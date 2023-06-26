Every Shiny New Title New Coming to Disney+ Australia in July

Disney Plus Australia is quite often home to the most talked about movies and television series – a byproduct of the many iconic brands that sit under the Walt Disney Company. This month is no different, with a slate of blockbuster content heading to the streaming service in July.
Of particular note is the streaming debut of the new Drag Race-adjacent series, Drag Me to Dinner, which sees “two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time”, as well as the second season of hit series The Bear.
For the rest of the list of new titles on Disney Plus Australia this month, read on.
What’s streaming on Disney Plus Australia in July?
July 5
- Hailey’s On It!: Season 1
- Saturdays: Season 1
- Schooled: Season 1-2
- The Clearing Finale
- Dino Ranch: Season 2
- Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 2 new episodes on Disney Plus Australia
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
July 7
- The Ashley Madison Affair: Season 1
- A Place to Fight For
- Aquamania
- Building a Building
- Figaro and Frankie
- Goofy Gymnastics
- The Skeleton Dance
- Sharkcano: Hawaii
- Shark Eat Shark
- Saved from a Shark
- Return of the White Shark
- Killer Shark vs Killer Whale
- Cannibal Sharks
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead
- Bull Shark Bandits
July 8
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War: Season 2 new episodes on Disney Plus Australia
July 9
- Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend: Season 2 Finale
July 10
- Synduality Noir: Season 1
July 12
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 2
- Pupstruction: Season 1
- The Superfantastic Story of Balão: Season 1
- When Sharks Attack 360: Season 1
- Most Extreme Sharks
July 14
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground
July 19
- FX’s The Bear: Season 2
- Justified: City Primeval: Season 1
- When Sharks Attack… And Why
- The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 2 finale
July 24
- Futurama: Season 11
July 26
- Drag Me to Dinner
- How I Met Your Father: Season 2, new episodes on Disney Plus Australia
- Misaeng: Incomplete Life: Season 1
- Arthdal Chronicles: Season 1
- Secret Invasion: Season 1 finale
July 27
- The Kardashians: Season 3 finale
July 28
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly
July 29
- Revenant: Season 1 finale
- The Slumber Party
July 30
- Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas
You can find all this and more by signing up for a Disney Plus Australia account.
