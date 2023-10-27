Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in November

Oh no, it’s November. Where did that year go? Clearly, I wasted it away watching the massive amounts of film and TV that have hit streaming this year. Let’s see what’s coming to that list in November, shall we?
This month on Aussie streaming services, we have the beginning of the end of The Crown on Netflix, a new Orphan Black adventure on Stan, and the Australian-made Oliver Twist follow-up, The Artful Dodger, on Disney+. We also have blockbuster movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the Super Mario Bros. Movie finally available on streaming this month.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in November 2023.
What’s new on Netflix Australia in November?
November 1
- Wingwomen
- Nuovo Olimpo
- Locked In
- Hurricane Season
- Mysteries of the Faith
- Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom
November 2
- Cigarette Girl
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion
- Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1
- Onimusha
November 3
- Ferry: The Series
- The Tailor – Season 3
- Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Vacaciones de verano
- NYAD
- Sly
- Erin & Aaron
- BLUE EYE SAMURAI
- Don’t Breathe 2
- Nine Days
November 5
- Super Mario Bros.
November 7
- The Improv: 60 and Still Standing
November 8
- The Claus Family 3
- Robbie Williams
- Escaping Twin Flames
- The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend
- Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld
November 9
- Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
- Akuma Kun
November 10
- At the Moment
- The Killer
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance
November 14
- Criminal Code
- Suburraeterna
- The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive
- Matt Rife: Natural Selection
- How to Become a Mob Boss
November 15
- Feedback
November 16
- The Crown – Season 6, Part 1
- Best. Christmas. Ever!
- In Love and Deep Water
November 17
- Sagrada Familia – Season 2
- The Railway Men
- The Queenstown Kings
- All-Time High
- Rustin
- Believer 2
- The Dads
- CoComelon Lane
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
November 18
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
November 20
- Stamped from the Beginning
November 21
- Leo
November 22
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – Season 2
November 23
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 6
- My Daemon
November 24
- A Nearly Normal Family
- My Demon
- Last Call for Istanbul
- DOI BOY
- Wedding Games
- I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me
November 27
- Go Dog Go – Season 4
November 28
- Comedy Royale
- Love Like a K-Drama
- Verified Stand-Up
- Onmyoji
November 29
- American Symphony
- Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife
November 30
- Obliterated
- Virgin River – Season 5, Part 2
- Family Switch
- Hard Days
- The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
What’s streaming on Stan in November?
November 1
- Drive My Car
- Fury
- Knives Out
- Ace and the Christmas Miracle
- Christmas is Canceled
- Happy Christmas
- Drag Race Brazil – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Christmas Casanova
- The Fabric of Christmas
November 2
- Love Triangle – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Robyn Hood – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Staged – Season 2
- Maria Into Life
November 3
- Orphan Black: Echoes – Season 1
- Power Book IV: Force – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 5, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Super Wish – Season 1
November 4
- Merry Magic Christmas
- Knight and Day
- Tobacco Barns
- Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives
November 5
- Deck The Halls (2006)
- Bandit
- Notre Dame on Fire
- Sacrifice
November 6
- The Winter King – Season 1, Episode 10
- Billy the Kid – Season 2, Episode 4
- The Circus – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Stacey Dooley Investigates: Nigeria’s Female Suicide Bombers
November 7
- The King of Comedy
- Drag Race Germany – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Kompromat
November 8
- The Edge of Darkness
- Small Axe – Season 1
November 9
- 57th CMA Awards 2023
- Barbarella
- Personal Shopper
November 10
- D.N.Ace – Season 1
- The Croods Family Tree – Season 2, Episodes 20-26
- Carmen
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Seasons 1-4
- Zoolander
- Brave Bunnies – Season 1
November 11
- Boyfriend for Christmas
- Inside the Sydney Opera House – Season 1
- Destroyer
- Easy Love
November 12
- Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
- Greenhouse By Joost
- Luzzu
November 13
- Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World – Season 1
- Aspromote: Land of the Forgotten
November 14
- Arctic Circle – Season 3
- The Fountain
November 15
- 2023 ARIA Awards
- The Lazarus Project – Season 2
- Playing With Fire
November 16
- Scrublands – Season 1
- Back to Life – Season 2
- Street Kings
- Calilou Special: The Silver Knight
November 17
- Rat Race (2001)
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 4, Episode 1
- Winter Boy
November 18
- Sort of – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Big Momma’s House
- Big Momma’s House 2
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
November 19
- Tigerland
- The Case Against Cosby
- Wet Season
November 20
- First Contact: An Alien Encounter
- Crime Story
- Captain Volkonogov Escaped
November 21
- Unfaithful
- An Almost Perfect Town
November 22
- August: Osage Country
- The Host (2007)
- Still Life (2013)
November 23
- Jones Family Christmas
- Inside Men – Season 1
- Pride & Glory
November 24
- Coach Coarter
- Teletubbies Ready Steady Go – Season 1
- The First Lady – Season 1
November 25
- Bride Wars
- While At War
November 26
- The Grey
- Forever Enthralled
- Room 212
November 27
- The Bridge (2018) – Season 1-2
- Savage Salvation
- Nonnas on the Run
November 28
- The Power of One
- The Perfect Vagina
- Corpus Christi
November 29
- TT 3D: Closer to the Edge
- By Any Means – Season 1
- Family Photo
November 30
- Drillbit Taylor
- Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With me
- Summertime (L’estate Addosso)
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in November?
