This Greek-Style Barramundi Is the Perfect Seafood Bake for Easter

The Easter weekend is fast approaching and you might be wondering what to cook for that family gathering. Good Friday often calls for a seafood feast so what can you cook that is easy and delicious?

When it comes to fish, baking is one of the simplest ways to cook your fillets. All you need to do is season it, wrap it up in some foil or place it in a dish, and pop it in the oven.

If you’re looking for a tasty baked fish recipe, Margaret over at @createcookshare has a great recipe for Greek Baked Barramundi and Cauliflower Mash.

Margaret said she uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients for this one:

“I have specifically used the Humpty Doo Fresh Australian Barramundi from Woolworths. They are great tasting Australian salt water barramundi that have a delicate flavour, are firm, and remain moist when cooked. The family farm is located between Darwin and Kakadu National Park. If you haven’t tried this range, it’s a must!”

You can try out Margaret’s recipe below!

How to cook Greek Baked Barramundi

Ingredients:

4 Barramundi fillets

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 large brown onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

¼ cup dry white wine

400g diced tomatoes

½ cup kalamata olives, sliced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves finely chopped

1 teaspoon Greek dried oregano

½ teaspoon sweet paprika

½ cup flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Sea salt and pepper

Method:

Put the extra virgin olive oil, rosemary leaves and onions into a frying pan and sauté for a few minutes, then add the garlic, tomatoes, olives, oregano, paprika, and parsley and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season generously. Finally, add the wine, bring it to boil for a few minutes and then turn off the heat. Preheat oven to 200C fan-forced. Ladle half the sauce into a baking dish, then lay the fish over the top. Squeeze the lemon over the fish and season generously with sea salt and pepper. Cover with the remaining sauce. Place in the oven for 20 minutes or until the fish pulls apart easily with a fork.

How to make the cauliflower mash

Ingredients:

1 small head cauliflower, cut into small florets

1 large potato, peeled, diced into small cubes

2 tablespoons butter (dairy-free option if needed)

¼ cup full cream milk (dairy-free option if needed)

1 teaspoon ground garlic

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Sea salt and pepper, a generous amount

Method:

Boil the cauliflower and potato for 15 minutes. Drain well. Place into a food processor and add the milk, butter, garlic, nutmeg and seasoning and pulse until creamy and smooth.

Once both the fish and mash are cooked, serve the fish over some cauliflower mash and spoon some extra tomato and onion mixture over the top. Alternatively, serve with rice or baked potatoes.

And with that, Easter lunch is sorted!

Don’t forget you can get all your fresh seafood from your local Woolworths supermarket for the long weekend, but pay attention to the opening hours!