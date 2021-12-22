Aldi’s Goose Fat Roast Potatoes Are Back And Christmas Is Saved

Aldi, the home of both glorious food and glorious deals, has brought back one of its most coveted items. Shoppers are reporting that Aldi’s famous frozen Goose Fat Roasting Potatoes are back in stores, meaning 2021 is officially saved.

Aldi’s goose fat potatoes are back for Christmas

For those unfamiliar with this frozen god in a packet, Aldi introduced its goose fat potatoes back in 2019.

For just $3.99 (four bucks!) you would get a 1kg bag of peeled, halved, seasoned and pre-fried roast potatoes that you only needed to stick in your oven or air fryer for a perfect result.

As Aldi describes on the packet, they are “crunchy, golden, fluffy potatoes roasted in rich goose fat.” Drool.

Like so many things from the Aldi freezer aisle, these potatoes were a godsend. The catch is that they are only a seasonal release, typically appearing in time for the festive season.

The good news is that they are officially back in stock now and you can go down to your local Aldi and try to snag a bag for yourself.

Be warned, Aldi’s potatoes are ridiculously popular. Shoppers this year are already reporting the spuds are sold out at some Aldi stores.

As 9Honey reported, the potatoes are only in stock until Christmas, or until stocks run out, and some shoppers have been stocking up for the entire year, it seems.

Your best bet if you want to score some of this frozen potato goodness is to get in quick.

If you do happen to miss out on this year’s batch of goose fat potatoes at Aldi, have no fear, Christmas is not cancelled.

We have a bunch of potato hacks you can try that will wow your friends and family. Take MasterChef contestant Tilly Ramsay’s roast potatoes that blew away the judges on national TV. Alternatively, there are these TikTok hacks for extra crunchy roast potatoes and 15-hour potatoes.