November 1
- Black Cake
- Behind the Attraction – Season 2
- The Three Detectives – Season 1
- Big City Greens – Season 3
November 3
- Quiz Lady
- Marvel Studios Legends – Season 2 (new episodes)
- The Mill
November 6
- JFK: One Day in America – Season 1
November 8
- The Santa Clauses – Season 2
- Daddies on Request – Season 2
- Love in Fairhope – Season 1
- Final Trip – Season 1
- Vigilante – Season 1
- Farm Dreams – Season 1
November 13
- The Lady Bird Diaries
November 14
- A Murder at the End of the World
November 15
- Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story
- Interpreter of Silence – Season 1
- I’m Your Fan: The Party Continues – Season 1
- The Doc and Bella Are In! – Season 1
November 16
- Drive with Swizz Beatz – Season 1
November 17
- Windows of Wonder – Inside the Disney 100 Myer Christmas Windows
- Dashing Through the Snow
- Shohei Ohtani – Beyond the Dream
November 23
- The Naughty Nine
November 26
- Doctor Who: Specials – The Star Beast
- Faraway Downs
November 29
- The Artful Dodger
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki – Season 2
What’s new on Binge in November?
November 1
- Navajo Police: Class 57 – Season 1
- Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 44 (new episodes weekly)
- Project Runaway – Season 20, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Love it Or List It Australia – Season 5, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 68 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 11078 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9777 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6781
- Hand of Evil – Season 1
- The Murder of Meredith
- Inside the Tower of London – Season 4
- 100 Code – Season 1
- As Luck Would Have It
- Love, Rosie
- This Christmas
- A Dennis The Menace Christmas
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 2
- Kangaroo Jack G’Day USA
- White Christmas
November 2
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 13, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Doom Patrol – Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I – Season 5, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Dragons’ Den – Season 20, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Selling The Hamptons – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Secrets of Miss America – Season 1
- Mysteries of the Deep – Season 2
- Gok Wan’s Easy Asian – Season 1
- Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Lights Camera Christmas
- Inventing The Christmas Prince
- The Year Without A Santa Claus (2006)
- The Year Without A Santa Claus (1974)
- Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
November 3
- Gogglebox UK – Season 21 (new episodes weekly)
- Taskmaster – Season 16, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 20 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 44 (new episodes weekly)
- George Clark’s Old House, New Home – Season 8
- Siegfried and Roy: The Original Tiger Kings
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Assassin Club
- Our Italian Christmas Memories
- Long Lost Christmas
- A Royal Corgi Christmas
- The Lady in the Van
- A Christmas Story 2
- The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus
November 4
- Unwanted – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Shining Vale -Season. 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Don’t Forget The Lyrics USA – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero – Season 10, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Space Oddity
- The Star
- My Girl
November 5
- WWE Crown Jewel
- All Rise – Season 3, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Survival of the Fittest – Season 1, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Kompromat
- A New York Christmas Wedding
November 6
- My Adventures with Superman – Season 1
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear The Walking Dead – Season 8, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Ice Vikings – Season 3
- Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- The Andes: 50 Years On
November 7
- The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Hospital Diaries – Season 2
- Boiling Point – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Hotel Benidorm: Sun, Sea, and Sangria – Season 1
- Luxury Escapes: World’s Best Holiday – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- B&B By the Sea – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Light and Glamour: History of the French Riviera
- Mary Kills People – Seasons 1-3
November 8
- Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School
- Paramedics on Scene – Season 2
November 9
- Rap Sh!t – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- You Were My First Boyfriend
- Operation Live UK – Season 2
November 10
- FBI – Season 5
- Mittens & Pants – Season 1, Episodes 101-120
- Brother vs Brother – Season 8
- Inside Our Autistic Minds – Season 1
- Hospital – Season 2
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance
November 11
- Punch-Drunk Love
November 12
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
- Naked Attraction – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Big George Foreman
- Infinity Pool
November 13
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 22, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- George Clarke’s Flipping Fast – Season 1
November 14
- The Great British Bake Off – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice. -Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
November 15
- In The Footsteps of Killers – Season 2
- How We Get Free
- Bigfoot Commandos – Season 1
- Tropical Gourmet – Season 1
- Christmas Break
- Jack Frost
November 16
