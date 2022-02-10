We’ve Pulled Together the Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plans in Australia for You

By now, you’re likely aware that Samsung has officially announced its latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22, to the delight of tech fans all over. Announced in the wee hours of February 10, 2022, the Samsung S22 range is now available for pre-order, and there are a fair few attractive plans available from Woolworths, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus to best help you do so.

However, if you’re after a more targeted approach to your Samsung Galaxy S22 plan selection process, allow us to help. Along with the guidance of our pals at WhistleOut, a phone and internet comparison website, we’ve picked out the best telco plans available across the range of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones for you below.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 plans available in Australia

Best Woolworths Samsung S22 plans

Starting off with Woolworths mobile, we’ve included the full selection on offer because of the telcos’ price affordable point. As WhistleOut’s editor Alex Choros pointed out in our write up of all the available S22 plans, Woolworths Mobile has a lower price and discounted phones.

Woolies Mobile is powered by the Telstra network, and offers some pretty sweet deals:

If you pre-order the Galaxy S22, you’ll save $240 over the month of your term. This works out to be $10 per month on a 24-month repayment, or $6.66 on a 36-month. If you’d prefer the Galaxy S22+, you’ll save $360. That’s $15 per month on 24-month plan, or $10 per month on a 36. And if you go all in and pre-order the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you’ll get a $400 discount. That’s a $16.66 per month saving on a 24-month term, or $11.11 on a 36-month term.

Telstra’s cheapest 5G plans

Next on the list are Telstra’s most affordable 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 plans. Pre-ordering from Telstra will get you a Galaxy Tab A8 tablet valued at $529 on top of Samsung’s generic pre-order bonuses and a 12-month subscription to Disney+.

Take a peek at our picks below.

Vodafone’s 40GB Samsung S22 plan

Vodafone’s Samsung Galaxy S22 offering starts at about $92 per month for a 40GB plan. Plus, if you trade in your old phone you can get up to $720 for your old device and a bonus $600 credit.

Optus’ 80GB plan

From Optus, the 80GB plan for the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the standout for us. Bonus win here, if you pre-order with Optus, you’ll also nab a bonus Galaxy Watch 4.

If you’d like to read more about everything announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event for 2022, check out our full write up here.

An earlier version of this article referenced a $50 credit from Telstra which was announced in error. We’ve since updated the information to correct this.