The 14 Best Shows on Paramount+ Australia, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Paramount+ has been in Australia for some time now and it’s brought some of the best TV shows to compete for our attention.

Rotten Tomatoes has always been a pretty faithful judge of how decent a movie or TV show is, so how do Paramount+’s series stack up?

Here’s a ranking of the best shows on Paramount+, according to their Rotten Tomatoes score, that you’re now able to watch on the streaming service.

The best shows on Paramount+ ranked

Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets became an instant hit as soon as it was released and is a must-watch on Paramount+.

The series combines mystery, teen drama and supernatural survival horror into one glorious show in which a girls soccer team is stranded in the winter wilderness after their plane crashes and the survivors resort to desperate measures to survive. Flash forward into the future and the adult survivors of the crash are also dealing with their own mystery that brings them back together.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

iCarly (2021)

Nickelodeon’s hit iCarly may have been off the air for nearly a decade but the teen sitcom has made a major comeback on Paramount+.

The revival follows your favourites Carly, Spencer and Freddie as they face new challenges in their 20s and is a must-watch for fans of the original show.

The first season of the sequel series holds a rare perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Avatar: The Last Airbender

If you’ve never seen Avatar: The Last Airbender now is your time. The animated series is a classic and has continued to build a fan base years after its finale.

The series takes place in a world divided into four nations – Earth, Water, Fire and Air. Within each are benders who can manipulate the elements, but only the legendary Avatar can wield all four elements and bring the nations together. The new Avatar is Aang, a 12-year-old boy who must learn to master all four elements and defeat the evil Fire Nation.

A new live-action adaptation of the series is in development at Netflix so now is the perfect time for a rewatch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Broad City

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s hit half-hour comedy follows two best friends in their 20s navigating the tricky life of adulthood in New York City.

Broad City has 5 gloriously relatable seasons, none of which slip below the 99% on RT.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Ghosts

Ghosts is an American adaptation of a British comedy of the same name, that follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a husband and wife who decide to turn a run-down estate into a bed and breakfast. That is until they find out it’s inhabited by spirits of deceased residents who Samantha can see and hear.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

The Good Fight

The Good Wife was a bonafide hit and its spin-off, The Good Fight, does not disappoint.

One year after the events of The Good Wife, a financial scam wipes out the savings of Diana Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and she and her goddaughter Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) must build up their law careers from scratch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Frasier

Another classic sitcom, Frasier needs no introduction. The series follows Dr Frasier Crane, a Boston therapist who moves to Seattle and relays his sarcastic wit onto others.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Evil

Evil comes from the creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, so you know you’re in for a Good time.

The highly praised series pairs a psychologist and Catholic priest in training to investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, which include everything from possessions to miracles.

The duo toes the line between science and religion as they work together to see if these strange occurrences have logical explanations.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek has had a resurgence recently with the arrival of Star Trek: Discovery and Picard. Another one that’s come out of the space-faring fandom is Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series aimed at younger audiences.

The show is rating well with audiences and is the perfect way to introduce younger kids to the Star Trek world.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Star Trek: Picard

Speaking of that Star Trek resurgence, Patrick Steward’s return to the franchise as Picard has racked up rave reviews.

Following the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard is dealing with his losses and entering the next phase of his life. The second season of the show is currently airing and fans are loving Stewart’s return to the role.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

1923

The success of Yellowstone has caused its TV universe to expand massively with two spin-off shows tracking different generations of Duttons.

1923 stars powerhouse actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century as they endure the Prohibition era and Great Depression.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

The Legend of Korra

After you’ve watched Avatar: The Last Airbender your next port of call should be The Legend of Korra. The animated sequel series follows up the story of all your favourites as Korra takes on the mantle of the avatar, 70 years after the adventures of Aang.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

1883

Yellowstone fans may be lying in wait for season 5 of the series but in the meantime, you can check out the equally exciting prequel 1883.

The series shows the Dutton family in the late 1800s where they are fleeing Texas and roaming the Great Plains in search of a better future in Montana. Here they will find the land that will one day become the legendary Dutton ranch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek is on a winning streak on Paramount+ and rounding out the trio of new shows is Star Trek: Discovery.

The show follows the crew of a new starship who must navigate a war between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingons. The show is set ten years before Star Trek: The Original Series but time hops a lot throughout its four seasons.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

This is just the start of all the great content you can find streaming on Paramount+ in Australia at launch.

Aussies can sign up to Paramount+ for $8.99 a month, with the option of a 7-day free trial.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.