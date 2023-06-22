Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix Australia in July

Another month and this time, we are officially over halfway through the year. I hate it here. Distract me with new things to watch in July, Netflix, please!

Some highlights on the streaming service this month are the final episodes featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher and John Boyega’s new movie, They Cloned Tyrone. Reality fans have a new series of Too Hot to Handle this month, and some recent blockbusters including Don’t Worry Darling and Black Adam are heading to Netflix as well.

Let’s find out what else is streaming on Netflix Australia in July.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in July?

July 1

True Colours – Season 1

July 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

Barrumbi Kids – Season 1

The Last Daughter

July 4

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

The King Who Never Was

Don’t Worry Darling

July 5

Back to 15 – Season 2

WHAM

July 6

The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 2, Part 1

Deep Fake Love

Gold Brick

Wake Up, Carlo!

My Happy Marriage

July 7

Hack My Home

Fatal Seduction

The Out-Laws

Seasons

July 8

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

July 10

Unknown: Killer Robots

StoryBots: Answer Time – Season 2

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty

July 12

Quarterback

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

Mr Car and the Knights Templar

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 – Episodes 11-15

July 13

Survival of the Thickest

Devil’s Advocate

Burn the House Down

Sonic Prime – Season 2

July 14

Too Hot to Handle – Season 5

Five Star Chef

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem – Season 2

Bird Box Barcelona

Love Tactics 2

July 15

Country Queen

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 18

Black Adam

July 19

The (Almost) Legends

The Deepest Breath

July 20

Sweet Magnolias – Season 3

Supa Team 4

July 21

They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

Dew Drop Diaries

July 25

Sintonia – Season 4

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

July 26

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

Baki Hanma – Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

July 27

The Witcher – Season 3, Volume 2

Paradise

Happiness for Beginners

Today We’ll Talk About That Day

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

July 28

Captain Fall

D.P. – Season 2

A Perfect Story

The Tailor – Season 2

How to Become a Cult Leader

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie

July 29

The Uncanny Counter – Season 2

July 30

Alone – Season 5

July 31

BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – Season 2

Coming soon:

Kohrra

The Murderer

The Dragon Prince – Season 5

Netflix Games:

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Bloons TD 6

Start streaming new titles on Netflix.

As you can see, there are plenty of things to watch. Just don’t forget that Netflix’s new password-sharing crackdown has begun, so you’ll need to sort out your account access if you’ve been splitting with others.

If you’re still catching up, here’s our full list of what’s streaming from June.

This article on what’s new to Netflix this month has been updated since its original publish date.