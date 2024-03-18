Save On Tech, Home, Wellness and More With These Deals From the Amazon Big Smile Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Treat yourself — and your household — to a new appliance or piece of tech while Amazon is running its Big Smile Sale this week.

The sale is in full-swing and will run until midnight on Sunday, March 24, so you have a little over a week to check out all the offers that Amazon has available.

But, if you’d rather not spend a whole evening scrolling through Amazon, we’ve done the hard work to bring you a curated list of the best deals across a range of products during the Amazon Big Smile Sale. It includes a few big name brands like GHD, Nutribullet, Calvin Klein and more.

So, without further ado, here are some of the best Amazon Big Smile Sale 2024 deals that you can shop right now.

These are the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals

Image: Tefal

This 12-piece pot set from Tefal features removable handles for oven use and to save space in your cupboards. Not only that, but it’s also on sale for $349.99 (down from $829.99).

Image: Amazon

During the Big Smile sale, you can score up to 51 per cent off select Amazon devices including the Echo Pop (pictured), the Echo Show 8, Echo Dot (4th and 5th Gen) and a Ring Video Doorbell.

Image: Ecovacs

If you’ve been biding your time, waiting for a robot vacuum to go on sale before you made a purchase, your patience has paid off. Ecovacs is slashing anywhere from $500 to $1,000 off for the next six days, meaning you can score a robovac for as low as $399.

Image: Bosch

Score a sweet discount on a range of Bosch accessories during Amazon’s Big Smile sale. Everything from drill and screwdriver sets to drill and ratchet sets are on sale for the duration of the sale.

Image: Philips

In the market to upgrade your kitchen? This Philips 8L pressure cooker will currently set you back $199 (down from $349) during the Amazon Big Smile sale. It’s perfect for cooking a variety of dishes, especially when you’re strapped for time.

Image: Bose

As fast as headphones go, Bose is among the most premium brands on the market. The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones offer high-fidelity audio with adjustable EQ, clear voice pickup, and leather cushioning for all-day comfort. Right now, you can get them for 20 per cent off.

Image: De’Longhi

Coffee lovers rejoice, during Amazon’s Big Smile sale you can score up to 62 per cent off select coffee machines. This includes the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo, which is currently on sale for $719 (down from $899).

Image: Renpho

Get your hands on a massage gun for just a fraction of the cost during the Amazon Big Smile sale. This Renpho Massage Gun is down to just $109.99 (down from $199.99) during the sale and is one of the best-selling massage guns on the market.

You can explore Lifehacker Australia’s coverage of the Amazon Big Smile Sale 2024 here.

This article has been updated since its last publication.

Image credit: Philips/Bose