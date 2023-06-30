Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in July

Alright, we did it, everyone. We made it halfway through the year. How should we celebrate? How about by staying home and watching all the hot new content on our streaming services?
Smashing onto our screens this month is Henry Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 3 Vol 2 on Netflix. It’s also a good month to be a sophomore season, with Season 2 of The Bear dropping on Disney+, Season 2 of Heels arriving on Stan and Season 2 of Good Omens landing on Prime Video.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in July 2023.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in July?
July 1
- True Colours – Season 1
July 3
- Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
- Barrumbi Kids – Season 1
- The Last Daughter
July 4
- Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
- The King Who Never Was
- Don’t Worry Darling
July 5
- Back to 15 – Season 2
- WHAM
July 6
- The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 2, Part 1
- Deep Fake Love
- Gold Brick
- Wake Up, Carlo!
- My Happy Marriage
July 7
- Hack My Home
- Fatal Seduction
- The Out-Laws
- Seasons
July 8
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
July 10
- Unknown: Killer Robots
- StoryBots: Answer Time – Season 2
July 11
- Nineteen to Twenty
July 12
- Quarterback
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
- Mr Car and the Knights Templar
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 – Episodes 11-15
July 13
- Survival of the Thickest
- Devil’s Advocate
- Burn the House Down
- Sonic Prime – Season 2
July 14
- Too Hot to Handle – Season 5
- Five Star Chef
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem – Season 2
- Bird Box Barcelona
- Love Tactics 2
July 15
- Country Queen
July 17
- Unknown: Cave of Bones
July 18
- Black Adam
July 19
- The (Almost) Legends
- The Deepest Breath
July 20
- Sweet Magnolias – Season 3
- Supa Team 4
July 21
- They Cloned Tyrone
July 24
- Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
- Dew Drop Diaries
July 25
- Sintonia – Season 4
- Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
July 26
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
- Baki Hanma – Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga
July 27
- The Witcher – Season 3, Volume 2
- Paradise
- Happiness for Beginners
- Today We’ll Talk About That Day
- The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
July 28
- Captain Fall
- D.P. – Season 2
- A Perfect Story
- The Tailor – Season 2
- How to Become a Cult Leader
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
July 29
- The Uncanny Counter – Season 2
July 30
- Alone – Season 5
July 31
- BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – Season 2
Coming soon:
- Kohrra
- The Murderer
- The Dragon Prince – Season 5
Netflix Games:
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- Bloons TD 6
What’s streaming on Stan in July?
July 1
- Drag Race France – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Deep Impact
- Peter Rabbit (2018)
- My Crazy Obsession – Seasons 1-2
July 2
- XXX
- XXX: State of the Union
- XXX: The Return of Xander Cage
July 3
- The Walking Dead: Dead City – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Arctic Circle – Season 2
- Pretty Young Thing
July 4
- 61st Street – Season 1
- 61st Street – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Poles Revealed – Season 1
- The Woodcutter Story
July 5
- A Stasi Comedy
July 6
- The Addams Family 2
- Scream Queens (2008) – Seasons 1-2
- Hard Candy
July 7
- Run the World – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 8, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star Untucked – Season 8, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Drag Race Mexico – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Daughter
- Ready, Steady, Wiggles – Season 3
July 8
- The Ugly Truth
July 9
- Knowing
- If You Care For Me
July 10
- Domina – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- A Matter of Trust
- Homespun
July 11
- Miracle Workers: End Times – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The House of Snails
- Paper City
July 12
- The Spirit
- As Needed
July 13
- Spring Breakers
- Amores Perros
- Quake
July 14
- The Not Too Late Show WIth Elmo – Season 2
- Elmo Gets a Puppy
- Warrior (2021)
July 15
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- Hancock
July 16
- Close
- House of Gucci
July 17
- Domina – Season 2, Episode 2
- La Tenerezza
- Monte Carlo
July 18
- How to Live Younger – Season 1
- Dogman
July 19
- Insomnia
- Perfect Strangers
July 20
- Elite Squad
- So Far So Good
- Fireman Sam – Season 13
July 21
- Minx – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Manhunt: Unabomber – Season 1
- The Giver
- Perez
July 22
- The Well
- Mr & Mrs Smith
July 23
- This Is The End
- The Forbidden Kingdom
July 24
- Do You See Me?
July 25
- Latin Lover
- Sommersby
July 26
- Ender’s Game
- What A Beautiful Surprise
- El Orfanato (The Orphanage)
July 27
- Twisted Metal – Season 1
- Licorice Pizza
July 28
- The Croods Family Tree – Season 2, Episodes 14-19
- Heels – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Girl Like You
July 29
- The Pursuit of Happyness
July 30
- The Day I Almost Died – Season 1
- An Italian Name
July 31
- You And the Night
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in July?
