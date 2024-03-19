Paramount+ Announces Australian Pricing for Ad-Supported Tier

Paramount+ is one of Australia’s newer streaming services and it’s firmly established itself with a range of exclusive content and competitive prices. The most recent update on Paramount+ is that it’s bringing new pricing tiers to Australia, including an ad-supported option.
While I can’t tell you why all the streaming services needs a ‘+’ in its name, I can tell you more about Paramount+ and what you need to know about it in Australia.
What is Paramount+?
Like any streaming service, such as Netflix or Stan., Paramount+ is home to both new and exclusive content. The expansive library includes over 20,000 movies and TV shows.
Paramount+’s partnership deals include renowned brands such as Showtime, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, Sony Pictures Television and, of course, Paramount Pictures.
Paramount+ was a rebrand of the existing 10 All Access streaming service in Australia. All of the 10 All Access content and the new Paramount+ content have been rolled together into one service.
Paramount+ subscription tiers
During its 2023 upfronts, Paramount+ announced its plans to expand its subscription offerings in Australia with new tiers.
From Thursday, November 16, the Premium Plan will be launched in Australia, which offers 4K, HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats. Premium subscribers will also be allowed four concurrent streams – standard subscribers have access to two.
Paramount+ also promised it would be adding an ad-supported subscription tier, which we finally have some details on.
The Ad-Supported plan will launch in Australia in June 2024 and will be known as the Basic (with ads) tier. Like other streamers, this tier gives subscribers access to all of Paramount+’s content but with limitations including the ability to only stream on one device at a time and, of course, ads.
What is the price of Paramount+ in Australia?
You can subscribe to Paramount+’s standard plan for $9.99 a month or choose an annual subscription for $89.99 (which rounds out to $7.49 a month).
The Premium Plan costs $13.99 a month or $124.99 annually. The newly announced Basic (with ads) tier will be the cheapest at $6.99.
There’s also a 7-day free trial for new users. You can sign up here.
What is streaming on Paramount+?
So, what’s included in that extensive library of 20,000 titles?
While a full list would probably break this article we can point out some of the headlining movies and TV shows on Paramount+ including:
- Halo
- Yellowjackets
- The Good Fight
- Ghosts
- NCIS
- South Park
- Avatar The Last Airbender
- Top Gun
- The Gilded Age
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Dexter
- Scream
- Evil
- Twin Peaks
- Broad City
You can check out a full list of titles here.
Australian originals on Paramount+
There’s a range of new and exclusive shows on Paramount+. The streaming service has invested in a slate of local drama offerings, including:
- Five Bedrooms – Season 2
- Spreadsheet
- Last King of the Cross
- 6 Festivals
- More Than This
- The Bridge Australia
- Sky Blue: Inside Sydney FC
- The Betoota Advocate Presents
- The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers
- One Night
- NCIS: Sydney
International exclusives
Paramount+ also brings a range of exclusive international premieres with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.
Some notable inclusions are the Dexter revival, the Halo TV adaption and the new seasons of iCarly revival. Here’s some of what’s on offer now and what’s coming up:
- The First Lady
- Dexter: New Blood
- iCarly
- Infinite
- The Gilded Age
- Yellowjackets
- Leonardo
- American Rust
- Two Weeks To Live
- Coyote
- Mayor of Kingstown
- Everyone Is Doing Great
- Anne Boleyn
- Spy City
- Monsterland
- The Luminaries
- The Harper House
- Guilty Party
- The Man Who Fell to Earth
- Lioness
- Halo
- The Offer
- Yellowstone: 1883
- Flatbush Misdemeanors
- Stephen
- Crossing Swords
- Help
- No Return
- Line in the Sand
- Ripley
- Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?
- Four Hours at the Capitol
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
In the U.S., Paramount has a special deal to bring its theatrical releases (like A Quiet Place II and Mission Impossible 7) to its streaming service after a 45-day window. It seems this deal hasn’t been extended to the Australian streaming service just yet but we’ll keep you posted.
Sport on Paramount+
Paramount+ is also home to a lot of sport, including Australia’s A-League and W-League football competitions. You can find pretty much all of the Matildas and Socceroos games on Paramount+ (excluding the Olympics and World Cup), as well as the English FA Cup and AFC Champions League.
Certain games must legally be broadcast on free-to-air due to anti-siphoning laws but it appears all other games will be streaming on Paramount+.
What devices can you use?
Paramount+ is available as an app on a number of devices.
According to the website this includes iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Fetch, Foxtel, Telstra TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung TV (2017 onwards), LG TV (2018 onwards) and VIDAA TV. It’s also available via web browser on your laptop or desktop computer.
Movies and shows will also be available to download for offline viewing so you’re not always chewing up your mobile data.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Lead Image Credit: Paramount+
