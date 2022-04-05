From BBQ Octopus to Hearty Salads, Here’s a List of Recipes That’ll Make For an Epic Easter Feast

The Easter long weekend is only a few short weeks away, which means that for loads of families, giant feasts are being planned. If you’re preparing to dish out an impressive Easter lunch, here is a handful of recipes to help you on your way.

While most of these are seafood-based (I mean, Easter is a seafood-centric holiday) we have included some plant-based recipe options as well. After all, what’s a feast if you don’t have options for our vegan and vegetarian pals, too.

Easter lunch recipes

BBQ octopus

Marinate wild-caught baby octopus for an hour in white wine vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil and cracked salt and pepper for the perfect tangy and juicy flavour. Fry it in a cast-iron skillet or on the barbecue until golden.

Easter recipe for barramundi with creamy garlic sauce

Pair this incredible fresh barramundi with a creamy garlic lemon butter sauce. Sauté minced garlic in a small saucepan with butter until fragrant and golden; stir in lemon juice and dried basil, add salt to taste and remove from the heat. Serve with a fried or steamed whole barramundi. We recommend serving this dish with a crisp Riesling or dry Sauvignon Blanc.

Garlic and chilli mud crab

Pair Australian mud crab with a spicy garlic and chill sauce, made of easy pantry ingredients. Roast a whole bulb of garlic, a small onion, 2 cups of butter, ground pepper and red chilli pepper flakes in the oven at 450 degrees. Add a crab and make sure all the shell is coated in the sauce, cook at 475 degrees for 20 minutes and service with a garnish of lemon. Pair your crab with a glass of champagne or a creamy Chardonnay.

Spring Bay mussels Easter recipe

Warm yourself up with a bowl full of mussels. We recommend pairing it with a rich tomato sauce for a heavenly flavour. Cook butter, garlic, eschalots, spring onions, tinned tomatoes, Italian herbs, and chilli flakes in a frypan over medium heat. Add mussels to the pan and cook for 10 minutes, then serve. Serve with a soft baguette and a glass on Pinot Noir.

If you want to opt for a plant-based Easter recipe option, this cauliflower chickpea wrap from TikTok may be just the thing. Toss all the ingredients in a sheet pan and roast, then guests can build themselves a tasty wrap for their Easter meal.

Additionally, Tabitha Brown has recipes for everything from vegetarian fajitas to garlic, kale and mushroom pasta. She basically offers a library of plant-based options for Easter food recipes if you need inspiration.

Easter dinner recipes

If you’re not stuffed from lunch, you may be looking for some simple Easter recipe options to keep guests satisfied over dinner. From devilled eggs to potatoes au gratin (used vegan cream for a plant-based option), or a radicchio and browned breadcrumb salad, here’s our guide to a no-fuss easter dinner.

Easter treats

After all that feasting, hopefully, you still have a little room in that tum for some Easter treats. Beyond just Easter eggs, there is a long list of delicious sweets recipes (beyond hot cross buns) that you can play around with for this holiday.

We recently stumbled on a stunning-sounding recipe for Easter vanilla cheesecake. Beyond that, however, in our Easter treat write up, you’ll find recipes for everything from Simnel Cake to Figolli. Failing that, you can always opt for an Easter cocktail recipe, instead. Enjoy!

We don’t know about you guys, but we’re pretty sure there’s the makings of an Easter meal to remember here. Let us know what you think if you try and of these recipes at home for yourselves.

