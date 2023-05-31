Here’s Everything New Coming to Disney+ Australia in June

Disney+ Australia is quite often home to the most talked about movies and television series – a byproduct of the many iconic brands that sit under the Walt Disney Company. This month is no different, with a slate of blockbuster content heading to the streaming service in June.

Of particular note is the streaming debut of Avatar: The Way of Water, which arrives after months in the cinema. Eva Longoria’s directorial debut Flamin’ Hot, a movie about the origin of the popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack, is also making its way to Disney+ in June.

On the TV side, there is, as always, too much to watch. Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated series Secret Invasion begins this month, which introduces the likes of Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke to the MCU. Popular U.S. drama series Saint X (starring Alycia Debnam Carey) and Class of ’09 (starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara) also make their Australian streaming debut on Disney+ in June.

For the rest of the list of new titles on Disney+ this month, read on.

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in June?

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water

Saint X – Season 1

Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 4

Blood Curse – Season 1

June 9

Flamin’ Hot

Pride from Above

June 14

The Full Monty – Season 1

Full Count – Season 1

The Zone: Survival Mission – Season 2

The Owl House – Season 3

BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes – Season 6

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet – Season 11

June 16

Stan Lee

June 21

Secret Invasion (new episodes weekly)

Class of ’09

Special Force: Anarchy

Home in the Wild – Season 1

Raven’s Home – Season 6

June 23

World’s Best

Revenant – Season 1

June 25

The Protectors – Seasons 1-2

June 28

Weekend Family – Season 2

Freaks – Season 1

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Seasons 2, 3, 5

Great Expectations – Season 1

Home Improvement – Seasons 1-8

Party of Five – Season 1

June 30

548 Days: Abducted Online – Season 1

Saving Notre Dame

New episodes in June

The Clearing

The Kardashians – Season 3

The Company You Keep – Season 1

True Lies – Season 1

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19

Will Trent – Season 1

Good Trouble – Season 5

Bob’s Burgers – Season 13

The Simpsons – Season 34

Marvel Studios Legends – Season 2

Dr Romantic – Season 3

Firebuds – Season 1

Kiff – Season 1

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 5

Race

Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend – Season 2

Tengoku-Daimakyo – Season 1

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 2

You can find all this and more by signing up for a Disney+ Australia account.

Wondering what else is hitting streaming this month? Check out our full list for June.