value for speed — especially for the first six months of your plan, where you’ll be paying the discounted introductory price.

Before we get into it, remember that all of Superloop’s plans come with unlimited data and are contract-free, so you can switch providers at any time. You can also get a free Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi modem if you stay connected for 18 months. But if you leave before the 18 months is up, you’ll need to pay a clawback fee of $8 for each remaining month, up to a total of $144.

In terms of value for money, Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is a fantastic pick. It’s currently reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps, which, even after the trial period ends, is a great deal. For the first six months, you’ll be paying $85 per month, and then $99 per month onwards.

If you’re looking for something even faster, Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan is currently the cheapest in Australia and has some of the best speeds available in this tier. Reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, you’ll be paying $99 per month for the first six months, then $109 per month after the introductory period ends.

If you’re looking at getting an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, you’ll need to make sure your connection is either a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) one, otherwise, you won’t be able to get the full speeds.

But let’s see how Superloop’s NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans compare with other providers.

How does Superloop’s NBN 250 plan compare to others?

While Superloop might not be the cheapest NBN 250 plan, there’s still some good value as it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. This plan also includes five daily speed boosts each month, which will give you access to NBN 1000 speeds.

While Spintel, Exetel and Tangerine all have cheaper plans, they don’t get nearly as close when it comes to downloads, with typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, 225Mbps and 200Mbps respectively.

Meanwhile, Swoop does reach congestion-free 250Mbps evening speeds, and you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months. However, after that discount period ends, the price will increase to $119 per month. So while Swoop has the faster typical speeds, Superloop shapes out to be cheaper in the long run.

How does Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan compare to others?

Superloop is currently the shining star of NBN 1000. While it is currently matching Swoop in price — $99 per month for the first six months — Swoop is reporting typical evening speeds of 582Mbps, compared to Superloop’s 600Mbps. Not only that but after the introductory period, you’ll be paying $139 per month with Swoop. Meanwhile, if you stick with Superloop for longer than six months, you’ll be paying $109 per month — an extra $10 per month, which is the cheapest full-price NBN 1000 plan available right now.

If you’re really desperate to break the speed limit, Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps. You’ll be paying $115 per month for 12 months before the price increases to $135 per month.

