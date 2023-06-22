Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix Australia in July

Another month and this time, we are officially over halfway through the year. I hate it here. Distract me with new things to watch in July, Netflix, please!
Some highlights on the streaming service this month are the final episodes featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher and John Boyega’s new movie, They Cloned Tyrone. Reality fans have a new series of Too Hot to Handle this month, and some recent blockbusters including Don’t Worry Darling and Black Adam are heading to Netflix as well.
Let’s find out what else is streaming on Netflix Australia in July.
What’s new on Netflix Australia in July?
July 1
- True Colours – Season 1
July 3
- Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
- Barrumbi Kids – Season 1
- The Last Daughter
July 4
- Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
- The King Who Never Was
- Don’t Worry Darling
July 5
- Back to 15 – Season 2
- WHAM
July 6
- The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 2, Part 1
- Deep Fake Love
- Gold Brick
- Wake Up, Carlo!
- My Happy Marriage
July 7
- Hack My Home
- Fatal Seduction
- The Out-Laws
- Seasons
July 8
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
July 10
- Unknown: Killer Robots
- StoryBots: Answer Time – Season 2
July 11
- Nineteen to Twenty
July 12
- Quarterback
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
- Mr Car and the Knights Templar
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 – Episodes 11-15
July 13
- Survival of the Thickest
- Devil’s Advocate
- Burn the House Down
- Sonic Prime – Season 2
July 14
- Too Hot to Handle – Season 5
- Five Star Chef
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem – Season 2
- Bird Box Barcelona
- Love Tactics 2
July 15
- Country Queen
July 17
- Unknown: Cave of Bones
July 18
- Black Adam
July 19
- The (Almost) Legends
- The Deepest Breath
July 20
- Sweet Magnolias – Season 3
- Supa Team 4
July 21
- They Cloned Tyrone
July 24
- Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
- Dew Drop Diaries
July 25
- Sintonia – Season 4
- Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
July 26
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
- Baki Hanma – Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga
July 27
- The Witcher – Season 3, Volume 2
- Paradise
- Happiness for Beginners
- Today We’ll Talk About That Day
- The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
July 28
- Captain Fall
- D.P. – Season 2
- A Perfect Story
- The Tailor – Season 2
- How to Become a Cult Leader
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
July 29
- The Uncanny Counter – Season 2
July 30
- Alone – Season 5
July 31
- BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – Season 2
Coming soon:
- Kohrra
- The Murderer
- The Dragon Prince – Season 5
Netflix Games:
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- Bloons TD 6
Start streaming new titles on Netflix.
As you can see, there are plenty of things to watch. Just don’t forget that Netflix’s new password-sharing crackdown has begun, so you’ll need to sort out your account access if you’ve been splitting with others.
If you’re still catching up, here’s our full list of what’s streaming from June.
This article on what’s new to Netflix this month has been updated since its original publish date.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in