- Julia – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Zombie House Flipping – Season 4
- David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived
- City Confidential – Season 7
- Dirty Home Rescue – Season 1
- Sarah Beeny’s New Country Lives – Season 1
- Bondi Rescue – Season 14
November 17
- Pamela’s Garden of Eden -Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Canary Islands – Season 1
- Inside The Factory – Season 4
- Europe’s Waterways -Season 1
November 18
- Please Don’t Destroy
November 19
- Love Again
November 20
- House Hunters International – Season 183
- Great British Menu – Season 18
- Teen Titans Go! – Season 8, Episodes 1370, 1379, 1393, 1395
November 21
- Law & Order – Seasons 21-22
- Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan – Season 3
- The Real Manhunter – Season 1
- American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 28-30
November 22
- Lego Dreamzzz – Season 1, Episodes 111-120
- FDR – Season 1
- Inside the Factory – Season 1
- Kennedy – Season 1
November 23
- Cops – Season 35
- Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride – Season 1
- Love It Or List It Toronto – Season 10
- Scream VI
- The Genie
November 24
- Stars of the Silver Screen – Season 16
- Christmas Frequency
- Christmas by Candlelight
- Snowball Effect
- A Tiny Home Christmas
- A Christmas to Treasure
- Charlie’s Christmas Wish
- Christmas at the Chalet
November 25
- Country Hearts Christmas
- Christmas Lucky Charm
- Christmas On The Slopes
- Christmas Time Capsule
November 26
- WWE Survivor Series
- Polite Society
- Creating Christmas
- It’s a Christmas Thing
- How to Fall In Love By Christmas
November 27
- A Perfect Christmas Carol
- Santas’ Got Style
- Santa’s Bootcamp
November 28
- My Lover, My Killer – Season 2
- Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich – Season 1
- Cops Who Kill – Season 1
- Bugs Bunny Builders. -Season 1, Episodes 21, 22, 24-27, 34, 38
- Inside Monaco – Season 1
- Sincerely Truly Christmas
- Cloudy With A Chance of Christmas
- Sappy Holiday
- Saving Christmas
November 29
- Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising – Season 1, Episodes 111-113
- Love Has Won – Season 1
- South To Black Power
- Trains At War – Season 1
- Welcome to HMP Belmarsh – Season 1
- Expedition with Steve Backshall – Season 2
- Christmas at Stately Home
- Perfect Christmas Pairing
- The Heiress of Christmas
- Unforgettable Christmas
- Merry Single Christmas
November 30
- Bookie – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Tom and Jerry – Season 1
- Bondi Rescue – Season 15
- The UnXplained – Season 5, Episodes 14-21
- Mafia Mamma
- We’re Scrooged
- The Art of Christmas (2022)
- Christmas on Repeat
What’s streaming on Prime Video in November?
November 2
- Knuckle Girl (Japan)
November 3
- Invincible – Season 2
- Romancero – Season 1
- John Wick 4
November 8
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
November 9
- BTS Yet to Come
- Comedy Island: Indonesia – Season 1
November 10
- 007: Road to a Million
November 12
- Big George Foreman
November 14
- Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl – Season 1
November 17
- Creation of the Gods
- Wild Swords
- Never Say Never
- Full River Red
- Twin Love – Season 1
- Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story
- Exmas
- Landscape With Invisible Hand
November 19
- Love Again
November 22
- Comedy Island: Japan – Season 1
November 24
- Retribution
- Elf Me
November 26
- Resident Evil: Death Island
- The Marsh King’s Daughter
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in November?
November 1
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Airplane!
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Coming to America
- Beverly Hills Cop 1-3
- Chicago
- Election
- Good Burger
- Hot Rod
- How to Lose a Guy In 10 Dys
- I Love You, Man
- No Strings Attached
- Rat Race
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The First Wives Club
- Wayne’s World
- Wayne’s World 2
- Zoolander
- Zoolander 2
- The Truman Show
- Paw Patrol – Season 10
- Rubble & Crew – Season 1
- Ink Master -Season 15
November 3
- Assassins Club
November 5
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Monster High – Season 1
November 8
- Danger Force – Season 3
- The Loud House – Season 7
- The Patrick Star Show – Season 1
- Blues Clues & You – Season 4
November 9
- WACO: The Aftermath
November 10
- NCIS: Sydney – Season 1
November 11
- The Curse
November 13
- About Time
- Along Came Polly
- Ambulance
- American Gangster
- American Made
- Apollo 13
- Atomic Blonde
- Battleship
- Bee Movie
- Beethoven
- Belfast
- Bridesmaids
- Brokeback Mountain
- Casino
- Get Out
- Kindergarten Cop
- Marry Me
- Oblivion
- Scarface
- Ted
- Ted 2
- The 40 Year-old Virgin
- The Bad Guys
- The Big Lebowski
- The Green Mile
- The Holiday
- This Is The Night
- Together
- Twister
November 14
- Pay or Die
November 15
- Bossy Bear – Season 1
November 16
- Anderson Spider Silva
November 17
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
November 23
- Good Burger Two
November 30
- Mafia Mamma
- Rush Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010)
What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in November?
November 3
- Fingernails
November 8
- The Buccaneers
November 10
- For All Mankind – Season 4
November 17
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
November 22
- Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
- The Velveteen Rabbit
November 29
- Slow Horses – Season 3
If you need a reminder, you can also check out our list of what was streaming in October. We can also assist you with recommendations on what to watch this month.
Lead Image Credit: Netflix/Sony/Stan
This article has been updated with additional information.
