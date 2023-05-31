Here’s Everything New Coming to Disney+ Australia in June

Disney+ Australia is quite often home to the most talked about movies and television series – a byproduct of the many iconic brands that sit under the Walt Disney Company. This month is no different, with a slate of blockbuster content heading to the streaming service in June.
Of particular note is the streaming debut of Avatar: The Way of Water, which arrives after months in the cinema. Eva Longoria’s directorial debut Flamin’ Hot, a movie about the origin of the popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack, is also making its way to Disney+ in June.
On the TV side, there is, as always, too much to watch. Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated series Secret Invasion begins this month, which introduces the likes of Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke to the MCU. Popular U.S. drama series Saint X (starring Alycia Debnam Carey) and Class of ’09 (starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara) also make their Australian streaming debut on Disney+ in June.
For the rest of the list of new titles on Disney+ this month, read on.
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in June?
June 7
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Saint X – Season 1
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 4
- Blood Curse – Season 1
June 9
- Flamin’ Hot
- Pride from Above
June 14
- The Full Monty – Season 1
- Full Count – Season 1
- The Zone: Survival Mission – Season 2
- The Owl House – Season 3
- BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes – Season 6
- Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet – Season 11
June 16
- Stan Lee
June 21
- Secret Invasion (new episodes weekly)
- Class of ’09
- Special Force: Anarchy
- Home in the Wild – Season 1
- Raven’s Home – Season 6
June 23
- World’s Best
- Revenant – Season 1
June 25
- The Protectors – Seasons 1-2
June 28
- Weekend Family – Season 2
- Freaks – Season 1
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Seasons 2, 3, 5
- Great Expectations – Season 1
- Home Improvement – Seasons 1-8
- Party of Five – Season 1
June 30
- 548 Days: Abducted Online – Season 1
- Saving Notre Dame
New episodes in June
- The Clearing
- The Kardashians – Season 3
- The Company You Keep – Season 1
- True Lies – Season 1
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19
- Will Trent – Season 1
- Good Trouble – Season 5
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 13
- The Simpsons – Season 34
- Marvel Studios Legends – Season 2
- Dr Romantic – Season 3
- Firebuds – Season 1
- Kiff – Season 1
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 5
- Race
- Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend – Season 2
- Tengoku-Daimakyo – Season 1
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 2
