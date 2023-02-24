Cheap Eats: 3 Tasty Recipes That Cost Under $4 per Serving

In these trying times, folks are doing whatever they can to save a dollar. And one of the most effective ways to do that in your daily life is by switching up your grocery habits. We’ve written on this topic before, offering tips like comparing supermarket prices and shopping seasonally. But the simplest way to save some coin is by choosing recipes that are cheap to produce.

So, with that considered, ALDI has shared three cheap recipes with us that cost under $4 per serving. That is a seriously attractive price.

3 cheap weekday meal recipes

Cheap bacon and egg roll recipe ($3.93 per serve)

What you’ll need for this cheap recipe:

4 x Bon Appetit Brioche Burger Buns

200g Berg Streaky Bacon

2 x Roma tomatoes

120g The Fresh Salad Co. Rocket

4 x Lodge Farms Free Range Eggs

Directions:

Roughly chop tomatoes. Add 2 tsp of olive oil to heated frypan add tomato and cook for 3 to 4 mins and set aside. Drizzle frypan with more olive oil, add bacon and add eggs, and cook to your liking. Separate the brioche buns and lightly toast them in a lightly oiled fry pan. To assemble: place on serving plate. Top with rocket, bacon, tomatoes, egg and salt & pepper to taste, enjoy.

Cheap BBQ beef burger ($3.39 per serve)

What you’ll need for this cheap recipe:

4 x Taste Nation Beef Patties

1 x Emporium Selection 36 Month Aged Cheddar Cheese 200g pack

4 tbsp Gourmet Chutney (Original, Peach, or Hot)

2 x bags of Fresh Salad Co Salad Leaf Mix 120g

4 x Bakers Life Burger Buns Rolls

Directions:

Preheat a large griddle or frying pan over a high heat for approximately 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and add oil to pan. Place burger patties in the pan and lightly press down with a spatula to ensure the patty is in full contact. Cook to your liking for 3-4 minutes on each side, ensuring both sides are fully browned and meat is cooked. Remove from pan. Split buns open and place, cut side down, on griddle or frying pan and grill until golden brown (about 10 seconds). To build up your burger, spread salad mix over bottom half of bun then place patty over that. Top with a slice of cheese and the chutney, then finish with the top half of bun. Serve immediately.

Thai-style tofu pad thai ($1.94 per serve)

What you’ll need for this cheap recipe:

1 x Urban Eats Meal Kits 368g, includes pad thai sauce, peanuts and rice noodles (Super Saver at ALDI until stocks last)

1 x Lodge Farms Free Range Eggs

1 x Earth Grown Firm Tofu 450g

Directions: