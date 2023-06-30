Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in July

Alright, we did it, everyone. We made it halfway through the year. How should we celebrate? How about by staying home and watching all the hot new content on our streaming services?

Smashing onto our screens this month is Henry Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 3 Vol 2 on Netflix. It’s also a good month to be a sophomore season, with Season 2 of The Bear dropping on Disney+, Season 2 of Heels arriving on Stan and Season 2 of Good Omens landing on Prime Video.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in July 2023.

July 1

True Colours – Season 1

July 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

Barrumbi Kids – Season 1

The Last Daughter

July 4

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

The King Who Never Was

Don’t Worry Darling

July 5

Back to 15 – Season 2

WHAM

July 6

The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 2, Part 1

Deep Fake Love

Gold Brick

Wake Up, Carlo!

My Happy Marriage

July 7

Hack My Home

Fatal Seduction

The Out-Laws

Seasons

July 8

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

July 10

Unknown: Killer Robots

StoryBots: Answer Time – Season 2

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty

July 12

Quarterback

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

Mr Car and the Knights Templar

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 – Episodes 11-15

July 13

Survival of the Thickest

Devil’s Advocate

Burn the House Down

Sonic Prime – Season 2

July 14

Too Hot to Handle – Season 5

Five Star Chef

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem – Season 2

Bird Box Barcelona

Love Tactics 2

July 15

Country Queen

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 18

Black Adam

July 19

The (Almost) Legends

The Deepest Breath

July 20

Sweet Magnolias – Season 3

Supa Team 4

July 21

They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

Dew Drop Diaries

July 25

Sintonia – Season 4

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

July 26

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

Baki Hanma – Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

July 27

The Witcher – Season 3, Volume 2

Paradise

Happiness for Beginners

Today We’ll Talk About That Day

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

July 28

Captain Fall

D.P. – Season 2

A Perfect Story

The Tailor – Season 2

How to Become a Cult Leader

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie

July 29

The Uncanny Counter – Season 2

July 30

Alone – Season 5

July 31

BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – Season 2

Coming soon:

Kohrra

The Murderer

The Dragon Prince – Season 5

Netflix Games:

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Bloons TD 6

What’s streaming on Stan in July?

July 1

Drag Race France – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Deep Impact

Peter Rabbit (2018)

My Crazy Obsession – Seasons 1-2

July 2

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage

July 3

The Walking Dead: Dead City – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Arctic Circle – Season 2

Pretty Young Thing

July 4

61st Street – Season 1

61st Street – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Poles Revealed – Season 1

The Woodcutter Story

July 5

A Stasi Comedy

July 6

The Addams Family 2

Scream Queens (2008) – Seasons 1-2

Hard Candy

July 7

Run the World – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 8, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star Untucked – Season 8, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Drag Race Mexico – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Daughter

Ready, Steady, Wiggles – Season 3

July 8

The Ugly Truth

July 9

Knowing

If You Care For Me

July 10

Domina – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

A Matter of Trust

Homespun

July 11

Miracle Workers: End Times – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The House of Snails

Paper City

July 12

The Spirit

As Needed

July 13

Spring Breakers

Amores Perros

Quake

July 14

The Not Too Late Show WIth Elmo – Season 2

Elmo Gets a Puppy

Warrior (2021)

July 15

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Hancock

July 16

Close

House of Gucci

July 17

Domina – Season 2, Episode 2

La Tenerezza

Monte Carlo

July 18

How to Live Younger – Season 1

Dogman

July 19

Insomnia

Perfect Strangers

July 20

Elite Squad

So Far So Good

Fireman Sam – Season 13

July 21

Minx – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Manhunt: Unabomber – Season 1

The Giver

Perez

July 22

The Well

Mr & Mrs Smith

July 23

This Is The End

The Forbidden Kingdom

July 24

Do You See Me?

