Paramount+: What’s Streaming in Australia and How Much Will It Cost? [Update]

Just in case you weren’t signed up for enough streaming services, Australia is about to get one more.

Paramount+ launched in the U.S. earlier this year and will be coming to Australia in August. It will bring with it a bunch of new movies and tv shows featuring some of Hollywood’s top talents.

While I can’t tell you why every streaming service needs a ‘+’ in its name, I can tell you more about what’s coming to Paramount+ and when it’s arriving in Australia.

What is Paramount+?

ViacomCBS recently announced that Paramount+ will finally be making its way down under.

Like any streaming service, such as Netflix or Stan., Paramount+ will be home to new and exclusive content. The expansive library will include over 20,000 movies and TV shows.

Paramount+’s partnership deals include renowned brands such as Showtime, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, Sony Pictures Television and, of course, Paramount Pictures.

Paramount+ will be a rebrand of the existing 10 All Access streaming service in Australia. This means all of the 10 All Access content and the new Paramount+ content will be rolled together into one service, so you won’t need to subscribe to both.

What content will be on Paramount+?

So, what’s included in that extensive library of 20,000 titles?

A full list hasn’t been released just yet but we do know some of the headlining movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ including:

The Godfather

Mission Impossible

Indiana Jones

Transformers

A Quiet Place

Jackass

Grease

Good Will Hunting

Harry Potter

Batman

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Lord of the Rings

Austin Powers

SpongeBob SquarePants

PAW Patrol

Pulp Fiction

The Hangover

South Park

Broad City

Ray Donovan

Evil

Why Women Kill

Geordie Shore

Jersey Shore

You can see why Paramount+ isn’t ‘just another streaming service’ in the new announcement trailer below.

Australian originals on Paramount+

There’s a range of new and exclusive shows coming to Paramount+ soon, including some local investments. At launch, Aussies will be able to watch the second season of the Australian drama Five Bedrooms.

The streaming service is also investing in a slate of local drama offerings, including:

Spreadsheet: a comedy series about divorced hectic mother-of-two, Lauren (Katherine Parkinson), who is looking for sex without commitment. With the help of best friend Alex, she develops “Spreadsheet”: a database of sex options customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life.

a comedy series about divorced hectic mother-of-two, Lauren (Katherine Parkinson), who is looking for sex without commitment. With the help of best friend Alex, she develops “Spreadsheet”: a database of sex options customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life. Last King of the Cross: an operatic story of two brothers, Sam and John Ibrahim, one worshipped by his father and the other scorned. In organising the street, they lose each other across their ascent to power.

an operatic story of two brothers, Sam and John Ibrahim, one worshipped by his father and the other scorned. In organising the street, they lose each other across their ascent to power. 6 Festivals: A coming-of-age feature film about three best friends. Running, in anger and denial, from the terminal illness James is facing, they bucket-list six music festivals over six months. Over their six-month journey, they meet up-and-coming artist, Marley, whose own challenges and success will help them to accept the reality they so want to avoid.

International exclusives

Paramount+ will also bring a range of exclusive international premieres with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Some notable inclusions are the upcoming Dexter revival and the Halo TV adaption. The new iCarly revival and original movie Infinite will also be available on the service at launch.

Here’s what’s coming up:

The First Lady (Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning)

(Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning) Dexter (Michael C. Hall)

(Michael C. Hall) iCarly (2021) (Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley)

(2021) (Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley) Infinite (Mark Wahlberg)

(Mark Wahlberg) The Gilded Age (Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon)

(Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon) Yellowjackets (Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci)

(Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci) Leonardo (Freddie Highmore, Aidan Turner)

(Freddie Highmore, Aidan Turner) American Rust (Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney)

(Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney) Two Weeks To Live (Maisie Williams)

(Maisie Williams) Coyote (Michael Chiklis, George Pullar)

(Michael Chiklis, George Pullar) Mayor of Kingstown (Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest)

(Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest) Everyone Is Doing Great (James Lafferty, Stephen Colletti)

(James Lafferty, Stephen Colletti) Anne Boleyn (Jodie Turner-Smith)

(Jodie Turner-Smith) Spy City (Dominic Cooper)

(Dominic Cooper) Monsterland (Taylor Schilling)

(Taylor Schilling) The Luminaries (Eve Hewson, Erik Thomson, Ewen Leslie)

(Eve Hewson, Erik Thomson, Ewen Leslie) The Harper House (Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee)

(Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee) Guilty Party (Kate Beckinsale)

(Kate Beckinsale) The Man Who Fell to Earth (Chiwetel Ejiofor)

(Chiwetel Ejiofor) Lioness

Halo

The Offer

Y:1883

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Stephen

Crossing Swords

Help

No Return

Line in the Sand

Ripley

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Four Hours at the Capitol

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

This library will also include 10 All Access’ existing library favourites such as The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone.

In the U.S., Paramount has a special deal to bring its theatrical releases (like A Quiet Place II and Mission Impossible 7) to its streaming service after a 45-day window. It’s unclear whether this deal will extend to the Australian streaming service but we’ll keep you posted.

A-League and W-League on Paramount+

In a recent update, it’s been announced that Paramount+ will soon be the home of Australia’s A-League and W-League football competitions. As SBS reports, starting with the next season for both leagues, members of Paramount+ will have access to all games – which were previously housed on Fox Sports.

Additionally, as part of this arrangement, it has been confirmed that certain A-League games will be aired for free on Channel 10 and 10 Play on Demand on Saturday nights. One W-League game will be aired every Sunday on 10 Bold.

ViacomCBS is investing in Australian sport further with $100 million going towards securing the rights of soccer games. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Paramount+ and Ten have struck a deal with Football Australia that covers the next 3.5 years of selected soccer games.

This includes the Socceroos final round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the Asian Cups for women in 2022 and men in 2023, as well as the friendlies and qualifiers for both senior national teams.

Certain games must legally be broadcast on free-to-air due to anti-siphoning laws but it appears all other games will be streaming on Paramount+.

When is it available and how much will it cost me?

You can subscribe to Paramount+ for $8.99 a month. In comparison to other services like Netflix, Stan and Disney+, this makes Paramount+ one of the cheaper streaming options by a couple of dollars.

There’s no word yet on whether other subscription tiers will be included and how many screens this cost covers. It’s also possible Paramount+ may introduce a separate add-on package in order to stream sports games, similar to what Stan has done for Stan Sport, but there’s confirmation on whether that will be an option yet.

Paramount+ will officially launch in Australia on August 11, 2021.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest as more information about Paramount+ is released and you can sign up for updates at the official site here.

In the meantime, check out what new content is coming to the rest of Australia’s streaming services right here.

This article has been updated to include news of A-League, W-League and other soccer games moving across to Paramount+ and Network 10.