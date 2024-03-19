Paramount+ Announces Australian Pricing for Ad-Supported Tier

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Paramount+ is one of Australia’s newer streaming services and it’s firmly established itself with a range of exclusive content and competitive prices. The most recent update on Paramount+ is that it’s bringing new pricing tiers to Australia, including an ad-supported option.

While I can’t tell you why all the streaming services needs a ‘+’ in its name, I can tell you more about Paramount+ and what you need to know about it in Australia.

What is Paramount+?

Like any streaming service, such as Netflix or Stan., Paramount+ is home to both new and exclusive content. The expansive library includes over 20,000 movies and TV shows.

Paramount+’s partnership deals include renowned brands such as Showtime, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, Sony Pictures Television and, of course, Paramount Pictures.

Paramount+ was a rebrand of the existing 10 All Access streaming service in Australia. All of the 10 All Access content and the new Paramount+ content have been rolled together into one service.

Paramount+ subscription tiers

During its 2023 upfronts, Paramount+ announced its plans to expand its subscription offerings in Australia with new tiers.

From Thursday, November 16, the Premium Plan will be launched in Australia, which offers 4K, HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats. Premium subscribers will also be allowed four concurrent streams – standard subscribers have access to two.

Paramount+ also promised it would be adding an ad-supported subscription tier, which we finally have some details on.

The Ad-Supported plan will launch in Australia in June 2024 and will be known as the Basic (with ads) tier. Like other streamers, this tier gives subscribers access to all of Paramount+’s content but with limitations including the ability to only stream on one device at a time and, of course, ads.

What is the price of Paramount+ in Australia?

You can subscribe to Paramount+’s standard plan for $9.99 a month or choose an annual subscription for $89.99 (which rounds out to $7.49 a month).

The Premium Plan costs $13.99 a month or $124.99 annually. The newly announced Basic (with ads) tier will be the cheapest at $6.99.

There’s also a 7-day free trial for new users. You can sign up here.

What is streaming on Paramount+?

Image: Paramount Plus

So, what’s included in that extensive library of 20,000 titles?

While a full list would probably break this article we can point out some of the headlining movies and TV shows on Paramount+ including:

Halo

Yellowjackets

The Good Fight

Ghosts

NCIS

South Park

Avatar The Last Airbender

Top Gun

The Gilded Age

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Dexter

Scream

Evil

Twin Peaks

Broad City

You can check out a full list of titles here.

Australian originals on Paramount+

There’s a range of new and exclusive shows on Paramount+. The streaming service has invested in a slate of local drama offerings, including:

Five Bedrooms – Season 2

Spreadsheet

Last King of the Cross

6 Festivals

More Than This

The Bridge Australia

Sky Blue: Inside Sydney FC

The Betoota Advocate Presents

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers

One Night

NCIS: Sydney

International exclusives

Image: Paramount Plus

Paramount+ also brings a range of exclusive international premieres with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Some notable inclusions are the Dexter revival, the Halo TV adaption and the new seasons of iCarly revival. Here’s some of what’s on offer now and what’s coming up:

The First Lady

Dexter: New Blood

iCarly

Infinite

The Gilded Age

Yellowjackets

Leonardo

American Rust

Two Weeks To Live

Coyote

Mayor of Kingstown

Everyone Is Doing Great

Anne Boleyn

Spy City

Monsterland

The Luminaries

The Harper House

Guilty Party

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Lioness

Halo

The Offer

Yellowstone: 1883

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Stephen

Crossing Swords

Help

No Return

Line in the Sand

Ripley

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Four Hours at the Capitol

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

In the U.S., Paramount has a special deal to bring its theatrical releases (like A Quiet Place II and Mission Impossible 7) to its streaming service after a 45-day window. It seems this deal hasn’t been extended to the Australian streaming service just yet but we’ll keep you posted.

Sport on Paramount+

Image: Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is also home to a lot of sport, including Australia’s A-League and W-League football competitions. You can find pretty much all of the Matildas and Socceroos games on Paramount+ (excluding the Olympics and World Cup), as well as the English FA Cup and AFC Champions League.

Certain games must legally be broadcast on free-to-air due to anti-siphoning laws but it appears all other games will be streaming on Paramount+.

What devices can you use?

Paramount+ is available as an app on a number of devices.

According to the website this includes iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Fetch, Foxtel, Telstra TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung TV (2017 onwards), LG TV (2018 onwards) and VIDAA TV. It’s also available via web browser on your laptop or desktop computer.

Movies and shows will also be available to download for offline viewing so you’re not always chewing up your mobile data.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Lead Image Credit: Paramount+