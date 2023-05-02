Australians Will Soon Have to Pay More to Access Amazon Prime

Amazon’s Prime service is the latest to receive a price hike in Australia. The increase comes amidst a number of similar price increases on services including Netflix and Disney+, making the cost of subscribing to multiple streaming platforms even higher.

What is the new price of Amazon Prime in Australia?

Prime membership fees in Australia will increase from $6.99 to $9.99 for a monthly subscription or to $79 a year for an annual sub (previously it was $59.99).

Comparatively, Netflix’s basic tier costs $16.99, Stan and Binge are $10 and Disney+ is $13.99, meaning Prime is still pretty competitive despite the price increase (not to mention it includes access to more than just Prime Video).

Amazon’s Head of Prime in Australia, Marcos Regalo, said this in a statement about the price increase:

“Prime members love the combination of shopping, savings and entertainment in one membership that Prime provides them, and we are committed to continue investing in and growing the value of Prime. Since launching in 2018, we’ve added more product selection available with fast, free, Prime delivery; launched Prime exclusive deals and discounts; and added more high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, and books. With the continued expansion of Prime member benefits, and so we can continue growing the offering, we will change the price of Prime from $6.99 to $9.99/month, and the annual membership from $59 to $79.”

When will the price hike go into effect?

The increase for new Prime subscribers will go into effect from 24 May 2023. This means any new subscribers after this date will need to pay the new price, but those who subscribe between now and then can take advantage of the current pricing tiers.

So if you’re new to Prime and want to pay for an annual subscription on May 23, you’ll save yourself $20 for the next year.

For current Amazon Prime users, the increase will take place from June 28, 2023 on the date of their next renewal. Now would be a good time to check when that is if you haven’t recently.

What do you get with an Amazon Prime subscription?

As a reminder, an Amazon Prime subscription covers a lot of different services.

As a Prime subscriber, you get access to shopping benefits on Amazon’s site, including free shipping benefits on certain items and early access to deals on Amazon.

Additionally, you get access to Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video, which includes access to shows like The Boys, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and many more.

Bundled with all that is access to Amazon’s other subscription services including Prime Music, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming. It’s worth noting that Prime includes the basic subscription tier to these services, but you’ll need to pay more if you want access to the Unlimited tiers of Prime Music or Prime Reading.

With all that being said, if you want access to Amazon Prime while it’s cheap it’s best to sign up now before it’s too late.

This article has been updated to include Amazon’s statement.