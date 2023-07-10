Barbie Girls Unite: The Film’s First Reactions Have Dropped

If you’re ready for a fantastic life that’s no longer plastic, you’re in the right place because everyone’s favourite toy doll is getting the live-action treatment. The 2023 Barbie movie could just be another whimsical fairytale take on the adventures of the famous blonde, but there are a few reasons we don’t think that’s the case.

What is the Barbie movie about?

The live-action Barbie movie has been in development for years now, with everyone from Anne Hathaway to Amy Schumer being in contention for the lead role.

When the film switched over to Warner Bros. things really started moving, and now we have something that is shaping up to be truly spectacular.

But first, what’s it all about?

The Barbie movie is described as a romantic comedy based on Mattel’s famous line of dolls.

That’s really all we have to go off story-wise right now. However, with Margot Robbie now in the lead role and producing behind the scenes with her company LuckyChap, she was able to say this about the film to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’ “…Now, can we truly honour the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders.”

There’s no telling where the Barbie movie could go, but it sounds like it will be surprising. The trailers have given us some more clues, so keep reading for all the hints laced throughout those.

Here are the trailers, Barbie!

The teaser trailer is mostly a homage to the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey opening, with Barbie in the place of the monolith that incites young girls everywhere to do away with their baby dolls.

The second trailer gives us a bit more to go off of in terms of the plot and story. We get a look at Barbie in a land full of other Barbies where several Kens compete for her attention. Until it seems she decides to head to the real world, and Ken tags along.

It’s funny, it’s colourful, it’s full of stars, and it’s wonderfully on point.

The main Barbie trailer has landed, and it gives us the most insight into the movie’s storyline yet. Essentially, our girl Barbie is living her best doll life when things start to go awry — things like her feet becoming flat, thoughts about death and falling off her roof (yikes). To figure out what’s going on, she decided to go to the real world, and Ken joins her on the wild adventure.

Landing in the real world appears to show Barbie and Ken just how different their universe is from the human one, and chaos ensues.

One of the most exciting moments in the whole trailer, however, is the sample of a remixed version of the ‘Barbie Girl’ song popping up in there. Nostalgic ’90s kids, get ready. But more on that later.

Check out the main trailer below.

Who is in the cast?

It’s hard to un-see Margot Robbie as Barbie, it really does seem like a perfect casting choice. But who else is in the film?

The cast in the Barbie movie is really quite impressive, with Ryan Gosling on board as the iconic male doll Ken, and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is playing another version of Ken.

Also on board are America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Ritu Arya, Sharon Rooney, Jamie Demetriou, Ana Cruz Kayne, Scott Evans and Emerald Fennell.

Even musical star and icon Dua Lipa is in the film as another Barbie, and Helen Mirren is the narrator.

The film also has a stellar lineup behind the scenes, with Greta Gerwig (Little Women) directing and also writing along with her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

You can get a preview of some of their characters in the posters below.

Tell me about the music

If you’re keen to get your Disco Barbie on, listen closely because we’ve got some fun music updates for you.

Not only have we finally, finally heard a sneak peek of the ‘Barbie Girl’ track in the final trailer, but we also have details on which artists are featured on the film’s soundtrack.

Barbie the Album is coming, and there’s a fun pink website to celebrate it.

From Dua Lipa to Lizzo and even Ken himself (Ryan Gosling), the soundtrack is looking stacked. And you can order yourself a pink vinyl version of it if you’re so inclined. You can also pre-save the album on Spotify if you want the simple option.

For now, you can listen to ‘Dance the Night’ by Dua Lipa to get in the mood.

Is the movie any good?

Things are getting incredibly interesting now, with the first reactions starting to drop. And so far, things look GOOD. Folks are praising the performances in the film, stating it’s incredibly well written and that it’s Greta Gerwig at her best.

Colour us excited.

#Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. 🎀 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 10, 2023

#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

When can we watch the new Barbie movie?

Barbie is scheduled to release on July 20, 2023 in cinemas in Australia.

Remember that date because there will be society before the Barbie movie and society after.

This article has been updated since it was first published.