Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in November

Oh no, it’s November. Where did that year go? Clearly, I wasted it away watching the massive amounts of film and TV that have hit streaming this year. Let’s see what’s coming to that list in November, shall we?

This month on Aussie streaming services, we have the beginning of the end of The Crown on Netflix, a new Orphan Black adventure on Stan, and the Australian-made Oliver Twist follow-up, The Artful Dodger, on Disney+. We also have blockbuster movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the Super Mario Bros. Movie finally available on streaming this month.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in November 2023.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in November?

November 1

Wingwomen

Nuovo Olimpo

Locked In

Hurricane Season

Mysteries of the Faith

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom

November 2

Cigarette Girl

All The Light We Cannot See

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1

Onimusha

November 3

Ferry: The Series

The Tailor – Season 3

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Vacaciones de verano

NYAD

Sly

Erin & Aaron

BLUE EYE SAMURAI

Don’t Breathe 2

Nine Days

November 5

Super Mario Bros.

November 7

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

November 8

The Claus Family 3

Robbie Williams

Escaping Twin Flames

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

November 9

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Akuma Kun

November 10

At the Moment

The Killer

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

November 14

Criminal Code

Suburraeterna

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

How to Become a Mob Boss

November 15

Feedback

November 16

The Crown – Season 6, Part 1

Best. Christmas. Ever!

In Love and Deep Water

November 17

Sagrada Familia – Season 2

The Railway Men

The Queenstown Kings

All-Time High

Rustin

Believer 2

The Dads

CoComelon Lane

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

November 18

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

November 20

Stamped from the Beginning

November 21

Leo

November 22

Squid Game: The Challenge

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America – Season 2

November 23

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 6

My Daemon

November 24

A Nearly Normal Family

My Demon

Last Call for Istanbul

DOI BOY

Wedding Games

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me

November 27

Go Dog Go – Season 4

November 28

Comedy Royale

Love Like a K-Drama

Verified Stand-Up

Onmyoji

November 29

American Symphony

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

November 30

Obliterated

Virgin River – Season 5, Part 2

Family Switch

Hard Days

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

What’s streaming on Stan in November?

November 1

Drive My Car

Fury

Knives Out

Ace and the Christmas Miracle

Christmas is Canceled

Happy Christmas

Drag Race Brazil – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Christmas Casanova

The Fabric of Christmas

November 2

Love Triangle – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Robyn Hood – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Staged – Season 2

Maria Into Life

November 3

Orphan Black: Echoes – Season 1

Power Book IV: Force – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 5, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Dinner for Schmucks

Super Wish – Season 1

November 4

Merry Magic Christmas

Knight and Day

Tobacco Barns

Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives

November 5

Deck The Halls (2006)

Bandit

Notre Dame on Fire

Sacrifice

November 6

The Winter King – Season 1, Episode 10

Billy the Kid – Season 2, Episode 4

The Circus – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Stacey Dooley Investigates: Nigeria’s Female Suicide Bombers

November 7

The King of Comedy

Drag Race Germany – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Kompromat

November 8

The Edge of Darkness

Small Axe – Season 1

November 9

57th CMA Awards 2023

Barbarella

Personal Shopper

November 10

D.N.Ace – Season 1

The Croods Family Tree – Season 2, Episodes 20-26

Carmen

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Seasons 1-4

Zoolander

Brave Bunnies – Season 1

November 11

Boyfriend for Christmas

Inside the Sydney Opera House – Season 1

Destroyer

Easy Love

November 12

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Greenhouse By Joost

Luzzu

November 13

Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities of the World – Season 1

Aspromote: Land of the Forgotten

November 14

Arctic Circle – Season 3

The Fountain

November 15

2023 ARIA Awards

The Lazarus Project – Season 2

Playing With Fire

November 16

Scrublands – Season 1

Back to Life – Season 2

Street Kings

Calilou Special: The Silver Knight

November 17

Rat Race (2001)

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 4, Episode 1

Winter Boy

November 18

Sort of – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

November 19

Tigerland

The Case Against Cosby

Wet Season

November 20

First Contact: An Alien Encounter

Crime Story

Captain Volkonogov Escaped

November 21

Unfaithful

An Almost Perfect Town

November 22

August: Osage Country

The Host (2007)

Still Life (2013)

November 23

Jones Family Christmas

Inside Men – Season 1

Pride & Glory

November 24

Coach Coarter

Teletubbies Ready Steady Go – Season 1

The First Lady – Season 1

November 25

Bride Wars

While At War

November 26

The Grey

Forever Enthralled

Room 212

November 27

The Bridge (2018) – Season 1-2

Savage Salvation

Nonnas on the Run

November 28

The Power of One

The Perfect Vagina

Corpus Christi

November 29

TT 3D: Closer to the Edge

By Any Means – Season 1

Family Photo

November 30

Drillbit Taylor

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With me

Summertime (L’estate Addosso)

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in November?

