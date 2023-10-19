Australian Subscribers Will No Longer Have Access to Netflix’s Basic Plan

It feels like every other week we see a change in our streaming services. Whether it’s Binge adding 4K or Disney+ cracking down on password sharing, things are shifting in the streaming market all the time. Case in point, Netflix has now shifted its plan structure in Australia, which has resulted in the elimination of its cheapest ad-free tier.

After the shareholder reports showed Netflix losing subscribers for the first time ever, the streamer moved to make some changes, including adding an ad-supported tier, curbing password sharing and, of course, raising prices.

This was not enough, apparently, as it has now made moves to eliminate the ‘Basic’ tier in a number of countries.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix shared its intentions to phase out the Basic plan for new and rejoining members in Germany, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and, yep, Australia by next week.

If you need a reminder, Netflix currently has four pricing tiers:

Basic with ads – $6.99

Basic – $10.99 (soon to be phased out)

Standard – $16.99

Premium – $22.99

Basic is the streaming service’s cheapest plan without ads. With the removal of this, subscribers will either have to pick the cheapest plan and put up with ads or fork out for a Standard subscription.

In the same letter, Netflix said it would be raising prices in the U.S., U.K. and France, effective immediately. There’s been no word on whether a price increase will also impact Australian streamers as well as this phasing out of the basic plan.

A research study earlier this year found that Netflix subscribers in Australia had dropped, likely in reaction to the password-sharing crackdown. With a move like this and during a cost of living crisis, it’s likely we could see the Australian public react similarly.

If you want to take advantage of the Basic plan on Netflix, our advice is to sign up to it now, while you still can.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix