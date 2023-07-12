‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
'Breathtaking': The First Reactions to Oppenheimer Have Landed

The next movie by visionary director Christopher Nolan is titled Oppenheimer, and it’s bringing an explosive story and cast to the biggest screen possible. It hits cinemas a little later in July 2023, so let’s break down what we know about the film in the lead-up to the film’s arrival.

Oppenheimer: What’s the story?

Christopher Nolan isn’t afraid to tackle massive topics with an equal amount of scope. We’ve seen him construct one of the best superhero trilogies of all time with The Dark Knight, take us into a dream within a dream in Inception, and tell one of the biggest war stories in history with Dunkirk.

Now he’s set to do it again with the story of the “father” of the atom bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, which explores Oppenheimer’s work on the Manhattan Project during World War II.

The synopsis describes it as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

As is the Nolan way, the film will make use of IMAX sequences. It will actually be the first film to use sections of black-and-white analogue IMAX photography, so you’ll definitely want to see it on the big screen.

Who is in the cast?

Nolan’s films have always recruited some legendary cast members, but Oppenheimer really takes this to a new level.

In the lead, we have Nolan’s regular collaborator Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, and Emily Blunt will play his wife Kitty.

Matt Damon plays General Leslie Groves Jr, the director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. can be seen as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner o the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Elsewhere we also have Florence Pugh as psychologist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett as American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Now brace yourself, because the cast also includes the likes of Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighöfer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick, Trond Fausa, Christopher Denham, Olivia Thirlby and Josh Zuckerman.

That list definitely makes this one movie you do not want to miss.

Let’s watch the Oppenheimer trailer

Christopher Nolan likes to keep his projects secret, and the same goes for Oppenheimer.

The first trailer for the movie doesn’t give too much away, but it certainly looks like it will be another tense spectacle.

More recently another trailer was dropped for the film, showing a little more of what we can expect. Check it out here:

Is the film worth your time?

If you’ve been on the internet of late, you’ll know there is a lot of discussion about the hype surrounding the arrival of both Oppenheimer and Barbie. Folks are taking sides and deciding which to watch first. But what do the reviews say (so far)?

Well. If we take to Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score is presently sitting at 92 per cent for Oppenheimer – pretty high.

Looking at Twitter, the first reactions are incredibly positive too. People are calling it “spectacular” and “breathtaking”.

Oppenheimer: Release date

Aussies will be able to see the Oppenheimer movie in theatres from July 20, 2023.

If you’re looking for some other films to catch in the meantime, here are some releases to look forward to in 2023.