July 5
- Hailey’s On It!: Season 1
- Saturdays: Season 1
- Schooled: Season 1-2
- The Clearing Finale
- Dino Ranch: Season 2
- Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 2 new episodes on Disney Plus Australia
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
July 7
- The Ashley Madison Affair: Season 1
- A Place to Fight For
- Aquamania
- Building a Building
- Figaro and Frankie
- Goofy Gymnastics
- The Skeleton Dance
- Sharkcano: Hawaii
- Shark Eat Shark
- Saved from a Shark
- Return of the White Shark
- Killer Shark vs Killer Whale
- Cannibal Sharks
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead
- Bull Shark Bandits
July 8
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War: Season 2 new episodes on Disney Plus Australia
July 9
- Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend: Season 2 Finale
July 10
- Synduality Noir: Season 1
July 12
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 2
- Pupstruction: Season 1
- The Superfantastic Story of Balão: Season 1
- When Sharks Attack 360: Season 1
- Most Extreme Sharks
July 14
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground
July 19
- FX’s The Bear: Season 2
- Justified: City Primeval: Season 1
- When Sharks Attack… And Why
- The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 2 finale
July 24
- Futurama: Season 11
July 26
- Drag Me to Dinner
- How I Met Your Father: Season 2, new episodes on Disney Plus Australia
- Misaeng: Incomplete Life: Season 1
- Arthdal Chronicles: Season 1
- Secret Invasion: Season 1 finale
July 27
- The Kardashians: Season 3 finale
July 28
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly
July 29
- Revenant: Season 1 finale
- The Slumber Party
July 30
- Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas
What’s streaming on Binge in July?
July 1
- Outlander – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Live In Sydney – The Temper Trap
- A Man Called Otto
- S.W.A.T (2003)
- A Stasi Comedy
July 2
- WWE Money In The Bank 2023
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10973 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9672 (daily episodes)
- The House of Snails
- Summit Fever
July 3
- The Idol – Season 1 finale
- Celebrity Jeopardy – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Taskmaster New Zealand – Season 1-3
- Property Brothers: Forever Home – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Righteous Gemstones – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 2, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Titans Go! vs The Powerpuff Girls
- Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of American Music
- Jeopardy – Season 38 – Episode 211 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6711 (daily episodes)
- Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 32 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 3 (daily episodes)
July 4
- The Great Australian Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Pawn Stars – Season 24, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Seeking Brother Husband – Season 1
- Celebrity IOU – Season 3
- Hospital – Seasons 1-7
- Don’t Worry Darling
- As Needed
- La Tenerezza
July 5
- Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 27 (new episodes weekly)
- Tangranimals – Season 1
- 50/50 Heroes – Season 1
- Bossy Bear – Season 1, Episodes 1-5
- Toad & Friends – Season 1
- Santa Claus: The Serial Killer – Season 1
- Thou Shalt Not Kill – Season 1
- Vietnam Lost Films in HD – Season 1
- The Hour – Season 2
- Gerry Anderson: A Life Unchartered
- We Are Still Here (2022)
July 6
- And Just Like That… – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Warrior – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 17, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Mayans M.C. – Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr – Season 4, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- One Born Every Minute UK – Season 7
- Justine Schofield Flavours of Fuji – Season 1
- Good Bones – Season 7
- Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Mystery
July 7
- Swiping America – Season 1
- Alone – Season 10, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox UK – Season 20, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line 2023, Episode 27 (new episodes weekly)
- Highway Patrol – Seasons 1-3
- The Cruise: Sailing The Mediterranean – Season 2
- Hunt vs Lauda: The Next Generation
- Millionaire Holiday Home Swap – Season 1
- Bullitt
July 8
- Live at Factory Theatre – Steve Earle
- Marvel The Shell With Shoes On
- R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned
July 9
- Rebel Without A Cause
- Singing In the Rain
July 10
- The Back Side of Television – Season 2
- Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Midsomer Murders – Season 22
- Abducted On Prom Night
- An Amish Sin
July 11
- Descent of a Serial Killer- Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- We Baby Bears – Season 1, Episode 39
- Location, Location, Location – Season 16
- Massive Engineering Mistakes – Season 4
- Back Girl Missing
- Being Julia
- To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb
July 12
- Qi – Seasons 7-8
- Desert Collectors – Season 20
- World’s Most Evil Killers – Season 7
- Deadly Kin – Season 1
- 1000-LB Sisters – Season 4
- Yorkshire Midwives on Call – Season 1
- Taste of the Country – Season 1
- Dear Mr Gacy
- Engaged to be Murdered
July 13
- Full Circle – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Playboy Murders – Season 1
- Hitler’s Engineers: Building the Third Reich – Season 1
- Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace
- Girl in Room 13
July 14
- What We Do In The Shadows – Season 5, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Project Greenlight: A New Generation – Season 1
- Killer – Season 2, Episodes 34-40
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Season 15
- Ronaldo vs Messi: Face Off!
