Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Hefty Discounts on Everything From Robo Vacs and Coffee Machines to TVs

Bree Grant

Published 4 hours ago: March 27, 2023 at 3:22 pm -
Image: iStock
If you’ve suddenly felt the urge to shop, you’re not alone — and the Amazon Big Smile Sale is here to make sure you can nab all your purchases at epic prices. Kicking off today (Monday, March 27) and running until midnight Sunday, April 2, the giant online retailer is offering bargains and deals across fashion, home, beauty, lifestyle, tech and more.

Given the sale is running for almost a week, there will be fresh drops of new deals daily, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with the best sales.

To help you sort through the massive amount of savings, here are the best deals from the Amazon Big Smile Sale that you need to check out.

These are the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals

Deal: Score up to 59% off Amazon Devices 

Amazon Big Smile Sale
Image: Amazon

During Amazon’s Big Smile sale, you can score up to 59% off select Amazon devices including the 4th Generation Echo Dot (pictured), the Echo Show 8, Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and a Ring Spotlight Cam.

Shop Amazon devices here. 

Deal: Score up to 58% off Ecovacs’ Robot Vacuums

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Hefty Discounts on Everything From Robo Vacs and Coffee Machines to TVs

If you’ve been biding your time, waiting for a robot vacuum to go on sale before you made a purchase, your patience has paid off. Ecovacs are slashing anywhere from $500 to $1,000 off for the next six days, meaning you can score a robovac for as low as $419.

Shop the best deals on Ecovacs Robot Vacuums here. 

Deal: Save up to 41% off on Bosch Accessories

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Hefty Discounts on Everything From Robo Vacs and Coffee Machines to TVs

Score a sweet discount on a range of Bosch accessories during Amazon’s Big Smile sale. Everything from drill and screwdriver sets to drill and ratchet sets are on sale for the next six days.

Shop the best Bosch accessories here.

Deal: Save up to 29% off on Philips Smart TVs

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Hefty Discounts on Everything From Robo Vacs and Coffee Machines to TVs

In the market for a new smart TV? This Philips 50-inch will currently set you back $845 during the Amazon Big Smile sale. It’s perfect for all your binge sessions, gaming days and movie marathons, thanks to its smart TV capabilities.

Shop the Philips Smart TV sale here. 

Deal: Save up to 22% off on Bose products

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Hefty Discounts on Everything From Robo Vacs and Coffee Machines to TVs

As fast as headphones go, Bose is among the most premium brands on the market. The Bose QuietComfort 45 Limited Edition Noise Cancelling Headphones offer high-fidelity audio with adjustable EQ, clear voice pickup, and leather cushioning for all-day comfort. Right now, you can slash up to $111.95 off the RRP ($499.95).

Shop the best Bose deals here.

Deals: Score up to 43% off De’Longhi Coffee Machine

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Hefty Discounts on Everything From Robo Vacs and Coffee Machines to TVs

Coffee lovers rejoice, during Amazon’s Big Smile sale you can score up to 43% off select coffee machines, including the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte. Brew barista-level coffee from the comfort of your own home for a fraction of the cost. De’Longhi also has a drip coffee machine on sale for just $139, if that’s how you brew.

Shop the De’Longhi deals here

Deal: Up to 48% off select Renpho Personal Care products

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale Has Hefty Discounts on Everything From Robo Vacs and Coffee Machines to TVs
Image: Amazon

Get your hands on a massage gun for just a fraction of the cost during the Amazon Smile sale. The Renpho Massage Gun is down to just $99.99, from $177, during the sale and is one of the best-selling massage guns on the market.

Shop the best Renpho deals here.

All Big Smile Sale deals are as marked.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.

