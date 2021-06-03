Telstra’s EOFY Sale Includes $200 off an iPhone 12 or a Free Galaxy Watch3

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of this financial year is just around the corner, which means a lot of companies and brands are gearing up for their annual sales. Telstra in particular is going all in for its EOFY sale, as it has recently announced a stack of discounts and offers for a range of Apple, Samsung, Google and Oppo smartphones.

These EOFY sale offers include:

$200 off the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini $100 off the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (5G) and Z Flip

the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (5G) and Z Flip A bonus Galaxy Watch3 (RRP $799) with a Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

with a Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra $250 off the Google Pixel 4a (5G)

the Google Pixel 4a (5G) $300 off the Oppo Find X3 Pro

These offers are available until June 30.

All in all, those are some decent offers. Being able to save $200 off the standard iPhone 12 is pretty good, and while they aren’t any deals for the Galaxy S21 range, I’ll gladly take a free Galaxy Watch3 that’s valued at $799.

While Samsung and Apple usually dominate the smartphone conversation, if you’re willing to step out of the comfort zone of these two brand’s flagship handsets, the results are worth it. The Google Pixel 4a is an impressively good mid-range phone, and while it might seem a bit like a novelty phone, Gizmodo Australia dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip “the first foldable phone worth caring about.”

The deal for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 isn’t too different from the $500 discount that has been recently offered by Optus.

If you really want to stack some extra savings on top, Telstra is still running a promotion for its 180GB Extra Large phone plan. This plan has been discounted by $50/month for the first 12 months you’re with the telco. That means you’ll only be paying $65/month, instead of $115/month, with a total savings of $600.

You can find plans for every single one of Telstra’s EOFY phone deals below.

iPhone 12 mini deal

iPhone 12 deal

iPhone 12 Pro deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Samsung Galaxy S21+ deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deal

Oppo Find X3 Pro deal

Google Pixel 4a (4G) deal