November 1

Black Cake

Behind the Attraction – Season 2

The Three Detectives – Season 1

Big City Greens – Season 3

November 3

Quiz Lady

Marvel Studios Legends – Season 2 (new episodes)

The Mill

November 6

JFK: One Day in America – Season 1

November 8

The Santa Clauses – Season 2

Daddies on Request – Season 2

Love in Fairhope – Season 1

Final Trip – Season 1

Vigilante – Season 1

Farm Dreams – Season 1

November 13

The Lady Bird Diaries

November 14

A Murder at the End of the World

November 15

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Interpreter of Silence – Season 1

I’m Your Fan: The Party Continues – Season 1

The Doc and Bella Are In! – Season 1

November 16

Drive with Swizz Beatz – Season 1

November 17

Windows of Wonder – Inside the Disney 100 Myer Christmas Windows

Dashing Through the Snow

Shohei Ohtani – Beyond the Dream

November 23

The Naughty Nine

November 26

Doctor Who: Specials – The Star Beast

Faraway Downs

November 29

The Artful Dodger

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki – Season 2

What’s new on Binge in November?

November 1

Navajo Police: Class 57 – Season 1

Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 44 (new episodes weekly)

Project Runaway – Season 20, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Love it Or List It Australia – Season 5, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 68 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 11078 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9777 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6781

Hand of Evil – Season 1

The Murder of Meredith

Inside the Tower of London – Season 4

100 Code – Season 1

As Luck Would Have It

Love, Rosie

This Christmas

A Dennis The Menace Christmas

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 2

Kangaroo Jack G’Day USA

White Christmas

November 2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 13, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Doom Patrol – Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I – Season 5, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 9, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Dragons’ Den – Season 20, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Selling The Hamptons – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Secrets of Miss America – Season 1

Mysteries of the Deep – Season 2

Gok Wan’s Easy Asian – Season 1

Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Lights Camera Christmas

Inventing The Christmas Prince

The Year Without A Santa Claus (2006)

The Year Without A Santa Claus (1974)

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

November 3

Gogglebox UK – Season 21 (new episodes weekly)

Taskmaster – Season 16, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 20 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 44 (new episodes weekly)

George Clark’s Old House, New Home – Season 8

Siegfried and Roy: The Original Tiger Kings

John Wick: Chapter 4

Assassin Club

Our Italian Christmas Memories

Long Lost Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

The Lady in the Van

A Christmas Story 2

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus

November 4

Unwanted – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Shining Vale -Season. 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Don’t Forget The Lyrics USA – Season 6, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero – Season 10, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Space Oddity

The Star

My Girl

November 5

WWE Crown Jewel

All Rise – Season 3, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

Survival of the Fittest – Season 1, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Kompromat

A New York Christmas Wedding

November 6

My Adventures with Superman – Season 1

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Fear The Walking Dead – Season 8, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Ice Vikings – Season 3

Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

The Andes: 50 Years On

November 7

The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Hospital Diaries – Season 2

Boiling Point – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Hotel Benidorm: Sun, Sea, and Sangria – Season 1

Luxury Escapes: World’s Best Holiday – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

B&B By the Sea – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Light and Glamour: History of the French Riviera

Mary Kills People – Seasons 1-3

November 8

Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School

Paramedics on Scene – Season 2

November 9

Rap Sh!t – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

You Were My First Boyfriend

Operation Live UK – Season 2

November 10

FBI – Season 5

Mittens & Pants – Season 1, Episodes 101-120

Brother vs Brother – Season 8

Inside Our Autistic Minds – Season 1

Hospital – Season 2

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

November 11

Punch-Drunk Love

November 12

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Naked Attraction – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Big George Foreman

Infinity Pool

November 13

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 22, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

George Clarke’s Flipping Fast – Season 1

November 14

The Great British Bake Off – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice. -Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

November 15

In The Footsteps of Killers – Season 2

How We Get Free

Bigfoot Commandos – Season 1

Tropical Gourmet – Season 1

Christmas Break

Jack Frost

November 16

Julia – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Zombie House Flipping – Season 4

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

City Confidential – Season 7

Dirty Home Rescue – Season 1

Sarah Beeny’s New Country Lives – Season 1

Bondi Rescue – Season 14

November 17

Pamela’s Garden of Eden -Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Canary Islands – Season 1

