Amazon’s Black Friday Sale: Everything You Need To Know

Calling online shopping fanatics. Amazon is hosting its third Black Friday event in Australia, with tens of thousands of bargains landing on 27 November at the stroke of midnight. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Black Friday sale: including a sneak peak at some of the deals on offer.

Amazon Black Friday sale dates

Amazon Australia’s Black Friday event starts at 12:01am AEDT on Friday 27 November and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on Sunday 29 November, 2020. Given its popularity though, you can expect many of the better deals to sell out before the event’s conclusion.

The Amazon Australia Cyber Monday shopping event runs from 12.00am AEDST, Monday, 30 November through to 11.59pm AEDST, Monday, 20 November.

With that said, you probably don’t need to stay up until midnight tonight if you don’t want to. Plenty of deals will still be available in the morning. Amazon will also be holding back select deals for later, (but more on that below).

Where to find the deals

Amazon is a truly huge marketplace. Thankfully, there’s a dedicated Black Friday sales page where you can access all of Amazon’s deals as soon as they drop. Phew!

Amazon Black Friday Shopping Tips

Sales events like Black Friday are not for the faint of heart. Blundering in without a plan is guaranteed to end in disappointment. Here are some basic shopping tips to ensure you get the best deal possible.

Join Amazon Prime now

In order to get the very best Black Friday deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime customer. (This is a premium version of Amazon with exclusive deals, better discounts and free shipping among other perks.)

During the Black Friday sales period, Prime members will also gain access to Lightning deals 30 minutes before everyone else. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the deals. Once the trial period ends, the membership costs $6.99 a month.

Early Black Friday deals for Prime Members

Amazon Music

For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can enjoy free three months of unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free. Renews at $11.99/month once the offer ends. Only valid for new customers and expires on 11/01/21.

For a limited time, new Music Unlimited customers can enjoy free three months of unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free. Renews at $11.99/month once the offer ends. Only valid for new customers and expires on 11/01/21. Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts for a limited time. Current fees apply. Offer expires on 11/01/21 and renews at $17.99/month once the offer ends.

Audible

Customers who haven’t tried Audible can get 50% off membership for 6 months including an audiobook of their choice each month, a bonus monthly audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors, and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. Offer expires on 09/12/2020 and is $16.45/month after 6 months. Renews automatically. Cancel Anytime.

Prime Video

This holiday season, Prime Video will offer up to 50% off select popular, family and holiday movies to rent or buy. Deals will roll out over the next few months, so be sure to check here for updates.

Know your deal types

Amazon Lightning Deals: In addition to regular deals, Amazon will be adding ‘Lightning Deals’ at various points during the sale. These are promotions that appear for a limited time only and are in extremely limited quantities.

Lightning Deals will be visible on the event page with the scheduled live time, so you don’t have to rely on pot luck. Customers are limited to one purchase per Lightning Deal (so forget about buying in bulk and reselling on eBay, you evil blaggards).

Interestingly, when a Lightning Deal sells out, you might still have a chance to buy it – simply click the ‘Join Waitlist’ button on the product page and Amazon will send you a notification if more stock is released.

Amazon Deals Of The Day: Amazon will be dropping a range of 24-hour Deals Of The Day during the sale. These deals are a cut above Black Friday’s standard fare and typically feature big discounts on popular products. Aussie customers can also access US Deals of the Day directly through Amazon’s Global store with free shipping for Prime members. (To get your free Amazon Prime trial, click here.)

Get the Amazon Prime app

Amazon offers both Android and iOS versions of its shopping app. You can then go to ‘Today’s Deals’ and ‘Upcoming’ inside the app to see all the deals before they go live. If you spot something you’re keen on, there’s a ‘Watch this Deal’ option so you can keep track of the deals you want to make the most of when the sale has officially started for that item.

We’ll be compiling a big list of all the best deals on Friday. You can also keep tabs on the event’s best bargains via our Black Friday portal. Happy shopping!