July 25

Latin Lover

Sommersby

July 26

Ender’s Game

What A Beautiful Surprise

El Orfanato (The Orphanage)

July 27

Twisted Metal – Season 1

Licorice Pizza

July 28

The Croods Family Tree – Season 2, Episodes 14-19

Heels – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Girl Like You

July 29

The Pursuit of Happyness

July 30

The Day I Almost Died – Season 1

An Italian Name

July 31

You And the Night

July 5

Hailey’s On It!: Season 1

Saturdays: Season 1

Schooled: Season 1-2

The Clearing Finale

Dino Ranch: Season 2

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 2 new episodes on Disney Plus Australia

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair: Season 1

A Place to Fight For

Aquamania

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Shark Eat Shark

Saved from a Shark

Return of the White Shark

Killer Shark vs Killer Whale

Cannibal Sharks

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead

Bull Shark Bandits

July 8

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War: Season 2 new episodes on Disney Plus Australia

July 9

Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend: Season 2 Finale

July 10

Synduality Noir: Season 1

July 12

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 2

Pupstruction: Season 1

The Superfantastic Story of Balão: Season 1

When Sharks Attack 360: Season 1

Most Extreme Sharks

July 14

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

July 19

FX’s The Bear: Season 2

Justified: City Primeval: Season 1

When Sharks Attack… And Why

The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 2 finale

July 24

Futurama: Season 11

July 26

Drag Me to Dinner

How I Met Your Father: Season 2, new episodes on Disney Plus Australia

Misaeng: Incomplete Life: Season 1

Arthdal Chronicles: Season 1

Secret Invasion: Season 1 finale

July 27

The Kardashians: Season 3 finale

July 28

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly

July 29

Revenant: Season 1 finale

The Slumber Party

July 30

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas

What’s streaming on Binge in July?

July 1

Outlander – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Live In Sydney – The Temper Trap

A Man Called Otto

S.W.A.T (2003)

A Stasi Comedy

July 2

WWE Money In The Bank 2023

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Coronation Street – Episode 10973 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9672 (daily episodes)

The House of Snails

Summit Fever

July 3

The Idol – Season 1 finale

Celebrity Jeopardy – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Taskmaster New Zealand – Season 1-3

Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Righteous Gemstones – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 2, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Titans Go! vs The Powerpuff Girls

Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of American Music

Jeopardy – Season 38 – Episode 211 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6711 (daily episodes)

Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 32 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 3 (daily episodes)

July 4

The Great Australian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Seeking Brother Husband – Season 1

Celebrity IOU – Season 3

Hospital – Seasons 1-7

Don’t Worry Darling

As Needed

La Tenerezza

July 5

Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 27 (new episodes weekly)

Tangranimals – Season 1

50/50 Heroes – Season 1

Bossy Bear – Season 1, Episodes 1-5

Toad & Friends – Season 1

Santa Claus: The Serial Killer – Season 1

Thou Shalt Not Kill – Season 1

Vietnam Lost Films in HD – Season 1

The Hour – Season 2

Gerry Anderson: A Life Unchartered

We Are Still Here (2022)

July 6

And Just Like That… – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Warrior – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Mayans M.C. – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

One Born Every Minute UK – Season 7

Justine Schofield Flavours of Fuji – Season 1

Good Bones – Season 7

Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Mystery

July 7

Swiping America – Season 1

Alone – Season 10, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox UK – Season 20, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line 2023, Episode 27 (new episodes weekly)

Highway Patrol – Seasons 1-3

The Cruise: Sailing The Mediterranean – Season 2

Hunt vs Lauda: The Next Generation

Millionaire Holiday Home Swap – Season 1

Bullitt

July 8

Live at Factory Theatre – Steve Earle

Marvel The Shell With Shoes On

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned

July 9

Rebel Without A Cause

Singing In the Rain

July 10

The Back Side of Television – Season 2

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Midsomer Murders – Season 22

Abducted On Prom Night

An Amish Sin

July 11

Descent of a Serial Killer- Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

We Baby Bears – Season 1, Episode 39

Location, Location, Location – Season 16

Massive Engineering Mistakes – Season 4

Back Girl Missing

Being Julia

To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb

July 12

Qi – Seasons 7-8

Desert Collectors – Season 20

World’s Most Evil Killers – Season 7

Deadly Kin – Season 1

1000-LB Sisters – Season 4

Yorkshire Midwives on Call – Season 1

Taste of the Country – Season 1

Dear Mr Gacy

Engaged to be Murdered

July 13

Full Circle – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

The Playboy Murders – Season 1

Hitler’s Engineers: Building the Third Reich – Season 1

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Girl in Room 13

July 14

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 5, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

The Project Greenlight: A New Generation – Season 1

Killer – Season 2, Episodes 34-40

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 15

Ronaldo vs Messi: Face Off!

