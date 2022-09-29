The Top ALDI 10 Products All Happen to Be Under $10

ALDI’s People’s Picks – a consumer-voted list of the brand’s best products – is back for another year. A total of 100 items were shortlisted (all of which are under $15) and folks have voted on their favourites.

ALDI Customer’s Favourite Products in 2022

Thousands of ALDI shoppers voted in the People’s Picks awards and the results have given us 10 top products that also happen to be under $10.

Ready, Set… Cook! Boneless Butterflied chicken – $9.99 Logix Platinum Dishwasher Tablets 40pk – $8.49 Moser Roth Dark Chocolate bars 5 x 125g (Dark Caramel Sea Salt) – $2.99 Health Paw Paw Ointment 25g – $2.69 Brookdale 100% Pure Canadian Maple Syrup 250 ml – $5.99 Oh So Natural Organic Coconut Oil 300g – $4.29 Deli Originals Fresh Hommus 200g – $1.99 Blackstone Vegetable Straws 110g – $1.99 Urban Eats Roti Paratha 8pk 640g – $4.29 Urban Eats Spanakopita 750g – $8.99

The list sees a couple of viral favourites, like the Spanakopita and Butterflied chicken, top the list. If you haven’t seen these go off on TikTok just know they are a must-try.

There are also a few items on the list, like the Blackstone Vegetable Straws and Canadian Maple Syrup, that have managed to snag the people’s choice awards multiple times.

ALDI’s 10 MVPs (Most Valuable Products)

Prior to the winner’s announcement, ALDI released a list of its 10 best-value items, which you can check out below.

From brownie mix to pizza bases, there is quite the mix of products here. And they’re all cheap as hell.

Asia Specialties Asian Condiments 310ml/365g (Chili & Garlic, Fish, Hoisin or Oyster), $2.09 – Add Asia Specialties range of condiments to your stir-fries. Also perfect as a dipping sauce.

310ml/365g (Chili & Garlic, Fish, Hoisin or Oyster), $2.09 – Add Asia Specialties range of condiments to your stir-fries. Also perfect as a dipping sauce. Asia Specialties Coconut Milk 400mL, $0.95 – Premium quality coconut milk that’s ideal for curries, desserts and soups.

400mL, $0.95 – Premium quality coconut milk that’s ideal for curries, desserts and soups. Asia Specialties Stir Fry Sauce 500g (Sweet Soy & Garlic, Sweet & Sour or Chicken & Cashew Nut), $2.99 – A range of classic Asian stir fry favourites, available in Sweet & Sour, Sweet Soy & Garlic or Chicken Cashew Nut.

500g (Sweet Soy & Garlic, Sweet & Sour or Chicken & Cashew Nut), $2.99 – A range of classic Asian stir fry favourites, available in Sweet & Sour, Sweet Soy & Garlic or Chicken Cashew Nut. Bakers Life Italian Style Pizza Base 2pk 400g, $2.99 – Stone baked pizza base with garlic, olive oil and an Italian style herb mix. Handcrafted and baked to perfection.

2pk 400g, $2.99 – Stone baked pizza base with garlic, olive oil and an Italian style herb mix. Handcrafted and baked to perfection. Bakers Life Large Wholegrain Wraps 8pk 560g, $3.69 – Super soft and flexible wholegrain wraps and a great source of fibre and protein.

8pk 560g, $3.69 – Super soft and flexible wholegrain wraps and a great source of fibre and protein. Belmont Biscuit Co. 40% Chocolate Chip Cookies 400g, $2.79 – Bite into a deliciously crumbly cookie, packed full of real chocolate chips and real butter.

40% Chocolate Chip Cookies 400g, $2.79 – Bite into a deliciously crumbly cookie, packed full of real chocolate chips and real butter. Casa Barelli Premium Pasta Sauce 500g (Basilico or Napoletana), $2.69 – Authentic Italian premium pasta sauce. Available in Napoletana or Basilico.

500g (Basilico or Napoletana), $2.69 – Authentic Italian premium pasta sauce. Available in Napoletana or Basilico. Mamia Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes 480pk, $9.99 – Extra soft baby wipes with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to keep baby’s skin soft and smooth.

480pk, $9.99 – Extra soft baby wipes with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to keep baby’s skin soft and smooth. Urban Eats Roti Paratha 8pk 640g, $3.99 – Indian style flaky, layered flatbread that’s delicious with curries.

8pk 640g, $3.99 – Indian style flaky, layered flatbread that’s delicious with curries. White Mill Triple Choc Fudge Brownie Mix 500g, $2.49 – Bake a deliciously rich and moist chocolate brownie with chocolate buttons.

You can check out more ALDI deals on the website here.

This article has been updated with the winners of ALDI’s 2022 People’s Picks awards.