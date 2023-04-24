ALDI’s Meal Hacks Give You Tasty Food on a Budget

In these hard times, we’re all looking for ways to save a dollar or two, particularly when it comes to groceries. ALDI has long been known as a budget supermarket option that still delivers on quality and now they’ve served us with some delicious hacks that will make weekday meals cheap and easy.

Recently ALDI announced the return of some of its fan-favourite seasonal items, with meals starting from as low as $1.69. Now the supermarket giant has provided some ways you can combine its seasonal favourites to create a tasty meal for any day of the week.

ALDI’s seasonal meal hacks

Dumpling soup

Combining ALDI’s pho bowl and pre-packaged gyozas will give you a quick and hearty soup for winter.

What you’ll need:

Urban Eats Pho Bowl ($1.99)

Urban Eats Gyozas ($8.99) available in pork or chicken varieties

Chicken and chips

There are a few ways to build a delicious chicken and chips meal at ALDI. Using southern-style chicken tenders you can build a chicken burger or enjoy the pieces as a snack on their own. Alternatively, make it a bit fancier by serving them with potato pommes and truffle aioli.

What you’ll need:

Fisherman’s basket

A good seafood platter is welcome at any time of year and if you’re craving just that, ALDI has the solution. Combining ALDI’s Tomato & Garlic Mussels and Panko Prawns results in a cheap and tasty seafood spread, or pair them with some wraps and create seafood tacos.

What you’ll need:

Greek Delight

For Greek fans in the house, many would already be aware of ALDI’s cheap and delicious spanakopita. Well, the next iteration of this is a Greek Tiropita – a twirled pastry pie filled with mizithra and feta cheese – which is enough of a meal on its own if you ask us.

To see ALDI’s other cheap and easy eats this season, check out the full list on the website. And remember a lot of these items are only available for a limited time, so get in while you can.