Apple Is the Latest Streamer to Raise Subscription Prices in Australia

Following price increases from Amazon, Binge and Netflix, Apple is the latest to raise the cost of its subscription services in Australia. Those who are subscribed to Apple TV+, Apple News+ or Apple Arcade will see the cost of their plans rise as the company reacts to the current economic market.

Apple raises subscription prices in Australia

Image: Apple TV+

Apple’s subscription tiers offer a wide variety of content. Apple TV+ is home to shows like Morning Wars and will soon be host to Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple Arcade offers a library of over 200 titles and News+ offers access to full magazines and papers from top publications.

In a statement reported by MacRumors, Apple said it is “focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content and innovative features to our services.”

This has resulted in a price increase for most, but not all, of its associated subscription platforms in the U.S. and other international markets – including Australia.

We’ve broken down the new Apple pricing tiers in Australia for you below.

Apple TV+ – $12.99 per month (previously $9.99)

Apple Arcade – $9.99 per month (previously $7.99)

Apple News+ – $19.99 per month (previously $14.99)

Apple has introduced one price increase since Apple TV+ launched in 2019, raising prices from $7.99 to $9.99. This increase is even larger, by a margin of one dollar.

Apple Fitness+ and its Music streaming services avoided a price hike this time. However, Apple One (which bundles Apple’s services together for one price) did receive an increase.

Apple One Individual – $24.95 per month (previously $21.95)

Apple One Family – $31.95 per month (previously $28.95)

Apple One Premier – $49.95 per month (previously $42.95)

This price rise was introduced quietly by Apple and is in effect for new subscribers as of now. Current subscribers will have a 30-day grace period before the price increase is reflected in their next billing cycle.

This latest increase makes signing up for multiple streaming services in Australia pretty expensive. It’s worth checking out what’s streaming this month to see if the service is still worth your money.

Lead Image Credit: Apple