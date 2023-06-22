‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix Australia in July

Lauren Rouse, Ky Stewart

Published 4 hours ago: June 22, 2023 at 10:54 am -
Filed to:Entertainment
moviesnetflixstreamingthe witchertv shows
Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix Australia in July
Image: Netflix

Another month and this time, we are officially over halfway through the year. I hate it here. Distract me with new things to watch in July, Netflix, please!

Some highlights on the streaming service this month are the final episodes featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher and John Boyega’s new movie, They Cloned Tyrone. Reality fans have a new series of Too Hot to Handle this month, and some recent blockbusters including Don’t Worry Darling and Black Adam are heading to Netflix as well.

Let’s find out what else is streaming on Netflix Australia in July.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in July?

marcel the shell with shoes on netflix july
New on Netflix. Image: Netflix

July 1

  • True Colours – Season 1

July 3

  • Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
  • Barrumbi Kids – Season 1
  • The Last Daughter

July 4

  • Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
  • The King Who Never Was
  • Don’t Worry Darling

July 5

  • Back to 15 – Season 2
  • WHAM

July 6

  • The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 2, Part 1
  • Deep Fake Love
  • Gold Brick
  • Wake Up, Carlo!
  • My Happy Marriage

July 7

  • Hack My Home
  • Fatal Seduction
  • The Out-Laws
  • Seasons

July 8

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

July 10

  • Unknown: Killer Robots
  • StoryBots: Answer Time – Season 2

July 11

  • Nineteen to Twenty

July 12

  • Quarterback
  • Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
  • Mr Car and the Knights Templar
  • Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 – Episodes 11-15

July 13

  • Survival of the Thickest
  • Devil’s Advocate
  • Burn the House Down
  • Sonic Prime – Season 2

July 14

  • Too Hot to Handle – Season 5
  • Five Star Chef
  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem – Season 2
  • Bird Box Barcelona
  • Love Tactics 2

July 15

  • Country Queen

July 17

  • Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 18

  • Black Adam

July 19

  • The (Almost) Legends
  • The Deepest Breath

July 20

  • Sweet Magnolias – Season 3
  • Supa Team 4

July 21

  • They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

  • Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
  • Dew Drop Diaries

July 25

  • Sintonia – Season 4
  • Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

July 26

  • Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
  • Baki Hanma – Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

July 27

  • The Witcher – Season 3, Volume 2
  • Paradise
  • Happiness for Beginners
  • Today We’ll Talk About That Day
  • The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

July 28

  • Captain Fall
  • D.P. – Season 2
  • A Perfect Story
  • The Tailor – Season 2
  • How to Become a Cult Leader
  • Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie

July 29

  • The Uncanny Counter – Season 2

July 30

  • Alone – Season 5

July 31

  • BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – Season 2

Coming soon:

  • Kohrra
  • The Murderer
  • The Dragon Prince – Season 5

Netflix Games:

  • Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
  • Bloons TD 6

Start streaming new titles on Netflix.

As you can see, there are plenty of things to watch. Just don’t forget that Netflix’s new password-sharing crackdown has begun, so you’ll need to sort out your account access if you’ve been splitting with others.

If you’re still catching up, here’s our full list of what’s streaming from June.

This article on what’s new to Netflix this month has been updated since its original publish date.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.