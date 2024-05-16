The Men’s Copa América Tournament Is Coming: Here’s How You Can Watch It Live in Australia

It’s an exciting time in the calendar for football fans as the CONCACAF Men’s Copa America approaches for 2024. The major sporting event, which runs every four years, sees teams from the American continent compete against one another for the tournament Copa (cup). If you’re hoping to watch along from Australia, here is your guide on what to expect.

When is the 2024 CONCACAF Men’s Copa America?

In 2024, the CONCACAF Copa America is slated to kick off on June 20, 2024. The tournament will run through to July 14, which is when we’ll see the Grand Final play out.

Where is the event being held?

The 2024 Men’s Copa America is being hosted by the United States, with the first leg of the tournament beginning in Atlanta. Get ready for some early start times, Australia.

2024 Copa America: Which teams are playing?

Now, onto the fun stuff. Which teams will be competing in the 2024 Copa America?

In total, 16 teams are preparing to play in the major football tournament, spanning across Central, South and North America. Those are:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

The United States

Jamaica

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Perú

Uruguay

Venezuela

There will be 32 matches to watch across the entire tournament.

Who won the last tournament?

Argentina is the most recent winner of the Copa America men’s tournament (like the World Cup). They defeated Brazil in the 2021 final, so Brazil is likely looking to prove themselves this time around.

Looking at the history of the tournament, Uruguay and Argentina have won the most titles overall.

Where can I watch the Copa America in Australia?

Like many major sporting tournaments, the Copa America is an event that you’ll need to pay to watch in Australia (sigh). Unless you’re catching games live in the wee hours at a sports bar or your mate’s place, you’ll need to sign up for an Optus Sport membership to watch this one.

Certain Optus customers can access a subscription for only $6.99 per month, but others will need to fork out $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual plan.

Lead Image Credit: Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images and CONCACAF