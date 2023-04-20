ALDI’s Latest Seasonal Food Range Includes Soups From $1.69

Welcome to the cosy part of the year, folks. Australia has very much entered into its cooler months, and in recognition of that, ALDI Australia has shared it has a new, cheap range of seasonal food items that has dropped just in time for sweater weather.

From affordable soups to tasty potatoes, our favourite bargain supermarket has come through with some goodies. Here’s a list of some of the best products available in ALDI’s new seasonal food range. The prices also start from as low as $1.69, so if you’re looking for a bargain, you’ve come to the right place.

ALDI food: Seasonal items perfect for cooler months

Returning favourites:

ALDI has shared that among the seasonal food items hitting shelves, there will be a few customer favourites returning. So, be sure to move quickly on these; they won’t last long.

Emporium Selection Crumbed Camembert with Cranberry Dip 200g: $4.49

Urban Eats Greek Tiropita 750g: $8.99

Urban Eats Gyozas: $8.99

Other seasonal ALDI food items:

Seasons Pride Potato Pommes 350g: $3.49

Farmwood Southern Style Chicken Tenders 1kg: $9.99

Ocean Royale Mussels in Tomato and Garlic Sauce 450g: $3.99

The Olive Tree Truffle Infused Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250ml: $4.99

Emporium Selection Mozzarella Slices 200g: $4.69

Urban Eats Pho Bowls (Chicken or Vegetable) 75g: $1.99

White Mill Self Saucing Pudding Mix 260g: $1.99

Chefs’ Cupboard Chicken or Beef Bone Broth 500ml: $4.99

The Soup Co. Authentic Soup Cup Tom Yum, Laksa, Pho or Wonton 100g: $1.69

Healthy & Vitality FIT Frozen Ready Meals 340g/360g: $6.99

Ocean Royale Panko Prawns 300g: $6.99

Hart & Soul Pouched Soups 400g: $3.99

You can see the new ALDI seasonal food range in full on the website here. If you want to read more ALDI updates, you can do so here. And if you’re keen to start mastering your soup technique ahead of winter, you can check out our recipe list here next.