Inside The Factory – Season 4

Europe’s Waterways -Season 1

November 18

Please Don’t Destroy

November 19

Love Again

November 20

House Hunters International – Season 183

Great British Menu – Season 18

Teen Titans Go! – Season 8, Episodes 1370, 1379, 1393, 1395

November 21

Law & Order – Seasons 21-22

Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan – Season 3

The Real Manhunter – Season 1

American Pickers – Season 19, Episodes 28-30

November 22

Lego Dreamzzz – Season 1, Episodes 111-120

FDR – Season 1

Inside the Factory – Season 1

Kennedy – Season 1

November 23

Cops – Season 35

Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride – Season 1

Love It Or List It Toronto – Season 10

Scream VI

The Genie

November 24

Stars of the Silver Screen – Season 16

Christmas Frequency

Christmas by Candlelight

Snowball Effect

A Tiny Home Christmas

A Christmas to Treasure

Charlie’s Christmas Wish

Christmas at the Chalet

November 25

Country Hearts Christmas

Christmas Lucky Charm

Christmas On The Slopes

Christmas Time Capsule

November 26

WWE Survivor Series

Polite Society

Creating Christmas

It’s a Christmas Thing

How to Fall In Love By Christmas

November 27

A Perfect Christmas Carol

Santas’ Got Style

Santa’s Bootcamp

November 28

My Lover, My Killer – Season 2

Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich – Season 1

Cops Who Kill – Season 1

Bugs Bunny Builders. -Season 1, Episodes 21, 22, 24-27, 34, 38

Inside Monaco – Season 1

Sincerely Truly Christmas

Cloudy With A Chance of Christmas

Sappy Holiday

Saving Christmas

November 29

Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising – Season 1, Episodes 111-113

Love Has Won – Season 1

South To Black Power

Trains At War – Season 1

Welcome to HMP Belmarsh – Season 1

Expedition with Steve Backshall – Season 2

Christmas at Stately Home

Perfect Christmas Pairing

The Heiress of Christmas

Unforgettable Christmas

Merry Single Christmas

November 30

Bookie – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Tom and Jerry – Season 1

Bondi Rescue – Season 15

The UnXplained – Season 5, Episodes 14-21

Mafia Mamma

We’re Scrooged

The Art of Christmas (2022)

Christmas on Repeat

What’s streaming on Prime Video in November?

November 2

Knuckle Girl (Japan)

November 3

Invincible – Season 2

Romancero – Season 1

John Wick 4

November 8

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

November 9

BTS Yet to Come

Comedy Island: Indonesia – Season 1

November 10

007: Road to a Million

November 12

Big George Foreman

November 14

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl – Season 1

November 17

Creation of the Gods

Wild Swords

Never Say Never

Full River Red

Twin Love – Season 1

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story

Exmas

Landscape With Invisible Hand

November 19

Love Again

November 22

Comedy Island: Japan – Season 1

November 24

Retribution

Elf Me

November 26

Resident Evil: Death Island

The Marsh King’s Daughter

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in November?

November 1

A Very Brady Sequel

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Coming to America

Beverly Hills Cop 1-3

Chicago

Election

Good Burger

Hot Rod

How to Lose a Guy In 10 Dys

I Love You, Man

No Strings Attached

Rat Race

The Brady Bunch Movie

The First Wives Club

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

The Truman Show

Paw Patrol – Season 10

Rubble & Crew – Season 1

Ink Master -Season 15

November 3

Assassins Club

November 5

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Monster High – Season 1

November 8

Danger Force – Season 3

The Loud House – Season 7

The Patrick Star Show – Season 1

Blues Clues & You – Season 4

November 9

WACO: The Aftermath

November 10

NCIS: Sydney – Season 1

November 11

The Curse

November 13

About Time

Along Came Polly

Ambulance

American Gangster

American Made

Apollo 13

Atomic Blonde

Battleship

Bee Movie

Beethoven

Belfast

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

Casino

Get Out

Kindergarten Cop

Marry Me

Oblivion

Scarface

Ted

Ted 2

The 40 Year-old Virgin

The Bad Guys

The Big Lebowski

The Green Mile

The Holiday

This Is The Night

Together

Twister

November 14

Pay or Die

November 15

Bossy Bear – Season 1

November 16

Anderson Spider Silva

November 17

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

November 23

Good Burger Two

November 30

Mafia Mamma

Rush Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010)

What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in November?

November 3

Fingernails

November 8

The Buccaneers

November 10

For All Mankind – Season 4

November 17

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

November 22

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

The Velveteen Rabbit

November 29

Slow Horses – Season 3

