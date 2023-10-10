IMAX Sydney Is Reopening With The Marvels, The Hunger Games and Taylor Swift

If you grew up in or around Sydney you no doubt remember the famous IMAX screen at Darling Harbour. It was the place to see all the event movies. Sadly, it shut its doors seven years ago for renovation, but the good news is that IMAX Sydney is finally reopening.

Event Cinemas has claimed the new IMAX screen, which retains its spot in Darling Harbour adjacent to the new W Hotel.

Starting October 11, IMAX Sydney will open its doors to one of the largest cinema screens in the world. At 692 square metres, the screen has a 1.43 aspect ratio and is equipped with Laser by IMAX technology.

The 4K projection system is able to “deliver crystal clear IMAX laser projection, increased resolution, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colours ever available on-screen.”

IMAX Sydney will open with screenings of The Creator, Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick. It will also host upcoming movies including Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and The Marvels.

Image: EVT

There will be four ticketing options in the 325 seat-cinema, which include:

Standard: A traditional cinema seat with a leather look and feel

Full recliner: a luxurious reclining seat for the ultimate relaxation

Couples seat: a double seating option provides a cozy and intimate setting for couples and friends with a motorised back recline.

Private Box: a premium experience for groups of up to four, the open box seating option features service to seat, an exclusive food and beverage menu, ample seating space and an elevated platform.

Adult ticket prices range from $38 for a standard seat to $58 for a recliner seat to $299 for private box hire. (Naturally, tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie are already selling out).

The facility will be decked out with a candy bar, a full-service bar and a relaxing lounge area (you can take a peek at the menu here).

IMAX Sydney will also screen educational programs and can be hired out for events and private screenings.

It’s been a long road for IMAX Sydney, but thankfully, there are plenty of great movies coming up to fill that giant screen with.

Lead Image Credit: EVT/Taylor Swift Productions