Gray Matter

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini

Home, Not Alone

I Am Elizabeth Smart

July 15

Music in Review – Oasis

Let’s Get Physical

Infidelity Can Be Fatal

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

The Last Boy Scout

July 16

Guilt – Season 3

A Nurse To Die For

Nanny Dearest

The Plot to Kill My Mother

July 17

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

We Baby Bears – Season 2, Episodes 41, 43, 44, 46

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad – Seasons 4-5

Close Calls On Camera – Seasons 6 & 8

The Cruise – Season 3

Swim Instructor Nightmare

Whitney (2015)

July 18

Keeping Up With The Joneses – Season 1

Hoarder House Flippers – Season 1

Naked, Alone, And Racing to Get Home – Season 1

Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make – Season 1

The Tunnel – Season 3

Underground Worlds – Season 2

Leverage: Redemption – Season 1

Brock Lesnar: The Beast in the East: Live From Tokyo

Black Adam

House Party

July 19

Celebrity Jeopardy – Season 1 finale

Cruiserweight Classic – Season 1

The Proof Is Out There – Season 2

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom Sex, Drugs and Kardashian

Quake

One Kiss

July 20

Superpowered: The DC Story – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Becoming the Goat: The Tom Brady Story

My Dream Home – Season 7, Episodes 13-26

Ready to Mingle – Season 1

Music’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 1

Our Yorkshire Farm – Season 3

The Lafayette Escadrille – Season 1

The Wrong Cheerleader

July 21

90 Day: The Single Life – Season 2

One Bord Every Minute UK – Season 9

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 3

Arrival: Matt Riddle

Ku Klux Klan: Hatred Made in the USA

Suddenly 30

You Can’t Escape Me

July 22

Live at Glastonbury – Coldplay

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Lyle, Lyle, Crodocile

July 23

Fifteen-Love – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

July 24

Beyond Oak Island – Season 3

Junior Bake Off – Season 8

Zack & Curt Figure It Out – Season 1

Xavier’s Arcade Challenge 2018

July 25

Shakespeare: The Truth Behind The Name

When Hotel Holidays Go Horribly Wrong

Tad The Explorer: The M

A Bunch of Amateurs

July 26

Montana Wild – Season 1

Sort Your Life Out – Season 1

TMZ No BS: Britney Spears

Sinatra: To Be Frank

Nicole Kidman, Eyes Wide Open

July 27

Harley Quinn – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

After the Bite (2023)

Search For The Last Unicorn

The House Across The Street – Season 1

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – Seasons 1-3

Paranormal Caught on Camera – Season 1

Australia From Above – Season 1

July 28

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 3

July 29

The Later Years – Elvis Presley

Tár (2022)

Man of the Year

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

July 31

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York – Season 1 finale

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 2 finale

The Metal Shop

Falklands: Islands of Secrets

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in July?

July 2

A Man Called Otto

July 4

The Hunt For Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions

July 6

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun (Live Sport)

July 7

Robots

The Horror of Dolores Roach – Season 1

July 14

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 2

July 21

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm (Live Sport)

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx (Live Sport)

July 22

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Lyle Lyle Crocodile

July 25

Takeshi’s Castle Japan – Season 1

July 26

Missing

July 27

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty (Live Sport)

July 28

Good Omens – Season 2

July 31

65

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in July?

July 7

Duck & Goose – Season 2

July 12

The Afterparty – Season 2

July 14

Foundation – Season 2

July 21

Stephen Curry: Underrated

July 28

The Beanie Bubble

What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in July?

July 5

The Tiny Chef Show – Season 1

Bossy Bear – Season 1

July 6

A Thin Line

July 9

No Escape – Season 1

July 12

Comedy Central Stand-Up Specials

July 15

Big Nate – Season 2A

July 19

Wyonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah

I Wanna Rock: The 80’s Metal Dream

July 23

Special Ops: Lioness – Season 1

July 25

Tad, The Lost Explorer and The Emerald Tablet

