The 8 Best Deals in Amazon’s Big Smile Sale, From Apple to Braun

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you haven’t been privy to the glorious news yet, Amazon’s Big Smile Sale kicked off on Sunday, April 10, and is here to stay until midnight Wednesday, April 13. What does this mean exactly? The online retailer has sliced up to 75% off homewares, tech, fashion, beauty and more. So, if you’re overdue for a shopping spree, or just want to bag some essentials at a bargain price, there’s really no better time to do so.

Now, we know sale events can be a little bit daunting because it’s hard to know where to start. That’s why we’ve put together a list of our personal faves for you to use as a springboard. Oh, and it’s worth signing up for a free 30-day trial with Amazon Prime to score a bunch of exclusive savings on select products while you’re at it. Trust us.

The top 8 best deals from Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

Fitted with a powerful motor and more than 16 different functions, there really is no limit to what you can make with this baby. From chopping to pureeing, mincing, slicing and shredding, its multi-accessory functions make it the ultimate all-rounder. It’s also designed with a large feeding tube allowing for minimal pre-preparation of food, so you can save time in the kitchen. How’s that for a win-win?

You can buy the Philips Daily Collection Compact Food Processor ($69.95) from Amazon here.

The Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer is fast, versatile, compact, and convenient, meaning you can trust it to make all your favourite fried sides and snacks with little to no oil. Fitted with four Smart Programs — air fry, bake, roast and reheat — the world is your oyster when it comes to deciding what’s for dinner. You’ll also be happy to know the non-stick basket detaches, making the clean-up process super low effort.

You can buy the Instant Vortex Mini Air Fryer ($89.40) from Amazon here.

Those cracked, dry lips resurfacing as the weather starts to cool down? This cult-fave Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the solution to your woes. Containing hydro ion mineral water, hunza apricot extract and evening primrose root extract, this godsend of a product gently melts away dead skin cells for impeccably soft, smooth lips. It also smells absolutely heavenly. A must-try, if you ask us — especially at such an epic price.

You can buy the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($18.50) on Amazon here.

The Arovec cool mist humidifier and diffuser generates a relaxing and scented mist that moisturises the air with calming aromatherapy. Come winter, these machines are a home staple, offering natural relief for symptoms caused by dry air, allergies, or cold and flu.

This particular Top-Fill Humidifier features a four-litre large water tank, allowing it to run for up to 30 hours continuously, as well as a 360-degree rotatable nozzle to provide uniform humidification in any room.

You can buy the Arovec Top Fill 2-in-1 Humidifier & Aroma Diffuser ($76.83) from Amazon here.

If you’ve been hanging out to try a Braun epilator as your next method of hair removal, but have always been turned off by the price tag, now’s your time to take the plunge with Amazon’s Big Smile Sale slicing $110 off the Silk Epil-9.

Not only does it come with the actual epilation device itself, which features SensoSmart pressure sensor technology to guide your epilation and remove even more hair in one stroke, but this baby has an exfoliation brush attachment and 13 additional extras, including a shaver and trimmer cap for sensitive areas, a skin contact cap, a facial cap, a pouch, and a stand.

You can buy the Braun Silk-épil 9 SkinSpa SensoSmart Epilator ($219) from Amazon here.

Amazon’s known for their epic tech deals, but this week, they’re really treating us with up to 19% off AirPod Pros, as well as 5% off the latest 2021 MacBook Pro (which ends up being a solid $150), if you’re looking to invest in a new laptop with all the trimmings.

This includes up to 10-core CPU, delivering up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever, as well as up to 32-core GPU, providing 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games. The Pro also has a battery life of up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory to ensure everything you do is both fast and fluid.

You can buy the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro ($2,849) from Amazon here.

It’s hoodie season, and this Dickies Classic Pop Over Hoodie is the ultimate winter staple that goes with absolutely everything. Thank us later.

You can buy the Dickies Classic Pop Over Hoodie ($69.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re in the market for sprucing up your linen, this Platinum Logan and Mason Tahiti Tan queen bed quilt cover Set will give your bedroom a sophisticated, yet understated look. Its seamless pattern of tropical palms across a neutral palette of tan and white also lends itself to optimal versatility when it comes to pairing your bed covers with the rest of your room’s aesthetic.

You can buy the Logan & Mason Platinum Collection Tahiti Tan Quilt Cover Set ($97.50) from Amazon here.