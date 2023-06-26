Every Shiny New Title New Coming to Disney+ Australia in July

Disney Plus Australia is quite often home to the most talked about movies and television series – a byproduct of the many iconic brands that sit under the Walt Disney Company. This month is no different, with a slate of blockbuster content heading to the streaming service in July.

Of particular note is the streaming debut of the new Drag Race-adjacent series, Drag Me to Dinner, which sees “two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time”, as well as the second season of hit series The Bear.

For the rest of the list of new titles on Disney Plus Australia this month, read on.

What’s streaming on Disney Plus Australia in July?

July 5

Hailey’s On It!: Season 1

Saturdays: Season 1

Schooled: Season 1-2

The Clearing Finale

Dino Ranch: Season 2

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 2 new episodes on Disney Plus Australia

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair: Season 1

A Place to Fight For

Aquamania

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Shark Eat Shark

Saved from a Shark

Return of the White Shark

Killer Shark vs Killer Whale

Cannibal Sharks

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead

Bull Shark Bandits

July 8

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War: Season 2 new episodes on Disney Plus Australia

July 9

Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend: Season 2 Finale

July 10

Synduality Noir: Season 1

July 12

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 2

Pupstruction: Season 1

The Superfantastic Story of Balão: Season 1

When Sharks Attack 360: Season 1

Most Extreme Sharks

July 14

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

July 19

FX’s The Bear: Season 2

Justified: City Primeval: Season 1

When Sharks Attack… And Why

The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 2 finale

July 24

Futurama: Season 11

July 26

Drag Me to Dinner

How I Met Your Father: Season 2, new episodes on Disney Plus Australia

Misaeng: Incomplete Life: Season 1

Arthdal Chronicles: Season 1

Secret Invasion: Season 1 finale

July 27

The Kardashians: Season 3 finale

July 28

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly

July 29

Revenant: Season 1 finale

The Slumber Party

July 30

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas

You can find all this and more by signing up for a Disney Plus Australia account.

