3 Cheap Seafood Recipes to Take the Stress Out of Your Easter Feast

Seafood is rarely something that’s associated with cheap cooking. If you want to save a dollar, you’re usually going to move away from fish recipes and towards cheap cuts of meat. Our pals at ALDI, however, have a way around that. After announcing the MSC and ASC Sustainable Seafood awards had recognised ALDI as Australia’s Best Sustainable Seafood Supermarket, the supermarket has shared a list of cheap fish recipes (mostly salmon) that don’t compromise on taste.
Using ALDI’s Ocean Royale Hoki Fillets ($15.99) and Ocean Rise Pink Salmon ($2.99), you can whip up three very affordable fish dishes that are perfect for weeknight cooking – or even Good Friday if you observe the event.
3 cheap fish recipes perfect for weeknight cooking
Spaghetti with spicy salmon and olives recipe
What you’ll need:
- 350g Remano spaghetti
- 3 tbsp Remano olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1½ x 130g tins Ocean Rise pink salmon
- 150g Deli Originals fresh Mediterranean olive mix
- 3 tbsp parsley, chopped
- 2 tbsp Oh So Natural pine nuts
- Juice of ½ to 1 lemon
- 1 fresh red chilli, chopped (optional)
Directions:
- Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water to packet directions (or until al dente).
- Drain the salmon and set aside. Drain olives, remove the pits and roughly chop. Add the salmon to the olives. Stir to combine.
- Toast pine nuts by dry frying over a medium heat, moving around continuously, until lightly toasted. Set aside.
- Meanwhile, place the olive oil into a large frying pan set over a medium heat. Slice the garlic and add to pan, cooking until softened.
- Using tongs, carefully lift out pasta from pot, shaking off excess water. Transfer the cooked pasta to the salmon mixture, along with a splash of the pasta water.
- Turn off the heat, add the parsley and toasted pine nuts and stir.
- Add lemon juice and chilli (if using) to taste and serve immediately.
Hot tip: Try substituting the olives for chopped, roasted red capsicum (peppers) or artichokes.
Spicy fish bites
What you’ll need:
- 1kg Ocean Royale skinless hoki fish fillets, defrosted
- 30g El Tora taco seasoning
- 3 Lodge Farms free range eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 cups White Mill panko bread crumbs
- 3 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- Pure Vita vegetable oil, for frying
- Salt and pepper, to season
- Handful of coriander leaves, to garnish
- Lime wedges, to serve
Directions:
- Pat the fish dry with kitchen paper then cut into large chunks. You should get approximately 25 pieces.
- Set up your crumbing station. Place the taco seasoning into a shallow tray. Place the eggs into a bowl. Put the panko bread crumbs in another tray with the chopped parsley and a little salt, then stir to combine.
- Dredge the fish pieces in the taco seasoning, shaking to remove any excess. Dip into the beaten egg then the bread crumbs and gently turn until well coated.
- Place on a tray in a single layer and repeat with all of the fish pieces.
- Set a pan of vegetable oil over a medium-high heat and cook the fish in batches, for 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on paper towel.
- Place on a serving plate and season with salt and black pepper. Scatter over a handful of coriander leaves and lime wedges and serve.
Hot tip: For a spicier version, try adding some dried red chilli flakes to the panko crumbs. And for a super hot option, add some ground chilli powder to the taco seasoning.
Salmon croquettes recipe
What you’ll need:
- 1.2 kg potatoes
- 415g tin Ocean Rise premium red salmon, drained with bones and skin removed
- ½ bunch parsley, finely chopped, plus 2 tbsp for the crumb
- 1 bunch chives, finely chopped
- ½ cup Market Fare frozen peas
- 2 spring onions, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp Colway wholegrain mustard
- 3 Lodge Farms free range eggs
- 2 cups White Mill panko bread crumbs
- 1 cup White Mill plain flour
- Salt and pepper
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Pure Vita vegetable oil for frying
- Lime wedges, to serve
Directions:
- Preheat oven 190ºC (170ºC fan forced). Peel, cut and cook potatoes, then drain and mash.
- In a large bowl, combine prepared mashed potatoes, fish, lemon zest, parsley, chives, peas, spring onions, mustard, salt, pepper and 1 egg.
- Mix just until combined. Roll heaped tablespoons of mixture into 20 balls. Have 3 bowls ready to coat croquettes in. Add egg to a bowl, flour to the next bowl and the crumb mixture in the last.
- First coat with flour, next with whisked egg and last with crumb mixture. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Cook croquettes in batches for around 3 minutes, turning frequently or until golden.
- Place croquettes on a lined baking tray and bake for 10 minutes. Serve immediately.
Salmon croquettes recipe courtesy of Jay, ALDI Test Kitchen
