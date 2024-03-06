Level Up Your Life

Subscribe

Here Are Amazon Australia’s Best Deals of the Week

Courtney Borrett Avatar
Courtney Borrett
Here Are Amazon Australia’s Best Deals of the Week
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon is an online shopper’s dream. But, if you want the best prices on your favourite items, you’ll need to spend time scouring through the countless sales.

Not only are there hundreds, nay, thousands of sales running at any given time, the discounts are constantly being updated. So, if you’re sick of being swamped by Amazon deals, never fear. We’ve gone ahead and done all the hard work for you by finding some of the best sales available on Amazon Australia.

We’ll be updating this list every week to help keep you in the loop.

The best deals on Amazon Australia this week

RENPHO Body Weight Scale

This body scale synchronises with the RENPHO health app for accurate readings.

$37.24 (usually $55.99)

DISANGNI Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

A silk pillowcase is a great way to help keep your hair healthy while you sleep.

$33.32 (usually $39.20)

ADVWIN Walking Pad

These best-selling walking pads are on sale again, so get in quick before they sell out.

$238.90 (usually $278.90)

Crocs Classic Clogs

Okay, hear me out. Crocs are good, actually. They’re super comfy and a much nicer alternative to a pair of thongs.

$66.50 (usually $79.99)

Beurer Insect Bite Healer

This little gadget helps speed up the healing process of insect bites through heated ceramic plates.

$39.32 (usually $52.48)

Arlo Video Doorbell

If you’re looking for the latest in home security, check out this smart doorbell with a camera and two-way audio.

$163.99 (usually $229)

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Need to stock up on your skincare? CeraVe is currently running a sale on Amazon.

$32.73 (usually $42.64)

CHANCCI Dog Car Seat Cover

This pet car seat cover can be used in multiple ways to help protect your car seats and keep your pet where you need them to be while travelling.

$34.84 (usually $59.99)

Joseph Joseph Collapsible Laundry Basket and Hamper Set

This popular laundry hamper and basket set is on sale again. Readers love its removable dual hamper bags and the space-saving basket.

$399.99 (usually $699.99)

Image credit: DISANGNI/Joseph Joseph

The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Comments

Leave a Reply