- Gray Matter
- Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini
- Home, Not Alone
- I Am Elizabeth Smart
July 15
- Music in Review – Oasis
- Let’s Get Physical
- Infidelity Can Be Fatal
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- The Last Boy Scout
July 16
- Guilt – Season 3
- A Nurse To Die For
- Nanny Dearest
- The Plot to Kill My Mother
July 17
- The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- We Baby Bears – Season 2, Episodes 41, 43, 44, 46
- Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad – Seasons 4-5
- Close Calls On Camera – Seasons 6 & 8
- The Cruise – Season 3
- Swim Instructor Nightmare
- Whitney (2015)
July 18
- Keeping Up With The Joneses – Season 1
- Hoarder House Flippers – Season 1
- Naked, Alone, And Racing to Get Home – Season 1
- Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make – Season 1
- The Tunnel – Season 3
- Underground Worlds – Season 2
- Leverage: Redemption – Season 1
- Brock Lesnar: The Beast in the East: Live From Tokyo
- Black Adam
- House Party
July 19
- Celebrity Jeopardy – Season 1 finale
- Cruiserweight Classic – Season 1
- The Proof Is Out There – Season 2
- TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom Sex, Drugs and Kardashian
- Quake
- One Kiss
July 20
- Superpowered: The DC Story – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Becoming the Goat: The Tom Brady Story
- My Dream Home – Season 7, Episodes 13-26
- Ready to Mingle – Season 1
- Music’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 1
- Our Yorkshire Farm – Season 3
- The Lafayette Escadrille – Season 1
- The Wrong Cheerleader
July 21
- 90 Day: The Single Life – Season 2
- One Bord Every Minute UK – Season 9
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 3
- Arrival: Matt Riddle
- Ku Klux Klan: Hatred Made in the USA
- Suddenly 30
- You Can’t Escape Me
July 22
- Live at Glastonbury – Coldplay
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- Lyle, Lyle, Crodocile
July 23
- Fifteen-Love – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
July 24
- Beyond Oak Island – Season 3
- Junior Bake Off – Season 8
- Zack & Curt Figure It Out – Season 1
- Xavier’s Arcade Challenge 2018
July 25
- Shakespeare: The Truth Behind The Name
- When Hotel Holidays Go Horribly Wrong
- Tad The Explorer: The M
- A Bunch of Amateurs
July 26
- Montana Wild – Season 1
- Sort Your Life Out – Season 1
- TMZ No BS: Britney Spears
- Sinatra: To Be Frank
- Nicole Kidman, Eyes Wide Open
July 27
- Harley Quinn – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- After the Bite (2023)
- Search For The Last Unicorn
- The House Across The Street – Season 1
- Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – Seasons 1-3
- Paranormal Caught on Camera – Season 1
- Australia From Above – Season 1
July 28
- FBI: Most Wanted – Season 3
July 29
- The Later Years – Elvis Presley
- Tár (2022)
- Man of the Year
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
July 31
- Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York – Season 1 finale
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 2 finale
- The Metal Shop
- Falklands: Islands of Secrets
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in July?
July 2
- A Man Called Otto
July 4
- The Hunt For Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions
July 6
- WNBA: Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun (Live Sport)
July 7
- Robots
- The Horror of Dolores Roach – Season 1
July 14
- The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 2
July 21
- WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm (Live Sport)
- WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx (Live Sport)
July 22
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- Lyle Lyle Crocodile
July 25
- Takeshi’s Castle Japan – Season 1
July 26
- Missing
July 27
- WNBA: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty (Live Sport)
July 28
- Good Omens – Season 2
July 31
- 65
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in July?
July 7
- Duck & Goose – Season 2
July 12
- The Afterparty – Season 2
July 14
- Foundation – Season 2
July 21
- Stephen Curry: Underrated
July 28
- The Beanie Bubble
What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in July?
July 5
- The Tiny Chef Show – Season 1
- Bossy Bear – Season 1
July 6
- A Thin Line
July 9
- No Escape – Season 1
July 12
- Comedy Central Stand-Up Specials
July 15
- Big Nate – Season 2A
July 19
- Wyonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah
- I Wanna Rock: The 80’s Metal Dream
July 23
- Special Ops: Lioness – Season 1
July 25
- Tad, The Lost Explorer and The Emerald Tablet
