Killer Sim-Only Deal: 40GB Data On Vodafone for $40

Vodafone’s absolutely smashing it out of the park with its latest end of financial year (EOFY) sim-only deal. It’s offering a whooping 40GB of data for $40 which is big news – previously, you could only get 10GB for the same price.

In more good news, it’s a contract-free sim-only deal so you can opt out whenever you want. This deal runs until 2 July only.

The sim-only plan comes with the usual Vodafone perks like unlimited data at 1.5Mbps after you go through your allowance, and $5 per day of roaming.

As with all Vodafone plans, you can save on your total monthly bill bundling multiple plans on the same account. You’ll get a 5% discount for each plan after your first, up to a maximum of 20%.

This sim-only deal can also be paired with a few different phones, including the iPhone 11 family, the iPhone SE, the iPhone XS and Galaxy S20 5G. Here’s a look at price comparisons for 24-month plans

iPhone SE



iPhone 11 Pro



iPhone 11



Galaxy S20 5G



If you’re not keen on using Vodafone, you have other telcos joining in on the end of financial year price cuts as well. Here’s a list of the best sim-only deals available until the end of the month.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.