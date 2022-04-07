Level Up Your Life

Calling All Bargain-Hunters: Vodafone’s April Sale Includes iPhone 13, Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Foldables

Alex Choros

Published 3 mins ago: April 7, 2022 at 5:43 pm -
Filed to:deals
planhackertechtelco
Vodafone is running a week-long sale on flagship phones, offering discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung foldables.

A $300 discount on the iPhone 13 is the headline offer (divided across the length of your plan) and is especially notable because Apple’s latest handset hasn’t been part of many deals yet. 24-month plans start at $83.70 per month with 40GB, which is very good for a phone that’s only six months old.

We’ve got plans for the 128GB model below, but you can get the discount on any storage variant – just click through and pick the size you want.

Importantly, the discount also applies to the newly released green colourway.

Next up is a $300 discount on the Pixel 6 Pro. Once again, the discount applies to all storage variants, but we’ve got 128GB plans below:

Samsung’s latest foldables are also both on sale. You can score a $400 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, or a $300 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As I’m sure you’ve guessed, these discounts apply to all storage variants, but we’re showing plans for the entry-level models below.

Here are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 plans:

And here are the Galaxy Z Flip 3 plans:

These deals all run until April 13.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. 

